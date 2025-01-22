AT&T lets you get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra free with a trade-in

TL;DR New and existing AT&T customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free with a trade-in.

The deal requires an eligible plan and trade-in, with the price of the phone dropping to $0 after 36 monthly credits.

Trade-ins to get a free Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus can be any Galaxy S, Z, or Note series phone in any condition.

While all the big carriers have interesting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, few give you the chance to get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for free. That’s what AT&T is offering to both new and existing customers right now.

It’s an extraordinary offer that obviously comes with some strings attached. You must be on or sign up for one of the carrier’s premium plans and trade in an eligible device. In this case, that’s one with a trade-in value of $230 or more. Meet those criteria, and you’ll get the full value of Samsung’s latest Android flagship phone through trade-in credits over 36 months.

You can also get the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus for free on a similar deal but with less stringent requirements. There are more eligible unlimited plans on which you can qualify, and while a trade-in is still necessary, it’s a doozy for those already in the Samsung ecosystem. Your old device can be any Galaxy S, Z, or Note series phone of any year and in any condition.

When you take advantage of any of these AT&T Galaxy S25 offers, you can also pick up the Galaxy Watch FE (2024) or Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G for just $0.99 per month. The proviso here is that you’ll need a line of service for either device, but that comes with a discount when paired with your new phone plan.

AT&T customers can also upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy annually with the Next Up Anytime plan, enjoy enhanced wireless performance with AT&T Turbo, and mix and match unlimited plans to suit their needs. Free ActiveArmor Mobile Security provides spam and scam protection, while device protection through AT&T Protect & Advantage adds peace of mind.

