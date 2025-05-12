Samsung's 'backup plan' for the Galaxy S25 FE should be its main plan

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is apparently considering the Dimensity 9400 chip for the Galaxy S25 FE as a backup plan.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with the year-old Exynos 2400e processor.

However, Samsung could reportedly switch to the Dimensity processor if it can’t produce enough Exynos chips.

Samsung has offered the Galaxy FE series of phones since 2020, giving people a more affordable way to experience a flagship Android phone. We’ve seen plenty of Galaxy S25 FE rumors in recent months, and it looks like another leak has surfaced online.

The Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to arrive with last year’s Samsung Exynos 2400e chipset. However, a “reliable source” told Notebookcheck that Samsung plans to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip in the Galaxy S25 FE if it can’t produce enough Exynos processors. The website characterized this as a “backup plan.”

The Exynos 2400e chip is expected to be used by both the Galaxy S25 FE and the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE foldable. So this is the likely reason why Samsung might not be able to produce enough chips. Samsung would have to devote more chips to the Z Flip 7 FE if there’s massive demand for the foldable, potentially leaving the S25 FE in the lurch.

Should Samsung use the Dimensity 9400 or Exynos 2400e in S25 FE? 27 votes Dimensity 9400 for sure 70 % Exynos 2400e is good enough 30 %

Nevertheless, we really hope Samsung’s backup plan for the S25 FE becomes its main plan. The Dimensity 9400 is the latest flagship processor from MediaTek, and our own testing revealed it’s a good alternative to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The chip lagged behind the 8 Elite in terms of CPU benchmarks but was comparable to the Qualcomm chip in GPU tests while running cooler. So if Samsung adopts the Dimensity chip, the Galaxy S25 FE should theoretically see great performance and cool temperatures. MediaTek also claimed power savings of up to 40% over the previous chip, which means Samsung should be able to eke out improved battery life for the same capacity.

Colleague Joe Maring rightfully notes that the older (and presumably cheaper) Exynos chip would open the door to upgrades in other areas. However, history tells us that the Galaxy S25 FE would likely be more of the same as far as cameras, screen tech, and battery/charging are concerned. After all, the Galaxy S23 FE used year-old flagship silicon and offered minor upgrades like a 50MP main camera and more RAM in the base model.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.