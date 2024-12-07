Search results for

The best tech of 2024: Android Authority's picks for the top smartwatches, foldables, tablets, more!

2024 was a great year for tech, but these were the best of the best.
Published on9 hours ago

Best tech of 2024
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

2024 is coming to a close, and that means it’s time to look back over our favorite tech of the past twelve months! The competition was fierce this year, with incredible devices across all the categories we test week in and week out.

Read on for our picks for the best tech of 2024, and stay locked to Android Authority as we’ll soon be running our annual Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice selections to determine the overall best smartphones of 2024.

Best camera phones of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates
MSRP: $1,099.00
Pure XL-ence.
Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google StoreSee price at Best Buy
Positives
  • Excellent build quality, refined design
  • Stunning display
  • Extensive update policy
  • Sharp, powerful cameras
  • Improved wired charging
  • Clever Gemini features
Cons
  • Tensor still runs warm
  • Confusing charging situation
  • Only 128GB base storage

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is not only the pinnacle of the company’s smartphone project, but it’s also the best point-and-shoot camera phone you can buy. Its easy operation, coupled with capable hardware and a reliable flow of AI features, makes it our choice for capturing meaningful scenes without fuss. It’s also a pretty good smartphone, thanks to its great screen and lengthy software update promise.

AA Recommended
Vivo X100 Pro
Fantastic periscope camera • Bright, sharp screen • Amazing portrait video
MSRP: ₹96,999.00
The vivo X100 Pro is one of the top camera phones you can get in 2024. It also brings premium extras like an IP68 rating and fast wireless charging.
See price at Flipkart
Positives
  • Fantastic periscope camera
  • Bright, sharp screen
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wired/wireless charging
  • Amazing portrait video
Cons
  • Poor sustained performance
  • Average battery life
  • Update pledge lags behind rivals

The vivo X100 Pro has one of the best periscope zoom cameras on a modern smartphone we’ve ever tested. It offers 4.3x optical zoom, but the detail captured by the 50MP sensor behind it is truly phenomenal. Low-light photography is also a strong point thanks to its equally exellent ultrawide and primary cameras. Supporting its imaging efforts is a flagship-level hardware platform, from its MediaTek SoC to its roomy 5,400mAh battery.

AA Recommended
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Powerful, flexible camera setup • Incredible portrait photos • Top-tier performance
MSRP: $1,631.00
One of the best camera phones ever.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra represents the best in mobile technology from one of China's top brands, with a photography-heavy focus and an all-out approach to specifications.
See price at GiztopSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Powerful, flexible camera setup
  • Incredible portrait photos
  • Top-tier performance
  • Packed with the best mobile tech
Cons
  • So-so battery life
  • Pre-installed bloat
  • Runs hot under stress

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a camera phone powerhouse that excels in nighttime photography challenges and portraiture and offers just enough manual options to keep purists interested. Beyond its imaging abilities, it offers rapid charging, blazing performance, and a stunning display. It’s an all-around excellent camera phone, and a solid flagship device.

Best foldable phones of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Motorola Razr (2024)
Larger cover screen • Bigger battery • Updated cameras
MSRP: $699.99
The best value Razr.
Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Slimmed-down hinge
  • Expanded cover displays
  • Comfortable vegan leather/suede finishes
  • Smooth, ad-free software
  • Improved cameras (mostly)
  • Quick wired charging
Cons
  • No ultrawide on Razr Plus, limited zoom on Razr
  • Battery life not great on Razr Plus

Motorola is responsible for two of the best clamshell phones in 2024: the more affordable Razr and the bleeding-edge Razr Plus. Both are excellent handsets but the former is our preferred pick, thanks to its more reasonable specs, larger battery, and lower price. However, as proof that a foldable can be a rapid performance option, the 165Hz refresh rate screen and faster charging of the Razr Plus ($799.99 at Amazon) will likely tempt some buyers seeking even more.

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Improved design • 8-inch folding display • Seven years of software updates
MSRP: $1,799.00
The Fold goes Pro.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google StoreSee price at Best Buy
Positives
  • Impressively thin design that opens completely flat
  • Excellent displays with high brightness
  • Thoughtful enhancements to Android for foldables
  • Lots of Gemini-powered AI features
  • Seven years of update support
Cons
  • Camera setup weaker than other Pixel 9s
  • Sluggish, frustrating charging
  • Tensor G4 behind the competition for power
  • Buttons too low
  • Extremely high price

The original Pixel Fold was a landmark device for Google. It was its first foray into foldables, but those problems definitely showed. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company has remedied all the issues present in the first edition. Its screens now use a more comfortable aspect ratio, making it a sensible daily driver. While it may not boast the “Pro” hardware of its siblings, it injects a much-needed sense of wonder into Google’s phone lineup.

AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Thinner and lighter • Sizeable cover display • Great performance
MSRP: $1,899.99
Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever.
With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.
See price at SamsungSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Thinner and lighter than previous Samsung foldables
  • Cover display finally a fully usable size
  • Great performance
  • Software optimized for foldable form factor
  • Seven years of OS and security updates
Cons
  • Extremely high price
  • Cameras could be better
  • Display crease still visible
  • Only charges at 25W

If money is no object, the best foldable you can buy in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. What is now the most mature foldable series shows its strengths with supreme build quality, great displays, and software that further enhances the experience. It does have its drawbacks, but this is the pinnacle of book-like foldables if you can stomach the near-$2,000 price tag. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ($1099.99 at Samsung) is another excellent and more affordable device if you prefer slimmer clamshell-style foldables.

Best mid-range phones of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Flexible cameras for the price • Class-leading update commitment • Great value
MSRP: $649.99
A phone that fans and Galaxy newcomers will love.
The Galaxy S24 FE is a Samsung flagship in all but name. It delivers the right mix of performance, Galaxy AI smarts, camera flexibility, and overall durability while keeping the cost pegged right at $650, and with an update promise that matches the Android elite.
See price at AmazonSee price at Samsung
Positives
  • Excellent display
  • Flexible cameras for the price
  • Class-leading update commitment
  • Durable build
  • Solid performance
  • Great value
Cons
  • Sharp aluminum frame
  • Cameras can struggle with motion
  • Fairly mundane design

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Not everyone needs an all-inclusive flagship, and this particular phone fills that niche perfectly. It offers just enough of the Galaxy S24 series‘ traits to keep users interested while wrapping it all with a solid build, great display, and capable primary camera. Sprinkle in a lengthy update support period and Galaxy AI smarts and you have one of the best mid-range phones you can buy.

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel 8a
Rich OLED display • Tons of Tensor G3-powered features • Pixel-pedigree cameras
MSRP: $499.00
Best possible Pixel experience for the price.
With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google StoreSee price at Best Buy
Positives
  • Fingerprint-proof matte finish
  • Rich OLED display
  • Tons of Tensor G3-powered features
  • Solid battery life
  • Unrivaled software update commitment
  • Pixel-pedigree cameras
Cons
  • Cheap materials
  • Limited zoom capabilities
  • Slow wired and wireless charging
  • Pixel 8 discounts make it a harder sell

Google staked its claim to the mid-range with the Pixel 8a. This well-balanced device snaps the best photos of any budget device, displays them on a rich OLED panel, and offers battery life that’ll appease the most avid users. While its design and hardware may feel dated in light of the Pixel 9 series’ arrival, it’s often available on sale, making it a sensible value option.

AA Recommended
OnePlus 12R
Excellent everyday performance • Incredibly fast 80W wired charging • Superb value
MSRP: $499.99
Performance-driven for gaming and multitasking
The OnePlus 12R packs in high-end specs, lots of RAM, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, next-gen cooling, and high-speed charging for under $500.
See price at AmazonSee price at OnePlusSee price at OnePlus
Positives
  • Excellent everyday performance
  • Incredibly fast 80W wired charging
  • Sharp, super-bright OLED screen
  • The alert slider is great
  • Superb value
Cons
  • No wireless charging
  • Oxygen OS can be clunky at times
  • Cameras are mid-to-bad

The OnePlus 12R is a near-flagship wrapped in a mid-range phone’s clothing. It offers rapid charging that outpaces devices far pricier than it, and packs pacey performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. If you can find it in your region, it’s a flagship killer that’s well worth its sub-$500 price.

Best budget phones of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Beautiful design • Amazing display • Fast wired charging
MSRP: $399.00
A phone that offers the core Nothing experience for a fairly low price.
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus, despite its name, is the same size as the Nothing Phone 2a. It offers a better processor, better selfie camera, faster charging, and a few other perks. It does cost a bit more, but these upgrades help it become one of the best value phones the brand has ever offered.
See price at Manufacturer site
Positives
  • Beautiful design
  • Amazing display
  • Competitive price
  • Fast wired charging
  • Nice selfie camera upgrade
  • 256GB as standard
Cons
  • Confusing US availability
  • Digital zoom is quite bad

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is the absolute best budget phone you can buy in 2024… with only one caveat. It integrates the company’s familiar Glyph lights with an industrial design that really sets it apart. It’s joined by a surprisingly good display and plenty of pace from its MediaTek heart. Its ill-defined US availability is the only thing that really dulls its shine, but if you’re feeling experimental or live outside the US, this is the one to get.

AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Durable Gorilla Glass construction • Vibrant AMOLED panel • Great battery life
MSRP: $400.00
The best of 2024's Galaxy A series.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is the top Galaxy A model for 2024 that is officially available in the US. It replaces the previous Galaxy A34 5G with tougher Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back, a more efficient Exynos 1380 chipset, and an upgraded 50MP primary camera.
See price at AmazonSee price at Samsung
Positives
  • Durable Gorilla Glass construction
  • Vibrant AMOLED panel
  • Decent camera setup
  • Great battery life
  • Excellent update commitment
Cons
  • No wireless charging
  • Limited camera zoom
  • No Galaxy AI features

Not everyone needs a Galaxy S24 Ultra. In fact, the Galaxy A35 5G will be more than enough phone for most people. You won’t look past its bright AMOLED screen, long-lived battery, and flagship-like looks. Sure, you miss out on some premium creature comforts, like a telephoto camera and wireless charging, but it’s easily Samsung’s most balanced budget device currently available.

AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Excellent OLED screen • Long battery life • Market-leading update support
MSRP: $200.00
Samsung's budget favorite gets even better.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a new budget phone for 2024. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen. There are three camera sensors on the back, including a 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Excellent OLED screen
  • Long battery life
  • Market-leading update support
  • Solid build quality
  • Decent enough primary camera
Cons
  • Weak secondary cameras
  • Poor mono speaker
  • Chunky bezels
  • Limited performance

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G costs far less than a modern flagship, but it arguably offers even better value. For its sub-$200 price, you get a bright AMOLED screen, excellent battery life, and a surprisingly reliable primary camera. It’s more than good enough in every other facet, too. This device proves that there’s no need to settle if you’re hamstrung by your budget.

Best tablets of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Larger, smoother display • Excellent, sturdy design • Lower base price
MSRP: $219.99
Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Larger, smoother display
  • Excellent, sturdy design
  • Lower base price
  • Cellular model option with 5G
  • Improved update commitment
Cons
  • No S Pen
  • Slow 15W charging
  • Weak front and rear cameras

There are few faults with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It punches well above its weight as a budget Android tablet, offering a solid cocktail of specs and features for a little more than $200. That’s some solid value for money. For anyone craving a slate without any headlining features, this is the best budget prospect by far.

AA Editor's Choice
Apple iPad Air (2024)
Large and vibrant Liquid Retina display • Punchy stereo speakers • Seamless Apple connection
MSRP: $599.00
Pro functionality in the Air form-factor
One of the most popular tablets on the market gets a decent refresh for 2024, the Apple iPad Air 6 now rocks the M2 chipset, is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and comes with 128GB - 1TB of storage. Made for everyday use, it pairs nicely with the iPad Pro for hard-core users.
See price at AppleSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Large and vibrant Liquid Retina display
  • Punchy stereo speakers
  • Seamless Apple connection
Cons
  • Could be brighter outdoors
  • Stage Manager is still tricky
  • Expensive accessories

Apple’s new iPad Air (2024) is a big slate with a 13-inch display, but the tablet offers a lot more. It includes punchy speakers for great entertainment sessions and seamless integration with Apple and its myriad services. Sure, it’s not as powerful as the Pro, nor are its accessories well-priced, but it’s a great upper-end tablet for those who want a portable smart screen.

AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Excellent build quality with IP68 rating • Generous software support policy • Included S Pen
MSRP: $449.00
Essential features in a 10-inch Android tablet
Available in Wi-Fi or 5G variants, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable take on the powerful Tab S9 line. An Exynos chipset powers a WUXGA+ 10.9-inch display, which is backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
See price at AmazonSee price at SamsungSee price at Samsung
Positives
  • Excellent build quality with IP68 rating
  • Generous software support policy
  • Loud, clear speakers
  • Included S Pen
Cons
  • Processor slightly underpowered
  • Light on RAM
  • Expensive accessories

Samsung’s Fan Edition devices offer great value, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo is no exception. The base model and the Plus option ($599 at Amazon) are equally adept, offering Samsung’s renowned build quality, S Pen support, and plenty of promised software updates. If you prefer a smaller display, the base model will appeal, however, the Plus option is great value for money — even better than the newer, flagship-tier Tab S10 Plus.

Best smartwatches of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED
Bright built-in flashlight • Excellent battery life • Sharp AMOLED face
MSRP: $999.99
Ready for adventure.
The Fenix 8 AMOLED is an ultra-tier smartwatch in everything but name, with a plethora of features for adventurers, incredible durability, and excellent battery life.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Bright built-in flashlight
  • Excellent battery life
  • Accurate activity tracking
  • Three case sizes
  • Punchy speaker
  • Sharp AMOLED face
Cons
  • Proprietary charging cable
  • Titanium costs extra
  • Bulky on smaller wrists
  • Very expensive

There’s not much the Garmin Fenix 8 leaves on the table. It epitomizes the idea of the ultra-style smartwatch, packing a crisp AMOLED screen, incredible battery life, and Garmin’s ever-reliable fitness tracking. It’s an expensive product, but you get what you pay for — one of the best adventure smartwatches of the year.

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel Watch 3
Larger, secondary case size • Multi-day battery life • Accurate heart rate tracking
MSRP: $349.00
Two sizes, better than ever.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google StoreSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Larger, secondary case size
  • Multi-day battery life
  • Added wellness features, including advanced running metrics
  • Refined integration with Pixel phones and Google services
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Runs Wear OS 5
Cons
  • GPS unimproved from Pixel Watch 2
  • Inconsistent total distances
  • Higher price than GW7 (but worth it)

After two underwhelming releases, the Google Pixel Watch 3 finally hit the sweet spot. Google’s Android equivalent to the Apple Watch now offers a larger case option for wider wrists, accurate and well-stocked fitness features, and much-improved battery life, all while keeping the minimalist pebble-like design that sets it apart. It easily earns its place among the best smartwatches of the year.

AA Recommended
HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro
Excellent battery life • Solid build quality • Great health and wellness tracking
MSRP: £329.99
The HUAWEI GT 5 Pro offers phenomenal battery life, quick charging chops, and a suite of useful health tracking features.
See price at Huawei
Positives
  • Rapid charging
  • Excellent battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • Great health and wellness tracking
Cons
  • No apps
  • No global mobile payment support
  • Could be too large for smaller wrists
  • Not available in the US

If style and endurance are your two demands from a smartwatch, this titanium octagon has you covered. The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro can easily go a week without meeting its charger while offering a choice suite of fitness and wellness features. HUAWEI sweetens the deal for restless adventurers with sleep apnea detection, trail navigation, and a freediving mode.

Best fitness trackers of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Garmin Forerunner 165
Vibrant, colorful AMOLED display • Great value • Accurate heart rate tracking
MSRP: $249.99
A watch for runners looking to cut costs, not quality.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 offers runners a budget entry point to the powerful and ever-expanding Garmin watch lineup. Technically, the fitness tracker follows up the more than decade-old 110, but the series has shifted significantly since then with additional devices available at more price points. The Forerunner 165 is available in two models: a base offering and a Music edition with support for offline listening.
See price at Garmin
Positives
  • Vibrant, colorful AMOLED display
  • Great value
  • Reliable GPS sensor
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
Cons
  • No triathlon support
  • Does not support ECG app
  • Extra cost for Music edition

Great fitness trackers don’t have to be expensive, and the Garmin Forerunner 165 is a prime example. It sheds more serious training features to keep its price down but retains the Forerunner line’s solid core, including reliable GNSS, on-point heart rate tracking, and recovery advice for post-workout sessions. All this for under $250 makes the Forerunner 165 an incredible value-for-money training companion.

AA Recommended
Oura Ring 4
Thinner design • Refreshed app experience • Smarter health sensing
MSRP: $399.00
The top smart ring gets an upgrade.
The Oura Ring 4 is the biggest rival to the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The new generation features upgraded hardware and a sleeker design and pairs with a refreshed Oura app for an improved software experience.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Flatter sensor bumps
  • Titanium inner layer
  • Long list of metrics tracked
  • Excellent software experience
Cons
  • Bulky, thick design
  • Still scratches easily
  • Not fully coated on some colorways
  • Oura membership needed for most features

Plenty of smart ring makers entered the segment in 2024, but the old guard nevertheless came out on top. The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring of the year, thanks to its comfort-minded redesign, reliable automatic fitness tracking, and detail-rich app. It may still be hamstrung by its higher price and that unfortunate subscription fee, but the overall experience makes investing in it a worthwhile endeavor.

AA Recommended
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate
Reliable, accurate heart rate recording • Built-in rechargeable battery • ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity
MSRP: $89.99
A reliable HR monitor.
The Wahoo Track Heart Rate is a comfortable, reliable, and versatile heart rate chest strap.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Reliable, accurate heart rate recording
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
  • ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity
Cons
  • No onboard storage
  • Proprietary charger
  • Only available in one color

When your smartwatch’s heart rate monitor isn’t accurate enough for your tastes, a chest-worn strap is a necessity. The Wahoo Tracker Heart Rate is our preferred affordable option. It keeps a keen and accurate eye on your heart while training and includes a built-in rechargeable battery that runs and runs. More importantly, it’s comfortable to wear and easy on your wallet.

Best laptops of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024)
Fast processor • Great keyboard • Fantastic screen
MSRP: $599.99
A capable gaming Chromebook.
With a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, plenty of ports, and several configurations maxing out at up to a Core i7 processor, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a gaming-centric Chrome OS machine with power and smarts.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Good performance
  • Steam support is a nice extra
  • Eye-catching and sturdy
  • Great display
Cons
  • Keyboard is a little mushy
  • Steam remains in Beta

Chromebooks might not be synonymous with gaming, but the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE wants to change this. While it fares well for general computing and daily tasks, it packs excellent performance thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Install Steam and tack on a controller, and you have a capable gaming companion with a sharp 16-inch display.

