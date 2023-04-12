Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Which tablet has the best value?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are two high-end Samsung tablets with powerful features, targeting users who demand top-notch performance and functionality. In this Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra showdown, we will compare the specs and features of both tablets to help you determine the right one for your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra compare: The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is cheaper than the S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a larger, higher-resolution display.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has two front-facing cameras.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Specs

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 12.4" Super AMOLED

2800 x 1752

120Hz

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6" Super AMOLED

2960 x 1848

120Hz

Processor

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Memory / Storage

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 8GB (RAM) / 128GB

12GB (RAM) / 256GB

16GB (RAM) / 512GB

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB (RAM) / 128GB

12GB (RAM) / 256GB

16GB (RAM) / 512GB

Operating System

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Android 12

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Android 12

Battery

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 10,090mAh

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 11,200mAh

Cameras

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Front: 12MP UW

Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP UW + Flash

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Front: 12MP FF + 12MP UW

Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP UW + Flash

Connectivity

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth v5.2

USB-C 3.2

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth v5.2

USB-C 3.2

Size and weight

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 11.22" x 7.28" x 0.22"

1.27 lbs

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 12.85" x 8.21" x 0.22"

1.60 lbs



The Tab S8 Plus sports a 12.4″ Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 x 1752. In contrast, the Tab S8 Ultra boasts a larger 14.6″ Super AMOLED Display with the same refresh rate and a higher resolution of 2960 x 1848. Either way, you’re getting a great display for content consumption.

The Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensuring top-of-the-line performance. Both tablets have the exact RAM and internal storage and options ranging from 128GB to 512 GB.

The Tab S8 Plus houses a 10,090mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Ultra has a larger 11,200mAh battery, meaning the S8 Ultra’s battery allows for extended usage between charges.

Both tablets feature a 13MP autofocus rear camera and a 6MP ultrawide rear camera. However, the Tab S8 Plus has a 12MP ultrawide front camera, while the Tab S8 Ultra comes with a dual front camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Tab S8 Ultra’s front cameras provide more versatility for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a larger, higher-resolution display, a bigger battery, and more advanced front cameras than the Tab S8 Plus. If you value a big, sharp display for media consumption, the Tab S8 Ultra delivers. But for most people, the extra two inches won’t be worth an additional two hundred dollars for $1,099.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus delivers excellent performance and features at a lower price of $899.99. If you need a powerful tablet but don’t require the additional screen real estate or think you’ll be using the extra front camera, the Tab S8 Plus will more than satisfy your needs. In short, go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for a more budget-friendly option without compromising performance and features.

FAQs

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or S8 Ultra come with a keyboard? Neither the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus nor the S8 Ultra comes with a keyboard, but both support keyboard accessories.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or S8 Ultra have a headphone jack? Neither the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus nor S8 Ultra do not have a headphone jack.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or S8 Ultra have an SD card slot? The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra both have an SD card slot, supporting up to 1TB.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or S8 Ultra have a SIM card slot? Only the LTE/5G versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra have a SIM card slot.