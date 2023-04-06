Samsungs Galaxy Tab Series are well regarded as some of the best Android tablets on the market, rivaling the likes of Apple’s iPad. The latest Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are no exception, delivering premium features and performance for productivity and casual users. We’ll compare the Galaxy Tab S8 vs S8+ to see which top-of-the-line tablets are worth your money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs S8+: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stack up: Get the Galaxy Tab S8 if you want to save money.

Get the Tab S8+ if you prefer an AMOLED display with more real estate.

Get the Tab S8+ if you want a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs S8+: Which should you buy?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are powerful tablets designed to cater to different types of users. Both tablets run on Android 12 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, providing powerful performance for various tasks. Both devices also support microSD cards up to 1TB for expandable storage, and they come with an S Pen for navigation, note-taking, and drawing.

However, some notable differences between the two tablets might sway potential buyers. The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LCD display, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The S8+ offers more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, a selling point for those who prioritize crisp content viewing. Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is an ideal choice for those who prioritize display quality, screen size, and battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a higher starting price of $899.99 than the Tab S8, which starts at $699.99. The S8+ also offers 5G connectivity as an optional feature and a higher RAM and storage option of 16GB / 512GB. Furthermore, the S8+ has a larger battery capacity of 10,090mAh, compared to the 8,000mAh capacity in the S8, translating to longer battery life for the S8+.

Both tablets have a 12MP ultrawide front camera and a rear camera setup with 13MP AF and 6MP UW sensors. They also feature four speakers with Dolby Atmos. In short, the Galaxy Tab S8 is an ideal choice for users who want a powerful tablet with a lower price point and a more compact form factor. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8+ caters to users who prioritize display quality, larger screen size, 5G connectivity, and extended battery life.

FAQs

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or S8+ come with a keyboard? Neither the Galaxy Tab S8 nor the S8+ comes with a keyboard included. However, Samsung offers a keyboard and case accessory that can be purchased separately.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or S8+ have a headphone jack? No, neither the Galaxt Tab S8 nor the S8+ have a headphone jack.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or S8+ have an SD card slot? Yes, both the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ have an SD card slot. They support microSD cards up to 1TB for expandable storage.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or S8+ have a SIM card slot? Only the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a locked version of the tablet with carriers like T-mobile and Verizon. If you go with the carrier version tab S8+, it will have a SIM card slot.