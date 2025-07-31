Samsung confirms earlier launch for Galaxy S25 FE, teases more big releases for 2025

SammyGuru

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE will launch earlier this year.

An August or early September release is likely, meaning the phone could go on sale well before October.

The company also shared its plans to launch its first tri-fold phone, XR headset, new entry-level Galaxy A phones, and the Galaxy Tab S11 series later in 2025.

Samsung has just released its Q2 2025 financial results, and along with the numbers came a preview of what’s next for the tech giant’s mobile division. Among the most notable revelations, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE is coming earlier than last year.

Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, stated during the earnings call: For the Galaxy S25 series, we will focus on maintaining sales momentum with seasonal promotions as well as an earlier launch of the S25 FE. This points to a potential August or early September reveal for the new Fan Edition, pulling it ahead of the Galaxy S24 FE‘s late September 2024 launch and subsequent October release.

The earlier timeline for the Galaxy S25 FE launch may be part of Samsung’s broader strategy to make room for a packed release schedule later in the year. The company also confirmed during the call that it plans to unveil several other high-profile devices in the second half of 2025, including its first-ever “tri-fold” smartphone.

Samsung also said that its long-anticipated Project Moohan XR headset is on track to launch later this year alongside new entry-level models in the Galaxy A series, presumably including the recently leaked Galaxy A17.

The next-generation Galaxy Tab S11 series is also coming, as Samsung confirmed to Android Authority back in July.

Follow