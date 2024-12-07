Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best tech of 2024: Android Authority's picks for the top smartwatches, foldables, tablets, more!
2024 is coming to a close, and that means it’s time to look back over our favorite tech of the past twelve months! The competition was fierce this year, with incredible devices across all the categories we test week in and week out.
Read on for our picks for the best tech of 2024, and stay locked to Android Authority as we’ll soon be running our annual Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice selections to determine the overall best smartphones of 2024.
Best camera phones of 2024
- Excellent build quality, refined design
- Stunning display
- Extensive update policy
- Sharp, powerful cameras
- Improved wired charging
- Clever Gemini features
- Tensor still runs warm
- Confusing charging situation
- Only 128GB base storage
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is not only the pinnacle of the company’s smartphone project, but it’s also the best point-and-shoot camera phone you can buy. Its easy operation, coupled with capable hardware and a reliable flow of AI features, makes it our choice for capturing meaningful scenes without fuss. It’s also a pretty good smartphone, thanks to its great screen and lengthy software update promise.
- Fantastic periscope camera
- Bright, sharp screen
- IP68 rating
- Fast wired/wireless charging
- Amazing portrait video
- Poor sustained performance
- Average battery life
- Update pledge lags behind rivals
The vivo X100 Pro has one of the best periscope zoom cameras on a modern smartphone we’ve ever tested. It offers 4.3x optical zoom, but the detail captured by the 50MP sensor behind it is truly phenomenal. Low-light photography is also a strong point thanks to its equally exellent ultrawide and primary cameras. Supporting its imaging efforts is a flagship-level hardware platform, from its MediaTek SoC to its roomy 5,400mAh battery.
- Powerful, flexible camera setup
- Incredible portrait photos
- Top-tier performance
- Packed with the best mobile tech
- So-so battery life
- Pre-installed bloat
- Runs hot under stress
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a camera phone powerhouse that excels in nighttime photography challenges and portraiture and offers just enough manual options to keep purists interested. Beyond its imaging abilities, it offers rapid charging, blazing performance, and a stunning display. It’s an all-around excellent camera phone, and a solid flagship device.
Best foldable phones of 2024
- Slimmed-down hinge
- Expanded cover displays
- Comfortable vegan leather/suede finishes
- Smooth, ad-free software
- Improved cameras (mostly)
- Quick wired charging
- No ultrawide on Razr Plus, limited zoom on Razr
- Battery life not great on Razr Plus
Motorola is responsible for two of the best clamshell phones in 2024: the more affordable Razr and the bleeding-edge Razr Plus. Both are excellent handsets but the former is our preferred pick, thanks to its more reasonable specs, larger battery, and lower price. However, as proof that a foldable can be a rapid performance option, the 165Hz refresh rate screen and faster charging of the Razr Plus ($799.99 at Amazon) will likely tempt some buyers seeking even more.
- Impressively thin design that opens completely flat
- Excellent displays with high brightness
- Thoughtful enhancements to Android for foldables
- Lots of Gemini-powered AI features
- Seven years of update support
- Camera setup weaker than other Pixel 9s
- Sluggish, frustrating charging
- Tensor G4 behind the competition for power
- Buttons too low
- Extremely high price
The original Pixel Fold was a landmark device for Google. It was its first foray into foldables, but those problems definitely showed. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company has remedied all the issues present in the first edition. Its screens now use a more comfortable aspect ratio, making it a sensible daily driver. While it may not boast the “Pro” hardware of its siblings, it injects a much-needed sense of wonder into Google’s phone lineup.
- Thinner and lighter than previous Samsung foldables
- Cover display finally a fully usable size
- Great performance
- Software optimized for foldable form factor
- Seven years of OS and security updates
- Extremely high price
- Cameras could be better
- Display crease still visible
- Only charges at 25W
If money is no object, the best foldable you can buy in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. What is now the most mature foldable series shows its strengths with supreme build quality, great displays, and software that further enhances the experience. It does have its drawbacks, but this is the pinnacle of book-like foldables if you can stomach the near-$2,000 price tag. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ($1099.99 at Samsung) is another excellent and more affordable device if you prefer slimmer clamshell-style foldables.
