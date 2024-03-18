Garmin Forerunner 165 review: Should you buy it?

Garmin Forerunner 165 Garmin's Forerunner lineup excels at offering great options for every budget. The Forerunner 165 trims some features from its pricier siblings but still boasts a fantastic user experience, especially for runners. The watch packs accurate sensors, popular Garmin training tools, and a new vibrant and colorful AMOLED display.

Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 165?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There’s a reason Garmin can claim to offer a “watch for every runner” — the company’s smartwatch stable is saturated with options. The latest addition, the Forerunner 165, joins the family with reliable sensors, detailed data collection, and impressive training tools. Most importantly, it brings a slew of updates that make it a great pick for runners looking to spend a little less. It drops in $200 under 2023’s Forerunner 265 and lands just $50 above the Forerunner 55 while offering a much better user experience.

To my delight, the watch continues Garmin’s glow-up/makeover trend with a colorful new 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This emphasizes the gap between the 165 and the 55, which still features an MIP display. The new model’s touchscreen is plenty viewable in broad daylight and pleasantly responsive, plus it’s attractive. If you prefer to rely on the device’s 5-button configuration, you can disable the touchscreen during activity or even altogether. Personally, I tend to rely on Garmin’s buttons out of habit, but I appreciate the option to tap and scroll.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Forerunner 165’s glass display pairs with a plastic case that doesn’t scream high-end wristwear, but with vibrant watch face options, the experience doesn’t read as totally cheap either. Users can access various stock faces or download even more picks from Garmin IQ. All are customizable, though generally quite sporty. The case, meanwhile, comes in two neutral colorways for the base edition or four color choices for the Music edition.

Thanks to the Forerunner 165's colorful AMOLED display, the plastic build still feels like a quality sport watch while offering a lower price point.

I tested the Turquoise/Aqua option, and it’s certainly quite loud. I had a friend tell me once that only fast runners should wear bright sneakers, and that’s what this watch reminds me of (my deteriorating speed and resulting desire not to draw attention). Unlike the Forerunner 265, the 165 is only available in one size, which worked great for me, but I do prefer when Garmin offers multiple options. As always, Garmin’s straps are very adjustable and comfortable and, in this case, can be swapped out with any 20mm quick-release strap as well.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Beyond its display and build, the Forerunner 165 has a lot to offer. It clocks all the basics, including 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen levels, activity with more than 25 built-in sport modes, overnight sleep and naps, stress, VO2 max, and HRV. Garmin collects these stats via a reliable sensor package and digests them for users on device as well as in the Garmin app. It also boasts Garmin favorites like Body Battery, Morning Report, and Health Snapshot. In other words, the watch leaves users with a lot of data to unpack.

The heart rate monitor on the Forerunner 165 is not Garmin’s latest generation Elevate optical sensor, which means it will not support ECG recordings. However, I found it highly accurate throughout this review period. The graph above shows just one of many workouts where the device kept pace with the Polar HR strap. I ran a series of jog/sprint intervals, and the watch easily matched the peaks and valleys recorded by my go-to chest strap. I also loved the breakdown of heart rate data on device following my workouts.

Additionally, the multi-GNSS sensor tracked near-perfect routes on all my runs and rides. The map above shows how the watch kept up with my Apple Watch Ultra 2, a device with multiband dual-frequency capabilities. In fact, on some of the route, the Forerunner 165 showed my exact location more accurately, while the Apple Watch placed me off the road in people’s years. Different watches will often show small discrepancies, but overall, the GPS tracking on the Forerunner 165 is quite good, as I’d expect from a running-focused sports watch.

The device also packs important training features for those pounding the pavement. First, users can tweak data pages within each sport mode to show priority information like running dynamics or running power. You can also set alerts for different goals, including everything from pace to heart rate, a tool I find helps me stay on track without the distraction of excessive glances at my watch. You can download structured workouts to the watch or use the suggested workouts feature. There are no maps on the device, but it does support breadcrumb-style navigation.

Users won't find the top tier training features available on more expensive models, but there is plenty of data to keep dedicated runners busy.

Likewise, the device doesn’t offer the whole gamut of training/recovery tools found in its more expensive siblings, but after your sweat session, it will calculate your Recovery Time and Training Effect. It also features over 25 sport modes, but users won’t find triathlon or multisport support. This feels like a significant oversight for a running watch, but it’s likely Garmin needs to maintain these cuts to justify the lower price point. The fact is this watch won’t be everything for everyone; that isn’t Garmin’s intention. However, it offers a fantastic price point for wading into the Garmin running world without busting the bank.

What are the best Garmin Forerunner 165 alternatives?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin Forerunner 165 specs

Garmin Forerunner 165 Display

43mm

1.2-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

390 x 390 resolution

Dimensions and weight

43 x 43 x 11.6mm

39g

Colors

Turquoise/Aqua

Berry/Lilac

Mist Gray/Whitestone

Black/Slate Gray

Battery

Smartwatch mode: Up to 11 days

Battery Saver Smartwatch mode: Up to 20 days

GPS-Only GNSS mode: Up to 19 hours

All-Systems GNSS mode: Up to 17 hours

Sensors

GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Garmin Elevate Heart Rate Sensor

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Durability

5ATM



Chemically-strengthened glass face

Connectivity

NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Android and iOS



Garmin Forerunner 165 review: FAQ

Is the Garmin Forerunner 165 waterproof? The Garmin Forerunner 165 features a water resistance rating of 5ATM, so it can stand up to splashes, rain, showering, and swims to depths up to 50 meters.

Can the Garmin Forerunner 165 play music? Only the pricier Forerunner 165 Music model offers support for music and offline listening. This model costs $50 more than the base model.

Does the Garmin Forerunner 165 have a touchscreen? The Garmin Forerunner 165 has a responsive touchscreen that can be customized to users’s preferences.

Can the Garmin Forerunner 165 be used for golf? A Golf mode is not offered on the Garmin Forerunner 165 but can be found on the similarly priced Vivoactive 5.

Can the Garmin Forerunner 165 connect to Strava? Yes, the Garmin Forerunner 165 can even broadcast users’ heart rate over ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart to show live data in the Strava app.

Does the Garmin Forerunner 165 have GPS? Yes, the Garmin Forerunner 165 packs a highly reliable GPS.

Does the Garmin Forerunner 165 support Garmin Pay? Yes, both models of the Garmin Forerunner 165 support Garmin Pay.

