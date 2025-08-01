Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE is coming into focus, and here’s what to expect

TL;DR A new leak has revealed a more complete spec sheet for the Galaxy S25 FE.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2400 chip, and 45W charging.

It looks like the selfie camera will be bumped to 12MP, and the device will weigh around 190g.

We’ve already got a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, but the same leaker behind last week’s RAM and storage leak is back with a more substantial spec dump. Let’s look at what you’ll be getting for your money.

In a new post on X, leaker Arsène Lupin shared a comprehensive hardware rundown for Samsung’s next Fan Edition phone. A few of the details had already been rumored, such as the 6.7-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz and the Exynos 2400 chip. Still, we’ve now got reliable indications of things like 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The camera hardware looks largely unchanged, though the selfie cam has been bumped to 12MP. We’ll have to wait and see if any actual photo quality improvements are in store. The same goes for the design — no sign yet of any big shake-up.

Other newly mentioned details include IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus, and a 190g weight, which seems reasonable given the screen size. None of this is mind-blowing, but it does help paint a more complete picture of the phone, which is also expected to ship with One UI 8 out of the box.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to land sometime between late Q3 and early Q4, likely around early October if past launches are anything to go by. Unless Samsung has a few surprises left, this might be more of a refinement than a full refresh.