AA Recommended
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th gen (2024)
Excellent battery life • Amazing display • Some nifty AI features
MSRP: $999.00
Surface x Snapdragon.
The Surface Laptop 7th gen gets a big refresh with Snapdragon silicon and Copilot Plus AI features.
See price at MicrosoftSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bountiful performance
  • Amazing display
  • Some nifty AI features
Cons
  • Emulation needs work
  • Slightly heavy
  • Needless Copilot key
  • Some useless AI features

Microsoft’s first flagship Arm-based Copilot Plus PC packs immense power and efficiency. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, this machine plows through office work while going ages without a charging cable. Windows on Arm still has a few issues to iron out, but the early signs are good, and the Surface Laptop 7th gen is the pinnacle of this movement.

AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus
Beautiful design • Thin and light • OLED display • Good processor
MSRP: $699.99
The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is power and style come together.
The Galaxy Chromebook Plus has a few things other Chromebooks don't, namely an OLED display and a design that makes it incredibly thin and light. A powerful Intel processor make it the best of both worlds: beauty and brains.
See price at Samsung
Positives
  • Beautiful design
  • Thin and light
  • OLED display
  • Good processor
  • Nifty AI features
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Not competitive on specs
  • Only one color option

Portability is a huge selling point for laptops, but this Samsung Chromebook is among the thinnest and lightest machines you can buy. We loved its beautiful design, 11.8mm thickness, and 1.1kg weight, but it also offers stellar performance and a bright, dense OLED screen. That’s something you won’t find on many of its competitors. The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is expensive considering the rest of its specs sheet, but its travel-ready package makes it a perfect transcontinental flight buddy.

Best robot vacuums of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Narwal Freo Z Ultra
Quiet operation • Multi-months vacuum storage • Heated water mopping
MSRP: $1,499.99
Powerful suction and nearly-total automation
Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush.
See price at AmazonSee price at Amazon
Positives
  • Effortless automation
  • Sturdy and quiet operation
  • 12,000Pa suction power
  • Large vacuum bag
  • Self-cleaning and drying
  • AI smarts
Cons
  • Max-clean takes a long time
  • Expensive

As cleaning companions go, we’d be hard-pressed to recommend anything other than the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. This superb robot vacuum keeps your abode sparkling thanks to its large dust bag, self-cleaning smarts, and strong suction power. It’s also quiet and thorough in its operation; no need to follow behind it with a hand broom or mop. While the Freo Z Ultra is incredible, it has an incredible price to match. However, if hands-off cleaning is your dream, this fee shouldn’t be a problem.

AA Editor's Choice
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra
16,200 Pa suction power • Great mapping and navigation
MSRP: $999.99
Reliable floor cleaning solution
The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra is proof that Eureka can iterate quickly with its robot vacuums. A huge leap forward in navigation and mapping, the J15 Pro Ultra is a powerful floor-cleaning companion with anti-hair tangling razors that can operate for a long time without your intervention.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • 16,200 Pa suction power
  • Great navigation and mapping (eventually)
  • Anti-hair tangling razors
  • Useful Patrol mode
  • Reasonable price
Cons
  • AI tools need more growth
  • Minor issue with initial mapping

Eureka packs an awful lot of features into its sub-$1,000 robot vacuum. The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra plows through tough dirt and hair thanks to its massive suction power and built-in razors. While it takes a while to learn its way, it’s incredibly effective once it gets going. Patrol Mode is a particularly exciting feature that turns this robot vacuum into a home security scout.

AA Editor's Choice
Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra
MSRP: $1,799.99
Roborock's top robovac for 2024.
The Roborock S8 MaxV is an ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop with loads of smart features, a pet monitoring system, and self-cleaning capabilities.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Strong suction
  • Powerful mop
  • Reliable navigation and object recognition
  • Built-in pet monitoring feature
  • Mostly hands-off maintenance
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Can struggle in hard-to-reach areas
  • Dock requires bags

Pet owners know the constant battle against dirt and dander, but the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra takes it all in its adorable stride. The robot vacuum pairs powerful suction with an effective mop, ensuring that pet- and human-related spills are addressed in time. Its navigation and object recognition smarts are exceedingly effective. Smartly, the S8 MaxV Ultra doubles as a pet monitor, so you can easily keep tabs on your tabby wherever you are.

Best true wireless earbuds of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Gemini enabled • Improved size and shape • Tuned performance
MSRP: $229.00
Wingtips and better battery life
With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google Store
Positives
  • More comfortable and snug fit
  • Seamless access to Gemini Live
  • Long battery life
Cons
  • Still finicky and non-customizable touch controls
  • Confusing case design

If reliable, comfortable, and efficient true wireless earbuds are on your shopping list, look no further than the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. These excellent wearables extend the reach of Google’s ecosystem to your ears, offering users access to Gemini Live when required. A decent price and class-leading ergonomics add to the Buds Pro 2’s credentials as the best buds for Android users.

