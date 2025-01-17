Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect and how to watch the Galaxy S25 launch live

Samsung

It’s almost time for the first Galaxy Unpacked of 2025, and by now, most of you probably know what Samsung is about to launch at the event. The star of the show will obviously be the highly-anticipated Galaxy S25 series, but that’s not all we’re expecting Samsung to announce on the day. Here’s a quick roundup of everything we think Samsung will reveal on the day and how you can catch the live action.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch the livestream

Samsung will host the first installment of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in San Jose on January 22. The event and livestream will kick off at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT/ 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET. Android Authority will also be on the ground, getting you all the breaking news about Samsung’s latest hardware announcements.

The company will livestream Galaxy Unpacked on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the livestream in the video above for your convenience so you can bookmark this page and return to it on January 22.

Samsung recently posted an invitation to Unpacked 2025, highlighting that Galaxy AI will once again take center stage across its product lineup this year. Samsung’s written invite also mentions — “the next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming,” with promotions heavily teasing more natural conversations, cross-app functionality, and cross-product AI integration.

What can you expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025?

Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra

Evan Blass

Samsung will likely open pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series on the same day as Unpacked 2025. The phones should start shipping out to those who pre-order them sometime in early February. For now, you still have a chance to claim some early bird offers from Samsung that expire on January 22. If you reserve a Galaxy S25 series device, you get $50 Samsung Credit, an additional $1,250 in savings, and a chance to win the company’s $5,000 Samsung Credits sweepstakes.

While we have a full roundup of all the Galaxy S25 series rumors and confirmed features, here’s a quick summary of what to expect from the flagship phones.

Design: The new flagships are expected to have a refined aesthetic and subtle design tweaks. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will likely maintain their flat profile, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra should boast more pronounced curves. The phones are expected to be available in several color options, some of which could be exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Performance: Under the hood, the entire Galaxy S25 series should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, despite initial rumors of Exynos variants.

Cameras: Photography enthusiasts can anticipate various camera enhancements, mainly due to the processor upgrade and new AI features. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS for 5x optical zoom.

Display: All three models are expected to showcase vibrant Dynamic AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

Software: The Galaxy S25 series is poised to debut with One UI 7, Samsung’s latest user interface built atop Android 15.

AI features: Recent leaks suggest Gemini will have a much more significant role to play on the Galaxy S25 series. Users can expect interactions with the AI assistant to be more fluid and natural. Gemini is also likely to be able to perform tasks across multiple apps based on natural conversations with users. Besides this, we’re expecting to see a ton of new AI-based productivity, accessibility, and photography features for the phones. Some of these new features may even be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series at the start.

One UI 7 release and availability details

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

As we said before, the Galaxy S25 series will debut with the stable version of One UI 7. Samsung’s Android 15-based software has seen several rounds of beta updates until now, but users have been waiting a long time to get their hands on the stable version. At Unpacked, we expect Samsung to not only release One UI 7 for the Galaxy S25 series but also discuss its key features in detail.

We’re also hoping the company will release an update schedule for older Galaxy flagships. It’s very likely that Galaxy S24 users who have been beta testing One UI 7 will receive the stable version soon after Unpacked, maybe even on the same day. A previous rumor suggested Samsung should update most of its recent flagship phones to One UI 7 by the end of February. We’ll possibly get all these details at Unpacked.

Galaxy Ring 2 and Project Moohan XR glasses

Google / Samsung

Before you get too excited, let us tell you that Samsung will 99.9% not launch the next Galaxy Ring or its new Project Moohan Extended Reality glasses at Unpacked 2025. But that doesn’t stop the company from giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming devices. We’re expecting to see some end-of-the-show surprise reveals for both the Galaxy Ring 2 and Project Moohan glasses. After all, it’s the perfect opportunity for Samsung to create some hype and generate anticipation.

Galaxy S25 Slim

Smartprix

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim leaked very recently, showing off its super-thin design. We even saw an image comparing the phone’s side profile to the rest of the Galaxy S25 family. While leaks about this new phone have been coming on strong, Samsung may not reveal it at Unpacked. It’s our guess that the company will reserve the Galaxy S25 Slim’s launch for later this year. Again, we might get a teaser at Unpacked 2025, but a full-blown reveal can only be expected in the coming months, possibly in late spring or early summer of 2025.