Best mid-range phones of 2024
- Excellent display
- Flexible cameras for the price
- Class-leading update commitment
- Durable build
- Solid performance
- Great value
- Sharp aluminum frame
- Cameras can struggle with motion
- Fairly mundane design
We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Not everyone needs an all-inclusive flagship, and this particular phone fills that niche perfectly. It offers just enough of the Galaxy S24 series‘ traits to keep users interested while wrapping it all with a solid build, great display, and capable primary camera. Sprinkle in a lengthy update support period and Galaxy AI smarts and you have one of the best mid-range phones you can buy.
- Fingerprint-proof matte finish
- Rich OLED display
- Tons of Tensor G3-powered features
- Solid battery life
- Unrivaled software update commitment
- Pixel-pedigree cameras
- Cheap materials
- Limited zoom capabilities
- Slow wired and wireless charging
- Pixel 8 discounts make it a harder sell
Google staked its claim to the mid-range with the Pixel 8a. This well-balanced device snaps the best photos of any budget device, displays them on a rich OLED panel, and offers battery life that’ll appease the most avid users. While its design and hardware may feel dated in light of the Pixel 9 series’ arrival, it’s often available on sale, making it a sensible value option.
- Excellent everyday performance
- Incredibly fast 80W wired charging
- Sharp, super-bright OLED screen
- The alert slider is great
- Superb value
- No wireless charging
- Oxygen OS can be clunky at times
- Cameras are mid-to-bad
The OnePlus 12R is a near-flagship wrapped in a mid-range phone’s clothing. It offers rapid charging that outpaces devices far pricier than it, and packs pacey performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. If you can find it in your region, it’s a flagship killer that’s well worth its sub-$500 price.
Best budget phones of 2024
- Beautiful design
- Amazing display
- Competitive price
- Fast wired charging
- Nice selfie camera upgrade
- 256GB as standard
- Confusing US availability
- Digital zoom is quite bad
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is the absolute best budget phone you can buy in 2024… with only one caveat. It integrates the company’s familiar Glyph lights with an industrial design that really sets it apart. It’s joined by a surprisingly good display and plenty of pace from its MediaTek heart. Its ill-defined US availability is the only thing that really dulls its shine, but if you’re feeling experimental or live outside the US, this is the one to get.
- Durable Gorilla Glass construction
- Vibrant AMOLED panel
- Decent camera setup
- Great battery life
- Excellent update commitment
- No wireless charging
- Limited camera zoom
- No Galaxy AI features
Not everyone needs a Galaxy S24 Ultra. In fact, the Galaxy A35 5G will be more than enough phone for most people. You won’t look past its bright AMOLED screen, long-lived battery, and flagship-like looks. Sure, you miss out on some premium creature comforts, like a telephoto camera and wireless charging, but it’s easily Samsung’s most balanced budget device currently available.
- Excellent OLED screen
- Long battery life
- Market-leading update support
- Solid build quality
- Decent enough primary camera
- Weak secondary cameras
- Poor mono speaker
- Chunky bezels
- Limited performance
The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G costs far less than a modern flagship, but it arguably offers even better value. For its sub-$200 price, you get a bright AMOLED screen, excellent battery life, and a surprisingly reliable primary camera. It’s more than good enough in every other facet, too. This device proves that there’s no need to settle if you’re hamstrung by your budget.
Best tablets of 2024
- Larger, smoother display
- Excellent, sturdy design
- Lower base price
- Cellular model option with 5G
- Improved update commitment
- No S Pen
- Slow 15W charging
- Weak front and rear cameras
There are few faults with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It punches well above its weight as a budget Android tablet, offering a solid cocktail of specs and features for a little more than $200. That’s some solid value for money. For anyone craving a slate without any headlining features, this is the best budget prospect by far.
