Circle to Search gets smarter with AI Overviews and one-tap actions

TL;DR Google has announced new updates to its Circle to Search feature, coming to all supported phones.

AI Overviews are being added to provide quick summaries and extra context for visual searches.

The feature now also supports one-tap actions for phone numbers, emails, and URLs.

The highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series has finally arrived, and Samsung has made it clear that Google’s Gemini will be the default smart assistant on these phones, further cementing the partnership between the two tech giants.

Google used the opportunity to announce several updates to its AI-powered tools, including enhancements to the Circle to Search feature. Introduced last year with the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search allows users to highlight text or images on their screens for quick Google searches. By long-pressing the navigation pill or home button, users can circle, scribble, or tap on content to initiate a search.

Previously, Circle to Search only provided direct Google Search results based on the user’s selection. The new update expands this feature by adding AI Overviews to Circle to Search. So, instead of just displaying a list of search results, Circle to Search will now also present an AI-generated summary with relevant information.

These summaries will aim to offer more context for visual searches, such as identifying places, trending images, or unique objects, with links for further exploration. While AI Overviews have had mixed success in regular Google Search, their integration into Circle to Search could prove useful for those looking to save time when browsing or researching.

Furthermore, Google has added one-tap actions to Circle to Search for phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs. This should further enhance the feature’s efficiency by allowing users to directly call, email, or visit a website with a single tap.

It’s worth noting that both these updates are set to roll out across all Android devices supporting Circle to Search, not just the Galaxy S25 or Pixel devices, and will initially be available only in English.

