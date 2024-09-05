Nanoleaf says the future of smart lights is square

Nanoleaf

If you’ve watched any streamer since 2016, you’ve likely seen Nanoleaf’s popular triangular or hexagonal smart lights hanging in the background. While these lights are often associated with PC gaming setups, their customizability also makes them great for giving any room some personality. Now Nanoleaf is back with a new smart lighting solution that promises to make everything a little more square.

Nanoleaf has announced it is launching a new mix-and-match lighting system called Blocks. Adding to the company’s existing collection of wall light shapes, Blocks are square lighting panels that can be arranged in any way you prefer. However, there’s more going on here than just a new form factor.

First off, this statement lighting product happens to be a little thicker than Nanoleaf’s other offerings. On top of that, you can get these panels in two sizes: squares and small squares. But what really makes this product unique is that it can be mixed and matched with textured square light panels, light pegboards, and shelves.

This results in more display possibilities and adds more functionality. For example, you can use the shelves to display your collectables, or you could declutter your desk by using the pegboard to hang up your headphones.

Similar to other smart lighting solutions, Blocks comes with an assortment of preset illumination settings like “Minimalist,” “Level Up,” and “Lo-Fi Dreams.” Nanoleaf says there are 1,000s of additional dynamic lighting scenes available in the Nanoleaf app, but you also have the freedom to create your own with over 16 million color options to choose from. Besides that, you can turn on settings like Rhythm Music Visualizer to have the lights sync to your music, Screen Mirror to extend your entertainment past your screen, and AI Magic Scenes to automatically generate custom scenes.

All of these actions can be controlled from the Nanoleaf mobile and desktop app. However, the company says Blocks can be controlled with a physical controller or connected to smart home systems like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings for voice commands.

Nanoleaf Blocks come in two kit sizes: Squares Smarter Kit (six squares) and Combo XL Smarter Kit (squares, small Squares, light pegboards, and shelves). The Squares Smarter Kit is available for $199.99 (CA $249.99) and the Combo Kit sells for $249.99. You can also get an add-on kit (extra squares, textured squares, shelves, and pegboards) for $49.99 (CA $69.99). Pre-orders are available now on the Nanoleaf store, with availability opening up to Best Buy, Amazon, and Home Depot in October.

