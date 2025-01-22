T-Mobile's Galaxy S25 deals include $1,000 off when trading old and broken phones

TL;DR The T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S25 deals include up to $1,000 off when trading in your old device.

Customers on the Go5G Next plan can get the maximum trade-in values by trading in phones as old as the Galaxy S10 in any condition.

New customers can save as much as $800 on the new Samsung phones without a trade-in.

Every carrier is dangling tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. As usual, T-Mobile has a number of different ways you can save, but the most noteworthy is how much you can make from switching your old and battered phone. It could easily be worth $1,000 in trade-in credits, making the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus effectively free.

For existing customers on or switching to the Go5G Next plan, the trade-in values are about as generous as you’ll ever see. For example, phones as old as the Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pixel 6 in any condition land you the maximum $1,000 trade-in value, even if they’re broken.

If you’ve got a dusty and malfunctioning device even older than that, such as the Galaxy S6, iPhone 6, or Pixel 4, it will still be worth $500 in trade-in credits when you pick up one of the new Samsung flagships. The trade-in credits are spread over a 24-month contract, which is a shorter commitment than the 36-month deals that Verizon and AT&T have on the Galaxy S25 range.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re on or moving to the Go5G Plus plan, the trade-in deals are nearly the same, but with the crucial difference that your old device needs to be in good condition.

New customers can save almost as much without the trade-in requirement. You’ll get $800 off the Galaxy S25 of your choice for adding a new line of service on the Go5G Plus plan and $600 off when adding a line on most other plans.

There are a few other permutations that we haven’t touched on, which all depend on whether you’re a new or existing customer, what plan you have or want, and whether you have a device to trade. Head to T-Mobile via the widget options below to peruse the Galaxy S25 deals for yourself.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments