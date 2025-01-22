Your new Galaxy S25 comes with a free Gemini Advanced upgrade

TL;DR Samsung just launched the Galaxy S25 series with a big emphasis on AI features.

Google Gemini plays a prominent role there, even serving as your new default assistant.

New Galaxy S25 owners will be able to get six months of free access to Gemini Advanced.

After months and months (and months) of waiting, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones are finally here, with the debut of the Galaxy S25 family. Just like you, we’ve been glued to the Samsung Unpacked stream, getting all the details about how these new phones will arrive. Understandably, Samsung is stuffing them to the gills with features and perks, like getting the first shot at new accessibility tools that even Pixel phones don’t have yet. Now we’re adding one more to that growing list, as Samsung shares word of a Gemini Advanced promo.

Galaxy AI is a core part of Samsung’s approach to the Galaxy S25 series, and that includes not just a ton of Samsung’s own AI solutions, but bundling in the best of Google’s, as well. That means Gemini replacing Bixby as your default assistant, new Circle to Search functionality, and even an offer for free access to Gemini Advanced.

Samsung fans pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 model today can look forward to receiving six months of free Gemini Advanced when their phones arrive in a couple weeks. Gemini Advanced connects users with Google’s best AI models, offering analytical tools and logical capabilities that greatly surpass what you can do with the free version of Gemini. If you’re interested in doing anything like using Gemini for math or coding, Advanced is definitely the offering you’ll want to check out.

Normally, Gemini Advanced goes for $20 a month, which makes this six-month freebie worth a cool $120 — not too shabby. And even if you’re not blown away by the allure of Gemini’s AI magic, it includes 2TB of Google One storage, so at least you get a free place to park your files for a while.

You’ll enjoy this Galaxy S25 perk no matter where you purchase your phone, so check out some of the carrier deals being offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments