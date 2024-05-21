Emily in Paris season 4: Release date, cast, and more

Netflix

Emily in Paris season 4 is just a few weeks away. After season 3 ended with plenty of drama surrounding our fashionable American marketing executive, the next season promises to wrap up plenty of loose ends involving Emily’s friends, potential lovers, and old flames. So, what do you need to know about the next chapter of the hit Netflix comedy series? Read on for more.

Will there be a season 4 of Emily in Paris? Yes, there will be a season 4 of Emily in Paris. Lead actress Lily Collins confirmed the season in a January 2022 Instagram post.

While the show’s continuation after season 4 isn’t confirmed — Netflix has yet to renew the show beyond — showrunner Darren Star is happy to continue the story beyond the fourth season.

When is season 4 of Emily in Paris coming out? Emily in Paris season 4 is split into two parts. The first part will debut on August 15, 2024, with five initial episodes. The second part of five episodes will be released on September 12.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 4

Netflix

Emily in Paris will pick up after a dramatic season 3 that ended on a bittersweet note, at least for Emily. Her long-time love interest, Gabriel, and her best friend, Camille, are having a baby. While she battles her potentially damaging feelings for him, Emily is also forced to contend with sparks for her ex-boyfriend, Alfie. The dynamics of these four characters will form the central tension in the coming season.

According to a Netflix reveal, season 4 will explore these complex relationships, tackle the ongoing work turmoil at Agence Grateau, and introduce a brand new filming location — Rome.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast Expect the core Emily in Paris cast to return, including: Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

as Emily Cooper Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

as Sylvie Grateau Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

as Mindy Chen Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Camille Razat as Camille

as Camille Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

as Luc William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

as Antoine Lambert Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Where to watch Emily in Paris

Netflix

Emily in Paris season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. You can also catch the three existing seasons on the streaming service to bring yourself up to speed.

FAQ

How many episodes of Emily In Paris season 4? Emily in Paris season 4 will consist of 10 episodes split into two parts of five.

Where is Emily In Paris filmed? The majority of Emily in Paris is filled in Paris and its surrounds. However, in season 2, filming locations included Saint-Tropez.

Who does Paul Forman play in Emily In Paris? Paul Forman plays Nicolas de Leon in season 3 of Emily in Paris.

Who plays Alfie in Emily In Paris? Alfie is played by Lucien Laviscount in Emily in Paris.

How old is Sylvie in Emily In Paris? Sylvie is played by 61-year-old actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Emily in Paris.

You might like

Comments