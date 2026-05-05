We just ordered Walmart's new budget Google TV streamer — and now you can too

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device now appears to be widely available online and for in-store pickup despite no official launch announcement.

We’ve already ordered the $60 streamer and will be testing its real-world performance soon.

It undercuts the Google TV Streamer by $40 while offering similar features.

The launch of Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro Google TV streamer has been pretty messy. People have been spotting it on store shelves for a while, yet the company hasn’t made a proper announcement. Listings for the streamer have also appeared online ahead of an official launch. And now, it looks like the device is widely available on Walmart’s website for in-store pickup and online orders.

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We just managed to purchase the $60 Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device with next-day delivery, so we should have a better idea of how well it performs pretty soon. If you’ve been waiting to buy this streaming box, which costs half as much as the Google TV Streamer, you can now pick one up, too.

That said, we’ve noticed that the device may not be available in some postcodes. That’s probably because Walmart stores in those areas don’t have stock just yet, but folks in most major cities should be able to order one now.

Walmart Onn 4K Pro specs and how it compares to the Google TV Streamer

The next-gen Onn 4K Pro streamer is one of the first few third-party devices to come with Gemini out of the box. It represents a massive leap forward from the storage-starved dongles of the past, with 32GB of storage, the same as the Google TV Streamer.

Walmart has equipped the Onn with Wi-Fi 6, whereas Google opted for the older Wi-Fi 5 standard. If your home network supports it, the Onn is better positioned to handle 4K high-bitrate streaming and network congestion.

The Onn device also features hands-free voice control. You can issue Gemini commands across the room without picking up the remote, meaning the box essentially doubles as a standalone smart speaker.

Where the Google TV Streamer wins is RAM. It packs 4GB of RAM compared to Onn’s 3GB. That extra gigabyte on Google’s streaming box can be expected to provide a bit more headroom for keeping apps alive in memory and ensuring navigation remains consistently snappy over time.

However, it’s not a huge difference, and we’ll have to put the Walmart box through its paces to see if its performance matches that of the Google TV Streamer.

Would you purchase Walmart's Onn 4K Streaming Stick? 831 votes Yes, because the price is right. 68 % No, I prefer higher-end options. 16 % No, I specifically don't trust the Onn brand. 11 % Other (let us know in the comments below) 4 %

Just like the Google TV Streamer, Walmart’s 2026 Onn 4K Pro is also designed to operate as a fully functional Matter hub, enabling local, low-latency connections for compatible smart home devices like locks, lights, and sensors.

With all that in mind, it does look like the Onn 4K Pro Streaming device is a better buy than the Google TV Streamer. Unless that extra RAM makes a huge difference in real-world usage, the Onn device offers almost identical day-to-day streaming capabilities, matches the massive 32GB storage upgrade of the Google TV Streamer, includes a more modern Wi-Fi chip, and brings hands-free voice control, all while saving you $40. That said, if you already own the older Pro, this new 2026 version isn’t a must-upgrade.

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