- Large and vibrant Liquid Retina display
- Punchy stereo speakers
- Seamless Apple connection
- Could be brighter outdoors
- Stage Manager is still tricky
- Expensive accessories
Apple’s new iPad Air (2024) is a big slate with a 13-inch display, but the tablet offers a lot more. It includes punchy speakers for great entertainment sessions and seamless integration with Apple and its myriad services. Sure, it’s not as powerful as the Pro, nor are its accessories well-priced, but it’s a great upper-end tablet for those who want a portable smart screen.
- Excellent build quality with IP68 rating
- Generous software support policy
- Loud, clear speakers
- Included S Pen
- Processor slightly underpowered
- Light on RAM
- Expensive accessories
Samsung’s Fan Edition devices offer great value, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo is no exception. The base model and the Plus option ($599 at Amazon) are equally adept, offering Samsung’s renowned build quality, S Pen support, and plenty of promised software updates. If you prefer a smaller display, the base model will appeal, however, the Plus option is great value for money — even better than the newer, flagship-tier Tab S10 Plus.
Best smartwatches of 2024
- Bright built-in flashlight
- Excellent battery life
- Accurate activity tracking
- Three case sizes
- Punchy speaker
- Sharp AMOLED face
- Proprietary charging cable
- Titanium costs extra
- Bulky on smaller wrists
- Very expensive
There’s not much the Garmin Fenix 8 leaves on the table. It epitomizes the idea of the ultra-style smartwatch, packing a crisp AMOLED screen, incredible battery life, and Garmin’s ever-reliable fitness tracking. It’s an expensive product, but you get what you pay for — one of the best adventure smartwatches of the year.
- Larger, secondary case size
- Multi-day battery life
- Added wellness features, including advanced running metrics
- Refined integration with Pixel phones and Google services
- Accurate heart rate tracking
- Runs Wear OS 5
- GPS unimproved from Pixel Watch 2
- Inconsistent total distances
- Higher price than GW7 (but worth it)
After two underwhelming releases, the Google Pixel Watch 3 finally hit the sweet spot. Google’s Android equivalent to the Apple Watch now offers a larger case option for wider wrists, accurate and well-stocked fitness features, and much-improved battery life, all while keeping the minimalist pebble-like design that sets it apart. It easily earns its place among the best smartwatches of the year.
- Rapid charging
- Excellent battery life
- Solid build quality
- Great health and wellness tracking
- No apps
- No global mobile payment support
- Could be too large for smaller wrists
- Not available in the US
If style and endurance are your two demands from a smartwatch, this titanium octagon has you covered. The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro can easily go a week without meeting its charger while offering a choice suite of fitness and wellness features. HUAWEI sweetens the deal for restless adventurers with sleep apnea detection, trail navigation, and a freediving mode.
Best fitness trackers of 2024
- Vibrant, colorful AMOLED display
- Great value
- Reliable GPS sensor
- Accurate heart rate tracking
- No triathlon support
- Does not support ECG app
- Extra cost for Music edition
Great fitness trackers don’t have to be expensive, and the Garmin Forerunner 165 is a prime example. It sheds more serious training features to keep its price down but retains the Forerunner line’s solid core, including reliable GNSS, on-point heart rate tracking, and recovery advice for post-workout sessions. All this for under $250 makes the Forerunner 165 an incredible value-for-money training companion.
- Flatter sensor bumps
- Titanium inner layer
- Long list of metrics tracked
- Excellent software experience
- Bulky, thick design
- Still scratches easily
- Not fully coated on some colorways
- Oura membership needed for most features
Plenty of smart ring makers entered the segment in 2024, but the old guard nevertheless came out on top. The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring of the year, thanks to its comfort-minded redesign, reliable automatic fitness tracking, and detail-rich app. It may still be hamstrung by its higher price and that unfortunate subscription fee, but the overall experience makes investing in it a worthwhile endeavor.
- Reliable, accurate heart rate recording
- Built-in rechargeable battery
- ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity
- No onboard storage
- Proprietary charger
- Only available in one color
When your smartwatch’s heart rate monitor isn’t accurate enough for your tastes, a chest-worn strap is a necessity. The Wahoo Tracker Heart Rate is our preferred affordable option. It keeps a keen and accurate eye on your heart while training and includes a built-in rechargeable battery that runs and runs. More importantly, it’s comfortable to wear and easy on your wallet.
