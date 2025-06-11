Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung could shake up its audio lineup with two new earbuds (APK teardown)
2 hours ago
- Samsung is likely working on two new earbud models: the Galaxy Buds Core and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.
- The Galaxy Buds Core may succeed the Galaxy Buds FE, potentially skipping the “Galaxy Buds 2 FE/Galaxy Buds FE 2” name.
- Based on the model numbers, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE could further extend the lineup even though the Buds 2 FE don’t exist.
Samsung makes some great earbuds that complement Galaxy devices very well. The last new product launched in the Galaxy Buds series was the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in July-August 2024, so we’re due for some refreshed options. It seems Samsung is working on not one, but two earbuds in its lineup.
An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
We’ve spotted several model numbers related to different Galaxy earbuds in the latest Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS version, v1.0.08.38).
These are the ones that stood out to us:
- R400 for the Galaxy Buds FE
- R410 for the Galaxy Buds Core
- R420 for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE
Samsung has long been rumored to be working on a “Galaxy Buds FE 2,” a moniker given by news publications to the successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE launched in 2023. However, it seems the company has other plans, as it could skip the “2” in the marketing name. The successor to the Galaxy Buds FE could be called the Galaxy Buds Core instead of Galaxy Buds 2 FE or Galaxy Buds FE 2, while Samsung is also preparing to release the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.
We don’t know much about the specifications of these upcoming earbuds. It also isn’t clear if Samsung will launch both of them at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.