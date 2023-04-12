Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Which tablet has the best value?
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are two high-end Samsung tablets with powerful features, targeting users who demand top-notch performance and functionality. In this Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra showdown, we will compare the specs and features of both tablets to help you determine the right one for your needs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: At a glance
Here's a quick look at how the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra compare:
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is cheaper than the S8 Ultra.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a larger, higher-resolution display.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has two front-facing cameras.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a bigger battery.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Specs
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Display
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
12.4" Super AMOLED
2800 x 1752
120Hz
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
14.6" Super AMOLED
2960 x 1848
120Hz
Processor
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory / Storage
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
8GB (RAM) / 128GB
12GB (RAM) / 256GB
16GB (RAM) / 512GB
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
8GB (RAM) / 128GB
12GB (RAM) / 256GB
16GB (RAM) / 512GB
Operating System
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Android 12
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Android 12
Battery
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
10,090mAh
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
11,200mAh
Cameras
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Front: 12MP UW
Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP UW + Flash
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Front: 12MP FF + 12MP UW
Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP UW + Flash
Connectivity
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth v5.2
USB-C 3.2
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth v5.2
USB-C 3.2
Size and weight
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
11.22" x 7.28" x 0.22"
1.27 lbs
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
12.85" x 8.21" x 0.22"
1.60 lbs
The Tab S8 Plus sports a 12.4″ Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 x 1752. In contrast, the Tab S8 Ultra boasts a larger 14.6″ Super AMOLED Display with the same refresh rate and a higher resolution of 2960 x 1848. Either way, you’re getting a great display for content consumption.
The Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensuring top-of-the-line performance. Both tablets have the exact RAM and internal storage and options ranging from 128GB to 512 GB.
The Tab S8 Plus houses a 10,090mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Ultra has a larger 11,200mAh battery, meaning the S8 Ultra’s battery allows for extended usage between charges.
Both tablets feature a 13MP autofocus rear camera and a 6MP ultrawide rear camera. However, the Tab S8 Plus has a 12MP ultrawide front camera, while the Tab S8 Ultra comes with a dual front camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Tab S8 Ultra’s front cameras provide more versatility for video calls and selfies.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs S8 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a larger, higher-resolution display, a bigger battery, and more advanced front cameras than the Tab S8 Plus. If you value a big, sharp display for media consumption, the Tab S8 Ultra delivers. But for most people, the extra two inches won’t be worth an additional two hundred dollars for $1,099.99.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus delivers excellent performance and features at a lower price of $899.99. If you need a powerful tablet but don’t require the additional screen real estate or think you’ll be using the extra front camera, the Tab S8 Plus will more than satisfy your needs. In short, go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for a more budget-friendly option without compromising performance and features.
Terrific display
Long software support commitment
Slim design
Smooth performance
FAQs
Neither the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus nor the S8 Ultra comes with a keyboard, but both support keyboard accessories.
Neither the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus nor S8 Ultra do not have a headphone jack.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra both have an SD card slot, supporting up to 1TB.
Only the LTE/5G versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra have a SIM card slot.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra do not support wireless charging.