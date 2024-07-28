I've avoided Wahoo HR straps, but the Trackr Heart Rate monitor is so good it changed my mind

Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate represents a complete redesign of the company's HR straps, including a new built-in rechargeable battery. The upgraded device boasts seemingly perfect heart rate accuracy throughout various workout types, and is comfortable to wear and affordably priced. It also offers ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity to pair with all your favorite devices, apps, and exercise equipment.

After some trepidation and more than a week with Wahoo’s new Trackr Heart Rate, I am surprised and excited to share a positive report. I wouldn’t go as far as to say I’m shouting “wahoo!” about this chest strap, but only because that’s a ridiculous thing to say unless you’re Super Mario. I will, however, absolutely confirm this is a fantastic heart rate monitor, and I’m truly pleased with the improvements Wahoo has made.

To give some important context: I was not eager to begin testing this particular product. The very first heart rate monitor I ever tested was the Wahoo Tickr X back in 2020, and to be frank, it was awful. Counter to my role as a fitness device tester, I do not actually enjoy working out. As such, when I complete a workout specifically to collect data, and that data turns out faulty (or fails to exist), I experience what can only be described as deep heartbreak. When testing the older model, and when attempting to use it as a comparable for other devices, it failed so often that I formally requested an alternative. I know this isn’t everyone’s experience with Wahoo straps, but I also know I was not alone. A quick Reddit scroll will show you more than a few unhappy customers. Wahoo’s latest tracker on the other hand, the Trackr Heart Rate monitor, is the kind of redemption story movies are made of.

Same, same… but very different

Last week, I found myself facing a carefully designed workout schedule with crossed fingers and a new model. Like the older strap, the Trackr’s design features a stretchy, sweatproof strap and a branded tracking pod. The band is adjustable to fit chests up to 50 inches, and the inside features grippy material to keep it in place during workouts. It’s simple and comfortable, and it stayed put through every form of exercise I tested, including runs, cycling, rowing, weight training, yoga, and a sad attempt at high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that quickly devolved into more yoga.

To secure around the body, it uses a hook-and-loop closure that I worried might not be as reliable as a clip-style closure, but I ran into zero problems. On the comfort front, my qualm is that I wish I didn’t still have to wet the sensors before use. This is pretty standard for all chest straps, and it gives me the willies. Plus, it feels like starting your workout already dripping before there’s any reason to be sweating.

What differentiates the Trackr from its predecessor is that it is actually great. Compared to various reliable devices, the chest strap recorded practically perfect accuracy throughout my review period. It also didn’t once fail to connect or drop out halfway through a session, a frequent issue I had with its predecessor. Every single comparison graph I created looked basically like the one above.

Unlike its predecessor, the Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate monitor is highly reliable and accurate.

As the graph above shows, the Wahoo strap never fluctuated more than one beat away from the data recorded by my go-to heart rate monitor, the Polar Verity Sense. This is easily the closest alignment I’ve ever seen between two devices and it was consistent across a variety of workout types. Even while rowing, when I would accidentally tap the pod occassionally with the rower handle as I pulled it to my chest, the Wahoo recorded flawless data. It also connected quickly at the beginning of my workouts so that I could get started while the motivation was high, an overlooked shortcoming of some devices.

Innovation in a largely predictable product line

As pleased as I am to see such improvement and reliability, the Trackr’s accuracy isn’t even its biggest talking point. The device is also the company’s first chest strap to upgrade from a traditional coin-cell battery to a rechargeable one. Packed within its pod is a lithium-ion battery that can power up to 100 hours of active use.

The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate features a built-in, rechargeable battery that can power up to 100 hours of active use.

I didn’t quite hit that staggering number in a week, but I am on target to exceed 100 hours before the battery hits zero, so I think that estimate is actually conservative. Whether you’re an endurance runner or just someone who likes to bang out a 45-minute ride, 100-plus hour battery life should be more than convenient. Plus, a rechargeable power source means less e-waste and less frantically looking for the open pack of batteries you bought last year.

When it’s time to top up, the device ships with its own magnetic proprietary USB-C charging cable. I would have loved to see Wahoo equip a universal charger here so I don’t have to dig up this specific one every few months, but one step at a time I suppose. The pod features red, orange, and green LED lights to indicate charge levels and will alert athletes of low battery status before use. You can also check on your battery’s charge level in the Wahoo app.

Likewise, the pod utilizes blue LED lights to communicate pairing. When searching for a connection, the light slowly flashes, transitioning to a faster pace as it is actively connecting. When pairing is complete, the blinking turns solid. I can’t explain why I enjoy this little light show so much, other than to say it’s the little things that keep me happy in a gym setting. From a logistics standpoint, it is really nice to have visual confirmation that you are ready to record data. As mentioned, I found the process quick and reliable each time.

The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate strap supports up to three Bluetooth connections and unlimited ANT+ connections. It can broadcast to a variety of fitness equipment, including my nemesis, the Peloton, and syncs with many popular apps and fitness trackers. If you are a swimmer, however, you’ll need to shop elsewhere. Though water resistant up to 1 meter, the monitor does not offer any onboard storage, making it a poor companion for the pool. Unfortunately, broadcasting through water is not very effective, so you can’t simply pair the band with a waterproof wearable.

Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate: The verdict

It isn’t easy to revolutionize a fairly straightforward product line. Garmin’s HRM-FIT is probably the closest example I can think of when a chest strap introduced something new (the device attaches directly to sports bras). With the Trackr Heart Rate, Wahoo proved that you can upgrade a user’s experience with fine-tuning and innovation. Given my experience with the brand in the past, I was most excited to see accurate recordings. Swapping in a rechargeable battery is icing on the cake.

The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate is a great pick for anyone, besides swimmers, in need of a chest strap heart rate monitor.

The Trackr Heart Rate is comfortable, reliable, and versatile, given its diverse pairing options. Priced at $89.99, it’s also fairly reasonable. The main reason not to get this band is if swimming laps is a regular part of your fitness routine. In that case, I would recommend the Polar H10 ($80 at Amazon). Alternatively, armband heart rate monitors are another comfortable option, including the Coros Heart Rate Monitor ($79 at Manufacturer site), one of our other reviewer’s favorite picks. I’m personally a fan of the Polar Verity Sense ($89.2 at Amazon) mentioned above, another highly-accurate armband (which helps me avoid the wet sensor situation) that also features a rechargeable battery like the Wahoo Trackr.

