Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review: Should you buy it?

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G offers a whole lot for not very much money, including a 1080p OLED screen, amazing battery life, and a surprisingly sturdy plastic build. It's no powerhouse, which means it might struggle to perform after all those many years of promised updates roll in, but there's no better smartphone out there for under $200.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review: At a glance What is it? The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a new budget phone for 2024. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED screen. There are three camera sensors on the back, including a 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available directly from Samsung, as well as from T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and various smaller carriers. How did we test it? I tested the Galaxy A15 5G for three weeks. The unit was purchased by Android Authority.

I tested the Galaxy A15 5G for three weeks. The unit was purchased by Android Authority. Is it worth it? The Galaxy A15 5G is an excellent Samsung phone for under $200, thanks to its bright OLED screen and generous update policy.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Galaxy A15 5G is a plastic phone, top to bottom, and you’ll notice that the moment you touch it. Yet, while it isn’t made of premium materials, I was still surprised by how good this device looks. It’s got the same simple aesthetics as the Galaxy S24 family, with a matte finish on the back, three floating camera modules, and a flat frame. Even when you do get the plastic body in your hand, it won’t pick up fingerprints—it skips the glossy finish that we see on many budget phones. It also feels reassuringly dense and solid.

There’s a small island jutting out from the rest of the frame containing both the volume rocker and power button. This makes them a little easier to find by feel, particularly the power button, which is recessed and includes a fingerprint sensor. It’s not as fast as the sensors on more expensive phones, but it’s been reliable enough for me. Both buttons are plastic, but they feel sturdy. There’s a mono speaker on the bottom edge, which isn’t good enough for music. Even for voice, you’ll have to crank the volume.

The Galaxy A15 5G has an impressive 6.5-inch OLED screen, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks.

The display is the centerpiece here. Samsung has skimped on budget smartphone screens in the past, but not this time. The Galaxy A15 5G steps up to a 6.5-inch OLED screen, offering vibrant colors and deep blacks that blow the outgoing Galaxy A14 5G‘s LCD panel out of the water. It doesn’t quite have the resolution or brightness of the S24 displays, but 1080p and 800 nits is nothing to sneeze at for this price point. You can use the Galaxy A15 5G in fairly bright outdoor light, and it’s still legible. The 90Hz refresh rate also ensures scrolling and animations are smooth.

While the panel itself is good, the way it fits into the chassis looks a bit cheap. There’s a big, LCD-like bezel all the way around the display, with a bit of a larger chin at the bottom. The A15 5G also has a waterdrop display notch at the top for the front-facing 13MP camera. More expensive phones have since moved to hole-punch displays that blend in with the bezel better.

The Galaxy A15 5G packs a capable MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor. It’s an 8-core chip, but unlike more expensive parts, only two of those cores are the faster variants (Cortex-A76). The six remaining are efficient but slower A55 CPUs. The Galaxy A15 is unencumbered by messaging, browsing the web, and general smartphone time-wasting. It’s just fast enough to make use of that 90Hz screen while scrolling around the OS. You can play some simple games, but heavier 3D games or multitasking will push this phone to its limit — I started to see some lag here.

It may not be the fastest phone, but the Galaxy A15 5G provides “good enough” performance for a long time between charges. The 5,000mAh battery can easily make it two days per charge, but three days is possible if you exercise just a little self-control. The Galaxy A15 5G charges at 25W, which is good for a budget phone. The battery can fill completely in about 90 minutes, but Samsung does not include a plug — check out our best charger picks for some options if you need one.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Galaxy A15 5G runs Android 14 out of the box, but you might never know it if you don’t check the settings. Android 14 is buried under a thick layer of One UI 6. If you’ve used any recent Samsung phone, the A15 5G will look familiar. The interface is relatively clean without all the add-ons for AI, a stylus, and other features not present on Samsung’s budget phones. There’s also full support for Material You theming. Samsung does have a tendency to bundle too many apps with One UI — streaming video, calendar, health tracking, shopping, and more. There are also Microsoft apps like Linked in and Outlook. If you don’t use any of this, it’ll take a while to uninstall or disable it all.

It may not be the fastest phone, but the Galaxy A15 5G provides 'good enough' performance for a long time between charges.

The software isn’t quite as refined as Google’s Pixel UI or as utilitarian as Motorola’s My UX, but it offers fantastic long-term support. Most budget phones are lucky to see a handful of updates, but Samsung promises four years of full OS updates plus an additional year of security patches beyond that. No other OEM is offering such lengthy support on a budget phone. This is even an improvement over the Galaxy A14 5G, which only gets two full OS updates (one remaining).

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

You would not expect a $200 phone to have amazing cameras, and the Galaxy A15 5G doesn’t. However, it is more than good enough for a budget camera phone, given the price. The primary 50MP shooter produces 12MP binned images that have slightly over-emphasized colors, but the detail is good for subjects that are well-lit.

Exposures are a bit long, making movement hard to capture, and don’t count on a single shot to get the job done in poor lighting. The camera is very hit-and-miss (mostly miss) at night. In more varied lighting, you’ll notice the Galaxy A15 5G’s dynamic range is lacking compared to more expensive devices, too. But again, this is a reasonable shooter for the price, as long as you don’t expect too much from it in tricker conditions.

Primary Ultrawide

The 5MP ultrawide is nothing special, but I appreciate that Samsung added one when 2023’s Galaxy A14 5G only had a depth sensor. There isn’t much detail to spare, so don’t bother cropping. It’s good enough for landscapes or well-lit large group shots, though. The 2MP macro camera makes a return this year, unchanged from the Galaxy A14 5G. It’s still not worth using due to the lack of detail. The 13MP selfie camera is also the same. It takes decent enough shots of subjects, but any background detail suffers from excessive softness. Finally, video recording is competent but not amazing, topping out at 1080p and 30fps — I would’ve liked to see 60fps for smoother clips.

You can check out some of the full-res photos I took in this Drive folder.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G alternatives?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The Galaxy A15 5G (left) has almost the same footprint as the Galaxy S24 Plus, but the A15 is much slower and cheaper.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($299 at Amazon): The Nord N30 costs $100 more than the A15 5G, and in return, you get a competent Snapdragon processor, a 108MP camera, and super-fast 50W charging. The software and update guarantee, however, are a marked step down from the Galaxy A15 5G.

The Nord N30 costs $100 more than the A15 5G, and in return, you get a competent Snapdragon processor, a 108MP camera, and super-fast 50W charging. The software and update guarantee, however, are a marked step down from the Galaxy A15 5G. Moto G Power (2024) ($199.99 at Motorola): Motorola’s phone has a slightly faster MediaTek processor, along with double the RAM and a larger display. However, it costs $100 more (but is often discounted) and won’t see as many OS updates.

Motorola’s phone has a slightly faster MediaTek processor, along with double the RAM and a larger display. However, it costs $100 more (but is often discounted) and won’t see as many OS updates. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G ($299.99 at Amazon): The Galaxy A25 5G has the same passable software and amazing update promise as the Galaxy A15 5G, but it adds a brighter OLED screen, more memory, and a faster Exynos processor. This boosts the price to $300, but the A25 5G is often on sale, making it a much better buy.

The Galaxy A25 5G has the same passable software and amazing update promise as the Galaxy A15 5G, but it adds a brighter OLED screen, more memory, and a faster Exynos processor. This boosts the price to $300, but the A25 5G is often on sale, making it a much better buy. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G ($199.99 at Samsung): 2023’s Galaxy A14 5G is still an option if you can find it on sale for closer to $100. It’s a little slower, and the screen is LCD instead of OLED, but it still has three years of security patches and one major OS update still ahead of it.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specs

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Display

6.5-inch AMOLED

2,340 x 1,080 resolution (FHD+)

90Hz refresh rate

396ppi

Processor

Mediatek Dimensity 6100 Plus

RAM

4GB

Storage

128GB

Power

5,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

No wireless charging

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP wide, f/1.8

- 5MP ultrawide, f/2.2

- 2MP macro, f/2.4



Selfie:

- 13MP, f/2.0

Audio

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

Video

1080p/30fps



Durability

Plastic frame

Plastic back

Glass display

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.3

Biometrics

Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Ports and switches

USB 2.0 via USB-C

Software

Android 14

One UI 6

Dimensions and weight

160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4mm

200g

Colors

Blue Black

Light Blue



Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review: FAQ

Does the Galaxy A15 5G have wireless charging? No, the Galaxy A15 5G does not support wireless charging.

Is the Galaxy A15 5G waterproof? The Galaxy A15 5G has no IP rating.

Does the Galaxy A15 5G have an always-on display? No, Samsung removed the option for always-on display for the Galaxy A15 5G.

Does the Galaxy A15 5G have an SD card slot? Yes, there is a microSD card slot for expanded storage on the Galaxy A15 5G.

Is the Galaxy A15 5G dual-SIM and eSIM? There’s no eSIM on the Galaxy A15 5G, but you can install two physical SIM cards. However, the microSD card will take up the second SIM slot if installed.

Does the Galaxy A15 5G have a headphone jack? Yes, there’s a 3.5mm jack on the bottom edge of the Galaxy A15 5G.