AA Editor's Choice
Nothing Ear
LDAC and LHDC • Comfortable • Advanced equalizer
MSRP: $149.99
Excellent earbuds for casual listeners and audiophiles alike.
The 2024 Nothing Ear brings new features while retaining the classic Nothing design.
See price at AmazonSee price at Nothing
Positives
  • Fantastic sound
  • New, fully customizable equalizer
  • Unparalleled comfort
  • LDAC support
Cons
  • Average noise cancelation
  • Slips out if your ears are sweaty

With their superb comfort, brilliant sound quality, and affordable price, the Nothing Ear is a pair of earbuds worth your consideration. They also offer ergonomic pinch controls, customizable equalizers to further tweak their sound, and ANC support — a massive positive for commuters. For its price, there’s not much you don’t get. If you need a little less, the more affordable Nothing Ear A buds ($95 at Amazon) are also well worth considering.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2
Outstanding ANC • Comfort • Wireless charging • Sleep bud option
MSRP: $279.99
Any way you look at it, one heck of a swan's song.
The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 is an unbelievably good set of true wireless earbuds that overcome some of the biggest hurdles the category has. However, with Jabra's parent company retiring the product line, it's uncertain what will happen with future software updates.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Outstanding ANC
  • Comfort
  • Wireless charging
  • Sleep bud option
  • Spatial audio with head tracking
  • Can connect to wired sources
Cons
  • Weird spike in the highs
  • Future updates uncertain

For our final pick, we asked the experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, and they chose the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 — a powerhouse pair of buds in a tiny package. These little earbuds have the best ANC performance we’ve seen in this segment, alongside a comfortable fit and excellent audio quality. They’re further boosted by the good app and smart charging case, which can be used as a transmitter to extend their range. Nifty! If you’re looking for the best true wireless earbuds of the year without compromises or buds for working up a sweat, the Elite 10 Gen 2 are tough to topple. With Jabra leaving the consumer audio industry in 2024, the Elite 10 Gen 2 were a big part of an incredible farewell tour from the beloved brand.

Best innovation of 2024

AA Recommended
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2024)
Great performance • Lightweight and thin design • Robust biometrics
MSRP: £2,099.99
Lightweight and portable ultrabook.
An extra-lightweight 14.2-inch laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2024) aims to compete with the MacBook line. At just 980g and 13.5mm thick, you might be surprised by the high-end components packed in this shell. Expect to find the 16GB/1TB model available internationally and the 32GB/2TB model in the UK.
See price at eBay
Positives
  • Great performance
  • Lightweight and thin design
  • Robust biometrics
  • Feature-rich USB-C ports
Cons
  • On the expensive side
  • Slower charging with USB PD
  • No dedicated GPU for gaming
  • Fans can be loud

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro redefines the ultrabook form factor, fitting a huge list of features and powerful hardware in a package weighing less than a kilogram. This 16-inch laptop employs Intel CPU and GPU power, packs a roomy 70Wh battery, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It’s not cheap, only coming in premium configurations, but if money is no object, the MateBook X Pro is an exceptional machine.

dbrand Prism 2.0 screen protector
Easy to apply with tray • Premium tempered glass • Oleophobic coating
MSRP: $34.95
The idiot-proof screen protector.
dbrand's ultra-premium glass screen protector makes protecting your phone's display easy thanks to the innovative application tray.
See price at dbrand
Positives
  • Easy to apply with tray
  • Premium tempered glass
  • Oleophobic coating
  • Two per pack
Cons
  • Pricey

Fitting screen protectors shouldn’t be an extreme sport, and dbrand’s Prism 2.0 takes all the risk out of trapping unsuspecting bubbles, ripples, and imperfections with its clever, “idiot-proof” applicator. It’s the perfect option for dummies, with dbrand offering this nifty system for several devices, from Samsung to Apple. The protector itself is made of tempered glass, and with a Mohs hardness rating of seven, it should rebuff pocket attacks from coins and keys.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid
Unique and innovative • Well-designed • Powerful • Great 2.8K OLED display
MSRP: $2,040.44
Android on top, Windows on the bottom. It's the best of both worlds!
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is an Android tablet and a Windows laptop in one machine. Both systems are quite powerful, too. Why carry around a tablet and a laptop when you can combine the two?
See price at Lenovo
Positives
  • Unique and innovative
  • Well-designed
  • Powerful
  • Great 2.8K OLED display
  • Helpful software features
Cons
  • Absurdly expensive
  • Suffers first-gen issues
  • Not enough continuity
  • Heavy

When you can’t choose between Android or Windows, it helps to have a device that offers both. Dual-booting may be out of vogue, but the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid (what a mouthful!) wears it like a badge of honor. The laptop is actually two devices in one, able to switch between a Windows 11 laptop and an Android 14 tablet at the touch of a button. While it’s clearly a first-gen device, suffering from a high weight, even higher price, and a slightly cumbersome design, it’s no less impressive and innovative. We can’t help but admire it.

