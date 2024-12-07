The best tech of 2024: Android Authority's picks for the top smartwatches, foldables, tablets, more!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates

MSRP: $1,099.00

Pure XL-ence.

Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware.