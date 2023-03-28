Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung offers some of the best Android tablets money can buy, and some come close to challenging Apple’s iPad series on build quality and feature set. But one thing that sets the Galaxy Tab series apart is the S Pen. The stylus is present on some of the best Samsung tablets out there and adds loads of utility for students, writers, artists, and multitaskers. But which Samsung Galaxy tablets support the S Pen? Read on to find out.

What is the Samsung S Pen? The Samsung S Pen is a powerful stylus that was initially a core part of the now-defunct Galaxy Note phone series. You’ll now find a version of the stylus bundled with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and most of Samsung’s flagship tablets.

Although the S Pen for phones and tablets differ in aesthetics, size, and design, they provide similar functionality to their respective devices. Beyond basic text and drawing functionality, users can also convert handwriting to printed text, access additional menus, note on the screen without unlocking it, and translate text.

Unlike recent Samsung phones, which include dedicated slots for the S Pen, the S Pen attaches magnetically to Galaxy tablets.

Which Samsung tablets support the S Pen?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The majority of Samsung’s premium tablets support the S Pen. Find a list of the recent Samsung S Pen-supporting tablets here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung’s current flagship trio comes bundled with an S Pen in the box. All three are excellent slates, each offering something different. The Ultra is best for those seeking a laptop replacement, thanks to its large 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, large storage and RAM options. It’s the most powerful Samsung tablet with an S Pen you can buy.

If you don’t have the four figures required to buy the Ultra, we think the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the best-value Android tablet in the series. It offers a smaller 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, more restrictive RAM and storage options, and a slightly smaller battery. Finally, the base Galaxy Tab S8 includes an LCD display at 11 inches and the smallest battery in the series but doesn’t sacrifice much else for its lower price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S7, and Tab S7 Plus

Samsung’s previous flagship tablet range also comes bundled with the S Pen, including the mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This model features exceptional battery life and a 12.4-inch LCD pegged at 60Hz. At its current price, it’s a great tablet with an S Pen for students, writers, and budding artists.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are spitting images of the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, but both include older chipsets, less RAM in the base models, and slightly tweaked designs. Still, these are great tablets with an S Pen, especially since they’re much cheaper than they were at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite

Finally, Samsung’s tablet duo from late 2019-early 2020 are still viable options if you aren’t looking for cutting-edge hardware to go with your S Pen. The Galaxy Tab S6 includes a great 2,560 x 1,600 AMOLED screen with plenty of real estate for jotters and digital artists. You’ll also get great battery life from the 7,040mAh battery. Despite its age, the Tab S6 recently gained its update to Android 12, although this will likely be its last major OS jump. It’s tough to find one online, but for the right price, it’s a great slate for those who don’t need the latest and greatest but do want the S Pen experience.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the cheapest tablet worth getting that supports the S Pen. Launched in 2020, it recently gained an update to Android 13. Keeping true to its Lite moniker, you won’t find much flagship hardware in the tablet. Maximum internal storage is pegged at 128GB, while the 10.4-inch display features sizeable bezels. Nevertheless, it comes bundled with the S Pen, making it the best cheap Android tablet that still supports the stylus.

Alternative tablets with a stylus

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Samsung isn’t the only tablet manufacturer to provide a dedicated stylus. Find an alternative below if you aren’t sold on the Galaxy Tab models. iPad Pro M2 (2022) ($729 at Amazon): Apple’s flagship tablet is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, which we believe provides more control, more reach, and better feel than Samsung’s S Pen. It also includes a hover feature, which makes finishing digital art an absolute pleasure. The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is also a beast, with a great XDR display and super performance, but it’s worth noting that you’ll need to fork out for the Apple Pencil separately.

iPad Air (5th gen) ($499.99 at Amazon): The iPad Air (2022) now comes with Apple’s M1 chipset, giving it plenty of grunt for creative applications. It’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil but does not support the hover features of the iPad Pro. Still, the Air is cheaper for those on a stricter budget.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11 ($675 at eBay): If you’re in Europe and don’t mind the lack of Google services, the MatePad Pro 11 is an alternative choice. It’s compatible with the M-Pencil — HUAWEI’s stylus that packs 10 minutes of use for 30 seconds of charge. The tablet features an 11-inch 120Hz display with a Snapdragon 870 or 888, depending on the spec.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro ($699 at Lenovo): Lenovo’s P12 Pro comes with a bundled Precision Pen stylus that includes close to 100 hours of use per charge. The slate also includes a great 16:10 AMOLED screen that’s great for art and content consumption.

FAQs

Does the Galaxy Tab A8 support the S Pen? No, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is incompatible with the S Pen.

Does the Galaxy Tab A7 support the S Pen? No, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 does not support the S Pen.

Does the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite support the S Pen? No, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite does not support the S Pen.

Comments