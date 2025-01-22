Galaxy S25 is getting these new accessibility features before Pixels

TL;DR Google is launching LE Audio compatibility on the Galaxy S25 series.

Talkback 15 on the Galaxy S25 series is gaining compatibility with braille displays.

Talkback image descriptions are getting a boost from Gemini.

As expected, Samsung had plenty to reveal during Galaxy Unpacked today. In addition to the new hardware, deeper Gemini integration into Galaxy AI and features like “Now Bar” took center stage. However, there are a few smaller announcements that shouldn’t be overlooked like LE Audio compatibility and improvements to Talkback.

During Galaxy Unpacked, it was revealed that the Galaxy S25 series would be getting some nifty accessibility features. Arguably, the most notable of which is the launch of LE Audio compatibility.

If you’re unfamiliar with LE Audio, it’s a type of Bluetooth that enables low-energy connections. It offers the same benefits as Classic Audio but also introduces support for things like Auracast and hearing aids.

For the Galaxy S25, this feature will enable hands-free calling, personalized audio adjustments, and low-latency connections with GN ReSound and Oticon hearing aids. LE Audio may be debuting on Samsung’s latest flagship, but it will also be available on the Pixel 9 series with the Android 16 beta and will come to the Galaxy S24 series with Android 15 in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, it looks like Android’s screen reader software, Talkback, is getting some updates. Talkback 15 on the Galaxy S25 series is gaining compatibility with braille displays that use the Human Interface Device (HID) standard. Google is also enhancing Talkback’s image description capabilities with the help of Gemini.

Similar to LE Audio, these Talkback features are coming to the Galaxy S25 first. However, over the coming months, they will begin working on any phone or tablet using Android 15.