Best design of 2024

HUAWEI Mate X6
Basalt, ultra-thin design • Huge display • Flagship-grade cameras
MSRP: ¥12,999.00
Slimline, elegant foldable.
With its basalt body and incredible thinness, the HUAWEI Mate X6 is one of the most spectacular foldable phones of 2024.
See price at Huawei
Positives
  • Basalt, ultra-thin design
  • Huge display
  • Flagship-grade cameras
Cons
  • Expensive

With its basalt body and incredible thinness, the HUAWEI Mate X6 is one of the most spectacular foldable phones we’ve seen in 2024. The 7.93-inch device’s premium allure is further enhanced with its marble-like glass or leather rear cover, triple camera system, and satellite calling support via BeiDou. It may have drawbacks for Western users, but you can’t deny the incredible engineering behind its creation.

HONOR Magic V3
Incredibly thin • Beautiful displays • Powerful processor
MSRP: £1,699.99
The world's thinnest foldable.
At just 9.2mm, the HONOR Magic V3 smashes the barrier for thin foldables, while still squeezing in a flagship-grade camera, elite specs, and two gorgeous displays.
See price at Honor
Positives
  • Incredibly thin
  • Beautiful displays
  • Powerful processor
Cons
  • Mediocre software
  • Tacked-on AI tools
  • Limited availability

Foldables don’t get much thinner than HONOR’s Magic V3. True to its name, the device measures just 4.35mm thick when fully open and 9.2mm folded — only slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Beyond its remarkable design and beautiful facade, the Magic V3 also houses impressive hardware. It’s propelled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, powered by a silicon-carbon battery, and includes rapid 66W wired charging.

AA Editor's Choice
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Impressive AI-powered features • Excellent build quality • Flexible, capable cameras • Reliable update commitment
MSRP: $999.00
All Pro, in a compact package.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset.
See price at AmazonSee price at Google StoreSee price at Best Buy
Positives
  • Impressive Gemini-powered features
  • Excellent build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Flexible, capable cameras
  • Reliable update commitment
Cons
  • Tensor G4 still runs hot
  • Charges slower than 9 Pro XL
  • Limited base storage

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a favorite at Android Authority, and it’s not hard to see why. Finally, after years of asking, Google finally delivered a premium Pixel that’s easy to hold and pocket. The 6.3-inch screen fits snugly into this compact device, joining a capable camera system and onboard Gemini features powered by its Tensor chipset. It may not be the pinnacle of the Pixel lineup, but the 9 Pro is the small premium Android phone we’ve been waiting for.

Best mobile accessories of 2024

AA Editor's Choice
AAWireless TWO
Works very well • Small and discreet • Cheaper than original
MSRP: $64.99
Get wireless Android Auto in cars that don't support it natively!
The AAWireless TWO is a dongle that you connect to a USB port in your car. Doing so provides you with wireless Android Auto support. Get rid of that permanent car cable and go wireless!
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Works very well
  • Small and discreet
  • Cheaper than original
  • Works with vehicles with many drivers
Cons
  • Takes a while to connect
  • App could use some work

Wireless Android Auto is a huge convenience, but if your vehicle doesn’t have this function, the AAWireless Two is the ticket. This affordable dongle plugs into your car’s USB port, enabling wireless functionality whenever you hop into your carriage. It’s small and discreet and offers multi-user functionality for shared cars. Best of all, it’s shed the failings of its predecessor while demanding a much lower price, making it a far more reliable investment.

AA Editor's Choice
CUKTECH 20 Power Bank
Nice design and build quality • Up to 140W max output • Integrated screen to know all charging status info
MSRP: $129.99
High-end power bank without the premium price.
The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • Outstanding design and build
  • Integrated screen
  • High charging power and PD PPS support
  • Large 25,000mAh capacity
  • Great value for the price
  • Amazing heat management
Cons
  • May be too large and heavy for some
  • Slightly inconsistent advertised recharging speeds
  • No AC outlet

When it comes to powerful portable chargers, few come close to the CUKTECH 20. This 25,000mAh capacity battery offers enough power to juice up a MacBook Pro and an iPhone multiple times. Its ability to deliver up to 140W for laptops and 45W to mobile devices adds to its allure. Best of all, it can top itself up in just two hours thanks to its 110W capabilities. A display offers users vital information about its status and charging performance while its relatively compact design makes it travel-ready.

