Another Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak suggests an earlier launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch on September 19 in Korea.

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 FE globally a month before it launched in Korea, leaving us wondering if the same is possible this year, too.

The Galaxy S25 FE rakes up only minor upgrades, with the most notable being its much faster wired charging.

The Galaxy S25 FE is the next major launch expected out of camp Samsung and will conclude the S series launches of 2025. The phone is officially confirmed to launch soon, and a slew of rumors in the past few weeks have already highlighted the expected upgrades over last year’s model. Now, a more recent report claims to reveal the exact launch date of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Citing industry sources, Korean news outlet FN News recently reported that Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE on September 19. The outlet noted this date is specifically for the South Korean market, but leaves room for speculation about the global launch date. That is because while the Galaxy S24 FE launched globally in September last year, it wasn’t released in Samsung’s home country until November 2024.

If Samsung follows the same route this year, we might expect an early launch in other markets. During its earnings call last week, the company also hinted at an “earlier launch of the Galaxy S25 FE” but without revealing the exact date. If true, the shift in the launch date could allow Samsung to position the launch of the TriFold, which is slated to launch sometime in the second half of 2025.

Besides speculations around the launch date, several rumors hint at the not-so-exciting upgrades that the Galaxy S25 FE could feature. It likely continues to have the same 6.7-inch AMOLED, 8GB RAM, and a 4,700mAh battery, all of which are identical to the last generation. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage variant could be dropped.

Leaks also point towards a similar set of color options as before, although with more chrome around the frame and the camera rings. But Samsung is likely to upgrade the charging speed to 45W, add support for Qi2-compliant wireless charging, and use a slightly better selfie camera with a 12MP resolution.

Among other expectations, the Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by an Exynos 2400 (or Exynos 2400e) chipset, but it might fall back on using the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 instead if it fails to produce enough yield.

