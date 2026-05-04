YouTube TV reaches deal, prevents Disney-style blackout for these channels

YouTube TV has been going through a number of high-profile carriage disputes lately. The most notable of which resulted in a blackout of Disney-owned channels last year. Getting ahead of another potential dispute, YouTube TV has now reached an agreement with Allen Media Group (AMG), keeping several networks on the platform.

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The Hollywood Reporter reports that YouTube TV and AMG have renewed their carriage deal. As a result, users won’t have to suffer through a lengthy blackout like they did last year when the YouTube TV and Disney deal expired. If you’re unfamiliar with AMG, it’s the owner of The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Justice Central, Recipe.TV, Automotive.TV, and more.

In response to the deal, CEO Byron Allen had this to say:

We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Google by continuing to provide our weather, news, comedy, court, and lifestyle networks to YouTube TV’s millions of subscribers.

Emily Washkowitz, YouTube’s head of TV and film partnerships, also shared a comment: