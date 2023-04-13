Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a high-end tablet boasting numerous top-tier attributes such as a rapid 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, expandable storage, and stereo speakers. Despite its impressive build quality, it remains vulnerable to damage like any other tablet. Therefore, to ensure the safety of your device and the essential data stored within it, it is crucial to invest in a suitable case that offers protection against scratches, bumps, drops, and other forms of daily wear and tear. In this article, we will evaluate some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 cases and covers available in the market.

$629.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Fast, smooth performance • Includes S Pen • Excellent display MSRP SAVE $629.99 $70.00 $629.99 at Samsung

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 cases

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Thin and lightweight

Sleek, minimal design Secures the S Pen

Lets you take advantage of DeX mode on the go

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerful and popular tablet coveted for its unique features and identifiable design. One of those features, exclusive to Samsung’s more high-end devices, is the Samsung DeX mode. This takes the operating system and makes it more productivity-focused, much like a traditional desktop operating system. This official keyboard case allows you to take your tablet on the go and make the most of DeX.

The thinness of the keyboard case makes it highly portable, allowing you to use your tablet like a traditional computer on the go. It facilitates more effortless multitasking, document production, web browsing, and device connection. Whether you’re a student going to class, a professional needing to work on the go, or a homebody needing more options for your favorite entertainment device, this keyboard does it all and does it well.

Samsung Book Cover

Allows you to prop the tablet up at two different angles

Slim, lightweight design Inner magnet makes attachment and removal easy

Embedded S Pen holder

The Book Cover for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a sleek and elegant case that offers two optimized viewing angles thanks to its multi-folding design. As expected from a Samsung-made accessory, this case is tailored to the tablet’s specifications, ensuring a perfect fit and preserving full access to all ports and S Pen functionalities. However, it is worth noting that while this case provides adequate protection, it may not be the best choice for users seeking maximum drop protection. This cover will protect your device from minor scratches and scrapes, but other protective case options may suit your needs better if durability is a priority.

OtterBox Defender

Solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover

Built-in screen protector Shield stand protects screen when not in use

Port covers keep dust, dirt, and debris out

Since 1998, OtterBox has established itself as a reputable mobile device and tablet case manufacturer. When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the Defender case offers unparalleled heavy-duty protection thanks to its multi-layered construction. This includes an inner shell, an outer slipcover, a built-in screen protector, and a shield stand. If you’re looking for a case that can safeguard your device against all types of hazards, the OtterBox Defender case is undeniably worth its weight in coin.

Ringke Fusion

Clear polycarbonate and TPU allow the device’s original design to shine

Drastically dampens shock and impact from drops Raised lips around the camera and screen

Build in S Pen storage

Ringke is highly regarded for its phone and tablet cases. Their Fusion case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a prime example of their commitment to quality and utility. The case boasts a transparent polycarbonate backplate with clear TPU lining inside the bumpers, ensuring excellent protection from bumps and scratches. There’s a dedicated cutout along the back for the S Pen, which ensures proper functionality with magnetic charging. Though simple and unassuming, the Ringke Fusion case is a fantastic choice for those who want to keep their Galaxy Tab S8 looking as fresh as it did upon its first unboxing.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Shock-absorbent dual-layer build with Air Cushion Technology

Built-in kickstand Built-in S Pen storage

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Spigen is one of the most well-respected brands in the mobile case industry, and their mastery over case design is on full display with the Spigen Tough Armor Pro for the Galaxy Tab S8. Boasting robust shock-absorbing features, this heavy-duty case provides consistent protection for your device in the event of a fall. Additionally, it comes with built-in storage for the S Pen and supports magnetic wireless charging.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Signature Rugged Armor look with matte black TPU and carbon fiber textures

Supports S Pen magnetic charging Air Cushion Technology absorbs drop impact

Auto wake/sleep works with the magnetic cover

For those who appreciate the recognizable and timeless design of the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case, it is available for the Galaxy Tab S8. We’ve consistently recommended this line of cases due to its proven track record of reliability. Constructed from TPU, it’s a soft case that offers shock absorption capabilities. In addition, the case is equipped with Air Cushion Technology in high-impact areas such as corners, ensuring optimal protection for your device in case of accidental drops. Furthermore, this case provides S Pen support, making it a well-rounded option for those who use the stylus frequently. Despite its slim profile, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro offers robust protection, making it a solid choice for Galaxy Tab S8 users seeking a balance between style and functionality.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Made of soft, non-toxic silicone

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Thickness helps resist drop impact

Raised air vents built in to help cool the device

If you prefer a silicone-based case for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it doesn’t get better than the Poetic TurtleSkin case. The soft, pliable material feels great to the touch and provides ample protection against drops and bumps thanks to its thick padding. The case also features raised air vents that keep your tablet cool during extended use.

This case is particularly popular among parents as it is incredibly soft, making it an ideal choice for households with children who may be more prone to accidental drops. Overall, the Poetic TurtleSkin case is an excellent silicone-based choice for Galaxy Tab S8 users seeking a balance of protection, comfort, and practicality.

Poetic Explorer

360-degree protection from all angles

Grippy inner material facilitates infinite angle adjustment Built-in screen protector

Built-in S Pen storage

The Poetic Explorer is a fascinating case for the Galaxy Tab S8 because of how uniquely it incorporates all of the necessary features you’d be looking for in a protective case. In terms of value for money, this might be one of the best options out there.

It has a similar 360-degree protection design to cases like the OtterBox Defender and Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. However, its folio-style cover can fold back into a stand that allows you to adjust your viewing angle to any degree. It also has magnetically-secured storage for your S Pen.

While it might not be the most elegant-looking solution, this case does everything it says it will. It works as a stand, it’s highly protective, and it secures your included S Pen. If you like the unique look and style of this case, give it a try. You won’t be disappointed.

Poetic Revolution

360-degree protection

Hard polycarbonate back and shock-absorbing TPU inside Built-in kickstand

Built-in screen protector

If you’re looking for heavy-duty protection, the Poetic Revolution case will encase your entire Galaxy Tab S8 from front to back. It includes a built-in screen protector frame to shield the display from scratches and scuffs. Additionally, the case has port covers that prevent dust and debris from entering the charging port.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

For all of its drop protection, it is quite bulky

Raised edges around the screen and camera Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Charging port cover

The Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase is widely recognized for its strength and endurance, making it one of the top choices in terms of protective cases. It’s built to endure falls, jolts, and general impact from any direction. It also comes with an optional screen protector frame that defends against abrasion while maintaining touch sensitivity. If you want comprehensive protection for your Galaxy Tab S8, you can’t go wrong with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro.

