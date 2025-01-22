Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Galaxy S25 is getting these new accessibility features before Pixels

These features will roll out to other Android devices in the near future.
By

Published on2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Google is launching LE Audio compatibility on the Galaxy S25 series.
  • Talkback 15 on the Galaxy S25 series is gaining compatibility with braille displays.
  • Talkback image descriptions are getting a boost from Gemini.

As expected, Samsung had plenty to reveal during Galaxy Unpacked today. In addition to the new hardware, deeper Gemini integration into Galaxy AI and features like “Now Bar” took center stage. However, there are a few smaller announcements that shouldn’t be overlooked like LE Audio compatibility and improvements to Talkback.

During Galaxy Unpacked, it was revealed that the Galaxy S25 series would be getting some nifty accessibility features. Arguably, the most notable of which is the launch of LE Audio compatibility.

If you’re unfamiliar with LE Audio, it’s a type of Bluetooth that enables low-energy connections. It offers the same benefits as Classic Audio but also introduces support for things like Auracast and hearing aids.

For the Galaxy S25, this feature will enable hands-free calling, personalized audio adjustments, and low-latency connections with GN ReSound and Oticon hearing aids. LE Audio may be debuting on Samsung’s latest flagship, but it will also be available on the Pixel 9 series with the Android 16 beta and will come to the Galaxy S24 series with Android 15 in the coming weeks.

Hearing Aid LE Audio Galaxy S25
Google

Elsewhere, it looks like Android’s screen reader software, Talkback, is getting some updates. Talkback 15 on the Galaxy S25 series is gaining compatibility with braille displays that use the Human Interface Device (HID) standard. Google is also enhancing Talkback’s image description capabilities with the help of Gemini.

Similar to LE Audio, these Talkback features are coming to the Galaxy S25 first. However, over the coming months, they will begin working on any phone or tablet using Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Elite power • 12GB RAM • 7 years software support
MSRP: $999.99
A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates
The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
100x zoom • Big battery • 7 years software support
MSRP: $1,299.99
Samsung's best for 2025
Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
12GB RAM • Vastly improved software • 7 years of support
MSRP: $799.99
Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware
With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone.
See price at Amazon
See price at Samsung
See price at Verizon
See price at AT&T
See price at T-Mobile
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy S25