AA Recommended
Razer Kishi Ultra
Top gamepad • Plug and lay • Lightweight • Perfect fit
MSRP: $149.99
Ultra-charged.
The Razer Kishi Ultra is a Backbone-style mobile controller. It's notable for having full-size grips, bringing it to a comfort level you'd usually get with console controllers, such as the Sony DualSense or the Xbox Series X controller. It also comes with free companion software (no subscription required) that gives you full control over many details, including RGB lighting, button mapping, adjusting stick dead zones, and more.
See price at Amazon
Positives
  • "Just works" across nearly every type of game
  • Terrific build quality
  • Comfortable feel
  • Remappable buttons
  • Subscription-free software suite
  • Supports nearly any phone and even small tablets
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Will not travel well

The Razer Kishi Ultra is a no-fuss, work-anywhere telescopic controller that transforms your smartphone into a portable gaming powerhouse. It’s well-built complete with a backbone for stability, ergonomic with its large grips, and supported by a great companion app. An accessory for serious gaming enthusiasts, the Kishi Ultra demands a high price but delivers in the moment, and that’s why we can’t recommend it highly enough.

Best smart lights of 2024

AA Recommended
Govee Neon Rope Light 2
Flexible design • Very colorful • Matter support
MSRP: $99.99
Great for creative smart home builders
The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 can be twisted and fitted into unique designs and with newly-added Matter support, they're a great fit for almost any smart home.
See price at AmazonSee price at AmazonSee price at Manufacturer site
Positives
  • Flexible design
  • Very colorful
  • Matter support
Cons
  • Tricky to set up
  • Single-use clips

If you’re searching for smart lights to enhance a room’s ambiance, the pliable Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is worth considering. Its flexible design allows for multiple shapes and color zones, allowing you to craft scenes and shapes only limited by physics and your imagination. The app makes this particularly simple, while Matter support plugs the Rope Light 2 into a wider smart home environment. It has its flaws, like single-use clips, but that’s a minor fault in an otherwise excellent package.

Nanoleaf Blocks
Highly customizable • Great app • Shelves and pegboards
MSRP: $199.99
Block party
With Nanoleaf Blocks, you can mix and match large and small-sized funky blocks of smart lighting to your heart’s content. Nanoleaf Blocks come in two kit sizes: the Squares Smarter Kit (six squares) and the Combo XL Smarter Kit (squares, small Squares, light pegboards, and shelves).
See price at Manufacturer site
Positives
    Cons

      Nanoleaf Blocks is proof that the company can make more than just aesthetic trinkets for your smart home. Thanks to its mini shelves and pegboard addons, Blocks doubles up as a smart storage solution, allowing users to easily hang headphones, game controllers, or even pot plants. Couple this with the company’s smart lighting system and edge-to-edge coverage, and Blocks becomes a great way to add personality to an otherwise bland space.

      Best smart home gadgets of 2024

      AA Editor's Choice
      Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
      Beautiful design • Easy installation • Reliable, smart, AI-powered climate control
      MSRP: $279.99
      Google's smartest, most advanced thermostat yet.
      Inspired by the design of the Pixel Watch, the fourth-generation brings style to thermostats with a borderless 2.68-inch LCD display, as well as AI integration for dynamic temperature management.
      See price at AmazonSee price at Google Store
      Positives
      • Beautiful design
      • Easy installation
      • Deep integration with Google ecosystem
      • Reliable, smart, AI-powered climate control
      • Includes temperature sensor
      • Matter compatible
      Cons
      • Expensive
      • Small base might show wall damage

      This massive Pixel Watch-like puck for your wall is actually Google’s smartest thermostat ever. The Nest Learning Thermostat, now in its fourth generation, is encompassed in a beautiful design, rooted in Google’s ecosystem, and offers Matter support to chat with the rest of your smart home. While it’s expensive and may not be too kind to your wall, its AI-boosted temperature control is a luxury that’ll appeal to those in extreme climates.

      AA Editor's Choice
      Google TV Streamer
      Fast processor • Smart home features • Great remote • Flagship product
      MSRP: $99.99
      Google's boldest streaming device ever.
      Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV.
      See price at Best Buy
      Positives
      • Affordable
      • More RAM and more storage
      • Great new processor
      • Google Home integration
      • New, better remote
      • Thread/Matter baked-in
      Cons
      • No expandable storage
      • No HDMI cable in box
      • Only two colors

      When Google retired the Chromecast name from its repertoire, we all envisioned the worst for the company’s streaming device plans. However, the excellent Google TV Streamer has allayed those fears. It’s easily the best TV streamer for most people, packing great performance, a smart home management component with Thread and Matter support, and a healthy dose of AI goodness to aid content discovery.

      Those were our favorite bits of tech from 2024, but what were yours? Let us know in the comments!

