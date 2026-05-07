A Netflix error is conveniently blocking some users from canceling after price hike

TL;DR Some Netflix users say an error is stopping them from canceling their memberships.

The issue appears to have been affecting a number of subscribers over the past week.

The timing is particularly infuriating for some, as Netflix recently raised prices across all of its US plans.

Netflix has spent the past few years making sure you can’t easily share an account, and more recently, it bumped up the cost of your subscription in the US. That latter factor in particular is likely to have pushed some users to reconsider whether they want to keep their account, but some subscribers say they’re now hitting an error when they try to cancel their membership.

Have you recently encountered an error message when trying to cancel your Netflix subscription? 2 votes Yes, I got an error message 50 % No, I recently canceled without issue 0 % I haven't tried to cancel recently 50 %

As spotted by PiunikaWeb, a Reddit thread on r/Anticonsumption shows a user getting Netflix’s “Something went wrong” page when trying to cancel, with Error Code NSES-500 displayed at the bottom. The poster says that they had been trying to cancel for days across multiple devices.

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The issue doesn’t appear to be limited to that one user. That thread has over 1,500 upvotes, and in a spate of similar threads on r/netflix, such as this one, subscribers detail getting a similar error when trying to cancel, even after trying all manner of workarounds.

Netflix’s own help page describes Error Code NSES-500 as a server issue that stops the browser from loading the website, and there’s nothing here to suggest the company is deliberately stopping people from canceling. Still, the timing is unfortunate, given that Netflix only recently raised its US prices across all tiers. Standard with ads went from $7.99 to $8.99, Standard rose from $17.99 to $19.99, and Premium jumped from $24.99 to $26.99.

That makes this error screen especially annoying for anyone trying to leave before their next billing date. One Redditor suggested changing the payment method to an expired card, while others suggested contacting the bank or trying a different browser. According to the various reports, some users have apparently had success canceling by calling Netflix customer service directly. If you’re experiencing similar frustrations and your billing date is looming, this less-than-ideal approach might be your best option.

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