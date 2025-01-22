The Verizon Galaxy S25 deals include $1,000 off and a free smartwatch or tablet

TL;DR New and existing Verizon customers can save $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, making two of the devices free.

The offers involve trading in your old device and opening or retaining a line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

You also get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Carrier deals are your best bet for saving big bucks on the new Samsung flagship phones right now, and the Verizon Galaxy S25 deals are up there among your top options. By fulfilling the right criteria, you can score yourself the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus for free and get another piece of high-end Galaxy tech thrown into the bargain.

The Galaxy S25 deals apply to both new and existing Verizon customers. You can trade in your old device to unlock up to $1,000 of savings on the new Android phone, which covers the full retail price of the two smaller siblings in the range. Those purchasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be left with a balance of just $299.99 to make up.

The offer applies to those on or joining the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan, with the discount provided as trade-in credits over 36 months. Tick these boxes, and you’ll also get a free gift of your choice in the form of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. If you don’t already own a smartwatch, then the Galaxy Watch 7 is an easy choice, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE isn’t a bad choice either.

New or existing business buyers can take advantage of essentially the same deal: the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are free with a trade-in on the Business Unlimited plan.

While the Unlimited Ultimate plan isn’t cheap, it comes with a host of nice features and perks. One of those is the chance to make big savings on streaming, with cut-price deals on Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, and more. If you like the look of the Galaxy S25 devices and you’re assessing your provider options, Verizon is well worth a look.

