Galaxy S25 FE leaks confirms Qi2 charging, but what about magnetic accessories?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 FE has appeared in real-life images, thanks to a regulatory listing.

These images show the same design as last year’s S24 FE, but upgraded wireless charging with Qi2 without the magnetic accessory support.

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to skip major upgrades, except for a slightly slimmer profile and narrower display bezels.

As Samsung prepares to unveil its most foldable phones for 2025, a new leak has surfaced, revealing another upcoming phone. A certification body has listed the Galaxy S25 FE, which will be the last in the S25 series.

According to the Galaxy S25 FE image uploaded to the Wireless Power Consortium’s database (via SamMobile), we can see that the handset will undergo minimal changes from its previous generation. The three separate cameras on the back, along with silver accents surrounding each one of them, remain unchanged, as does the silver outline along the frame.

The back of the phone doesn’t appear drastically altered either, suggesting Samsung could recycle the same design for yet another generation. This aligns with the phone’s recently leaked design. Apart from these tidbits, the listing does not reveal much about the Galaxy S25 FE, except that the phone will support wireless charging in its upgraded form.

Interestingly, the listing confirms the Galaxy S25 FE comes with Qi charging version 2.1.0, which makes it Qi2 compatible. However, as seen with previous Galaxy S25 series phones, Qi2 compatibility does not ensure the iPhone-style magnets inside the body to latch onto magnetic or MagSafe-compatible accessories. The regulatory listing only mentions BPP (baseline power profile), which means no built-in magnets. For magnetic accessory support, we would need MPP (magnetic power profile), which is not mentioned here. Charging speeds for the S25 FE, nonetheless, remain the same at 15W.

Meanwhile, other recent leaks have shared much information already. The Galaxy S25 FE is reportedly in for bare minimum upgrades over the S24 FE. A few exceptions include a new 12MP front-facing camera compared to the 10MP on the existing model. The Galaxy S25 FE could also skip major hardware upgrades and still feature the same Exynos 2400e chipset from last year.

At 6.7-inches, the display’s dimensions are expected to remain the same, but Samsung could boost the peak brightness to 2,600 nits, up from 1,900 nits presently. However, one key change coming to S25 FE is improved ergonomics, thanks to a slimmer mid-frame. Down from 8mm previously, the Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to measure 7.4mm in thickness. Samsung is also said to chisel down the display’s bezels, which should reduce the phone’s length and width by a few millimeters.

If Samsung follows the same timeline as previous years, the Galaxy S25 FE could launch in the last quarter of 2025.

