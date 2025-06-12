Galaxy Watch 8 series leak suggests that there will be no avoiding the squircle

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 have surfaced.

It appears all three models will adopt the “squircle” design introduced last year.

The renders show the Ultra 2025 in a blue color.

Although there’s no official date yet for Samsung’s next Unpacked event, it’s likely the show will happen next month. In addition to the next Galaxy foldables, it’s expected we’ll also see the tech giant’s new smartwatches. A fresh leak now gives a new look at what the 2025 line up could look like.

The folks over at Android Headlines have obtained renders of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025. These renders reveal that all three models may adopt the “squircle” design that Samsung introduced with the Ultra in 2024. We first found out this could be a possibility in our APK teardown of leaked One UI 8 Watch firmware.

Galaxy Watch 8 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

Individually, starting with the Watch 8, the biggest change here seems to be the boxier design. The outlet says it expects that this model will come in two sizes, like its predecessors. Last year’s model offered 40mm and 44mm options; it’s likely Samsung will do the same for the Watch 8.

Renders of the Classic have shown up before, and a listing for the device also appeared on eBay recently. The render shared today appears to match the images we’ve previously seen. While it does look a lot like the Ultra, the thicker bezel helps to differentiate the two. The crown also features notches, which suggests it’s keeping its rotating crown. Additionally, the Classic appears to have adopted the Ultra’s Quick button.

Meanwhile, it seems like there are no design changes in store for the 2025 Ultra. The only difference may be the new blue color. In 2024, the Ultra was available in Orange or Dark Gray.

Although there is no official launch date, Ice Universe claimed that “release time is the same as last year.” If that’s true, then we would expect Unpacked to happen on July 10. However, fellow tipster Max Jambor disagreed with Ice Universe. So it’s still unclear when exactly launch time will be.

