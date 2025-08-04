Galaxy S25 FE is looking a bit blue in its latest leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The leak may have revealed the colors for the Galaxy S25 FE.

The colors are reportedly Dark Blue, Light Blue, Black, and White.

The leak also provides a render of what these colors may look like.

The next Samsung phone we should see drop this year is the Galaxy S25 FE. Leaks for the Fan Edition flagship have started to ramp up in recent weeks, from RAM and storage to real-life images. A new leak may have shed some light on what colors will be available when the device launches.

According to a report from NieuweMobiel.NL, the Galaxy S25 FE will come in at least four colors. Those four colors are said to include Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White. In this leak, we also get the render below, depicting what these colors might look like. The outlet claims this information comes from a reliable source, but warns that the final colors could differ, have different names, and more colors may be added.

A little over a week ago, there was a leak that claimed these colors were called Navy, Iceblue, Jetblack, and White. That leak also revealed that the phone might have 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage. Regardless of the different names, it seems both leaks do at least agree on the shades.

Outside of the colorways, we have heard from previous leaks that the device could sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. That display should also have thinner bezels than the S24 FE and have a peak brightness of 2,600nits. Elsewhere, the S25 FE is expected to have an upgraded front camera, from 10MP to 12MP. However, it’s believed that the rear camera setup will continue to have a 50MP primary, 8MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Samsung has yet to announce a launch date for the Galaxy S25 FE. But it’s expected that the phone will release by late Q3 or early Q4.