Best laptops of 2024
- Good performance
- Steam support is a nice extra
- Eye-catching and sturdy
- Great display
- Keyboard is a little mushy
- Steam remains in Beta
Chromebooks might not be synonymous with gaming, but the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE wants to change this. While it fares well for general computing and daily tasks, it packs excellent performance thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Install Steam and tack on a controller, and you have a capable gaming companion with a sharp 16-inch display.
- Excellent battery life
- Bountiful performance
- Amazing display
- Some nifty AI features
- Emulation needs work
- Slightly heavy
- Needless Copilot key
- Some useless AI features
Microsoft’s first flagship Arm-based Copilot Plus PC packs immense power and efficiency. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, this machine plows through office work while going ages without a charging cable. Windows on Arm still has a few issues to iron out, but the early signs are good, and the Surface Laptop 7th gen is the pinnacle of this movement.
- Beautiful design
- Thin and light
- OLED display
- Good processor
- Nifty AI features
- Expensive
- Not competitive on specs
- Only one color option
Portability is a huge selling point for laptops, but this Samsung Chromebook is among the thinnest and lightest machines you can buy. We loved its beautiful design, 11.8mm thickness, and 1.1kg weight, but it also offers stellar performance and a bright, dense OLED screen. That’s something you won’t find on many of its competitors. The Galaxy Chromebook Plus is expensive considering the rest of its specs sheet, but its travel-ready package makes it a perfect transcontinental flight buddy.
Best robot vacuums of 2024
- Effortless automation
- Sturdy and quiet operation
- 12,000Pa suction power
- Large vacuum bag
- Self-cleaning and drying
- AI smarts
- Max-clean takes a long time
- Expensive
As cleaning companions go, we’d be hard-pressed to recommend anything other than the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. This superb robot vacuum keeps your abode sparkling thanks to its large dust bag, self-cleaning smarts, and strong suction power. It’s also quiet and thorough in its operation; no need to follow behind it with a hand broom or mop. While the Freo Z Ultra is incredible, it has an incredible price to match. However, if hands-off cleaning is your dream, this fee shouldn’t be a problem.
- 16,200 Pa suction power
- Great navigation and mapping (eventually)
- Anti-hair tangling razors
- Useful Patrol mode
- Reasonable price
- AI tools need more growth
- Minor issue with initial mapping
Eureka packs an awful lot of features into its sub-$1,000 robot vacuum. The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra plows through tough dirt and hair thanks to its massive suction power and built-in razors. While it takes a while to learn its way, it’s incredibly effective once it gets going. Patrol Mode is a particularly exciting feature that turns this robot vacuum into a home security scout.
- Strong suction
- Powerful mop
- Reliable navigation and object recognition
- Built-in pet monitoring feature
- Mostly hands-off maintenance
- Expensive
- Can struggle in hard-to-reach areas
- Dock requires bags
Pet owners know the constant battle against dirt and dander, but the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra takes it all in its adorable stride. The robot vacuum pairs powerful suction with an effective mop, ensuring that pet- and human-related spills are addressed in time. Its navigation and object recognition smarts are exceedingly effective. Smartly, the S8 MaxV Ultra doubles as a pet monitor, so you can easily keep tabs on your tabby wherever you are.
Best true wireless earbuds of 2024
- More comfortable and snug fit
- Seamless access to Gemini Live
- Long battery life
- Still finicky and non-customizable touch controls
- Confusing case design
If reliable, comfortable, and efficient true wireless earbuds are on your shopping list, look no further than the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. These excellent wearables extend the reach of Google’s ecosystem to your ears, offering users access to Gemini Live when required. A decent price and class-leading ergonomics add to the Buds Pro 2’s credentials as the best buds for Android users.
- Fantastic sound
- New, fully customizable equalizer
- Unparalleled comfort
- LDAC support
- Average noise cancelation
- Slips out if your ears are sweaty
With their superb comfort, brilliant sound quality, and affordable price, the Nothing Ear is a pair of earbuds worth your consideration. They also offer ergonomic pinch controls, customizable equalizers to further tweak their sound, and ANC support — a massive positive for commuters. For its price, there’s not much you don’t get. If you need a little less, the more affordable Nothing Ear A buds ($95 at Amazon) are also well worth considering.
