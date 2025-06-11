Samsung could shake up its audio lineup with two new earbuds (APK teardown)

Samsung makes some great earbuds that complement Galaxy devices very well. The last new product launched in the Galaxy Buds series was the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in July-August 2024, so we’re due for some refreshed options. It seems Samsung is working on not one, but two earbuds in its lineup.

These are the ones that stood out to us:

R400 for the Galaxy Buds FE R410 for the Galaxy Buds Core R420 for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung has long been rumored to be working on a “Galaxy Buds FE 2,” a moniker given by news publications to the successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE launched in 2023. However, it seems the company has other plans, as it could skip the “2” in the marketing name. The successor to the Galaxy Buds FE could be called the Galaxy Buds Core instead of Galaxy Buds 2 FE or Galaxy Buds FE 2, while Samsung is also preparing to release the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.