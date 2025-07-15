The Galaxy S25 FE might outpace the base S25 in one key area

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A regulatory filing has apparently listed the Galaxy S25 FE with 45W wired charging speeds.

This would be a major upgrade over previous FE phones and the standard Galaxy S25.

Previous leaks also point to the same chipset and rear camera system as last year’s phone.

Samsung’s next big Android phone release is tipped to be the Galaxy S25 FE, and we’re not expecting many upgrades this year. However, a regulatory filing has apparently revealed one long-overdue upgrade.

SammyGuru spotted a TUV Rheinland listing for the apparent Galaxy S25 FE, featuring the model number SM-S731. The listing doesn’t tell us much, but we do get confirmation of 45W charging speeds (10V/4.5A, 15V/3A).

This would be a welcome upgrade over the standard Galaxy S25 and last year’s Galaxy S24 FE, which only support 25W wired charging speeds. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S24 FE reaches a full charge in roughly 75 minutes, while the 45W-toting Galaxy S25 Ultra takes about 55 minutes. So we’re expecting a much reduced charging time on the new FE model.

Previous Galaxy S25 FE leaks point to a 6.7-inch screen and the same Exynos 2400e chip seen on last year’s model. Don’t expect major camera changes, though, as the phone is tipped to retain a 50MP main camera, an 8MP 3x tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, it might get a 12MP selfie camera in lieu of the 10MP lens seen on the S24 FE.