- Outstanding ANC
- Comfort
- Wireless charging
- Sleep bud option
- Spatial audio with head tracking
- Can connect to wired sources
- Weird spike in the highs
- Future updates uncertain
For our final pick, we asked the experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, and they chose the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 — a powerhouse pair of buds in a tiny package. These little earbuds have the best ANC performance we’ve seen in this segment, alongside a comfortable fit and excellent audio quality. They’re further boosted by the good app and smart charging case, which can be used as a transmitter to extend their range. Nifty! If you’re looking for the best true wireless earbuds of the year without compromises or buds for working up a sweat, the Elite 10 Gen 2 are tough to topple. With Jabra leaving the consumer audio industry in 2024, the Elite 10 Gen 2 were a big part of an incredible farewell tour from the beloved brand.
Best innovation of 2024
- Great performance
- Lightweight and thin design
- Robust biometrics
- Feature-rich USB-C ports
- On the expensive side
- Slower charging with USB PD
- No dedicated GPU for gaming
- Fans can be loud
The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro redefines the ultrabook form factor, fitting a huge list of features and powerful hardware in a package weighing less than a kilogram. This 16-inch laptop employs Intel CPU and GPU power, packs a roomy 70Wh battery, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It’s not cheap, only coming in premium configurations, but if money is no object, the MateBook X Pro is an exceptional machine.
- Easy to apply with tray
- Premium tempered glass
- Oleophobic coating
- Two per pack
- Pricey
Fitting screen protectors shouldn’t be an extreme sport, and dbrand’s Prism 2.0 takes all the risk out of trapping unsuspecting bubbles, ripples, and imperfections with its clever, “idiot-proof” applicator. It’s the perfect option for dummies, with dbrand offering this nifty system for several devices, from Samsung to Apple. The protector itself is made of tempered glass, and with a Mohs hardness rating of seven, it should rebuff pocket attacks from coins and keys.
- Unique and innovative
- Well-designed
- Powerful
- Great 2.8K OLED display
- Helpful software features
- Absurdly expensive
- Suffers first-gen issues
- Not enough continuity
- Heavy
When you can’t choose between Android or Windows, it helps to have a device that offers both. Dual-booting may be out of vogue, but the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid (what a mouthful!) wears it like a badge of honor. The laptop is actually two devices in one, able to switch between a Windows 11 laptop and an Android 14 tablet at the touch of a button. While it’s clearly a first-gen device, suffering from a high weight, even higher price, and a slightly cumbersome design, it’s no less impressive and innovative. We can’t help but admire it.
Best design of 2024
- Basalt, ultra-thin design
- Huge display
- Flagship-grade cameras
- Expensive
With its basalt body and incredible thinness, the HUAWEI Mate X6 is one of the most spectacular foldable phones we’ve seen in 2024. The 7.93-inch device’s premium allure is further enhanced with its marble-like glass or leather rear cover, triple camera system, and satellite calling support via BeiDou. It may have drawbacks for Western users, but you can’t deny the incredible engineering behind its creation.
- Incredibly thin
- Beautiful displays
- Powerful processor
- Mediocre software
- Tacked-on AI tools
- Limited availability
Foldables don’t get much thinner than HONOR’s Magic V3. True to its name, the device measures just 4.35mm thick when fully open and 9.2mm folded — only slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Beyond its remarkable design and beautiful facade, the Magic V3 also houses impressive hardware. It’s propelled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, powered by a silicon-carbon battery, and includes rapid 66W wired charging.
- Impressive Gemini-powered features
- Excellent build quality
- Gorgeous display
- Flexible, capable cameras
- Reliable update commitment
- Tensor G4 still runs hot
- Charges slower than 9 Pro XL
- Limited base storage
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a favorite at Android Authority, and it’s not hard to see why. Finally, after years of asking, Google finally delivered a premium Pixel that’s easy to hold and pocket. The 6.3-inch screen fits snugly into this compact device, joining a capable camera system and onboard Gemini features powered by its Tensor chipset. It may not be the pinnacle of the Pixel lineup, but the 9 Pro is the small premium Android phone we’ve been waiting for.
Best mobile accessories of 2024
- Works very well
- Small and discreet
- Cheaper than original
- Works with vehicles with many drivers
- Takes a while to connect
- App could use some work
Wireless Android Auto is a huge convenience, but if your vehicle doesn’t have this function, the AAWireless Two is the ticket. This affordable dongle plugs into your car’s USB port, enabling wireless functionality whenever you hop into your carriage. It’s small and discreet and offers multi-user functionality for shared cars. Best of all, it’s shed the failings of its predecessor while demanding a much lower price, making it a far more reliable investment.
- Outstanding design and build
- Integrated screen
- High charging power and PD PPS support
- Large 25,000mAh capacity
- Great value for the price
- Amazing heat management
- May be too large and heavy for some
- Slightly inconsistent advertised recharging speeds
- No AC outlet
When it comes to powerful portable chargers, few come close to the CUKTECH 20. This 25,000mAh capacity battery offers enough power to juice up a MacBook Pro and an iPhone multiple times. Its ability to deliver up to 140W for laptops and 45W to mobile devices adds to its allure. Best of all, it can top itself up in just two hours thanks to its 110W capabilities. A display offers users vital information about its status and charging performance while its relatively compact design makes it travel-ready.
- "Just works" across nearly every type of game
- Terrific build quality
- Comfortable feel
- Remappable buttons
- Subscription-free software suite
- Supports nearly any phone and even small tablets
- Expensive
- Will not travel well
The Razer Kishi Ultra is a no-fuss, work-anywhere telescopic controller that transforms your smartphone into a portable gaming powerhouse. It’s well-built complete with a backbone for stability, ergonomic with its large grips, and supported by a great companion app. An accessory for serious gaming enthusiasts, the Kishi Ultra demands a high price but delivers in the moment, and that’s why we can’t recommend it highly enough.
Best smart lights of 2024
- Flexible design
- Very colorful
- Matter support
- Tricky to set up
- Single-use clips
If you’re searching for smart lights to enhance a room’s ambiance, the pliable Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is worth considering. Its flexible design allows for multiple shapes and color zones, allowing you to craft scenes and shapes only limited by physics and your imagination. The app makes this particularly simple, while Matter support plugs the Rope Light 2 into a wider smart home environment. It has its flaws, like single-use clips, but that’s a minor fault in an otherwise excellent package.
Nanoleaf Blocks is proof that the company can make more than just aesthetic trinkets for your smart home. Thanks to its mini shelves and pegboard addons, Blocks doubles up as a smart storage solution, allowing users to easily hang headphones, game controllers, or even pot plants. Couple this with the company’s smart lighting system and edge-to-edge coverage, and Blocks becomes a great way to add personality to an otherwise bland space.
Best smart home gadgets of 2024
- Beautiful design
- Easy installation
- Deep integration with Google ecosystem
- Reliable, smart, AI-powered climate control
- Includes temperature sensor
- Matter compatible
- Expensive
- Small base might show wall damage
This massive Pixel Watch-like puck for your wall is actually Google’s smartest thermostat ever. The Nest Learning Thermostat, now in its fourth generation, is encompassed in a beautiful design, rooted in Google’s ecosystem, and offers Matter support to chat with the rest of your smart home. While it’s expensive and may not be too kind to your wall, its AI-boosted temperature control is a luxury that’ll appeal to those in extreme climates.
- Affordable
- More RAM and more storage
- Great new processor
- Google Home integration
- New, better remote
- Thread/Matter baked-in
- No expandable storage
- No HDMI cable in box
- Only two colors
When Google retired the Chromecast name from its repertoire, we all envisioned the worst for the company’s streaming device plans. However, the excellent Google TV Streamer has allayed those fears. It’s easily the best TV streamer for most people, packing great performance, a smart home management component with Thread and Matter support, and a healthy dose of AI goodness to aid content discovery.
