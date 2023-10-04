The best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE chargers you can get

Planning on picking up a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? As expected, it will not come with a charger in the box. This means you will have to use an old charger or get yourself a new one. Not all chargers are made equally, though, and you’ll need to keep some factors in mind to ensure you can charge your new device as quickly and efficiently as possible. Let’s help you find the best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE chargers.

What you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S23 FE charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can charge at up to 25W, just like the base version Galaxy S23. But, while the charging speeds are identical, the battery sizes aren’t. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery. This means it should take longer than 30 minutes to reach 50% here, which is what Samsung promises for the Galaxy S23’s 3,900mAh battery.

To charge the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its fullest potential, you will need a charger that can reach at least the aforementioned 25W speeds. Additionally, it needs to support the USB Power Delivery PPS standard, which is what Samsung’s Super Fast Charging utilizes. PPS stands for programmable power supply. Without the PPS standard, Samsung devices will only be able to charge at 18W using the standard Power Delivery protocol.

If you want to charge your Galaxy S23 FE wirelessly, this device supports up to 15W, but only if you use Samsung’s official wireless chargers, which come with an integrated fan. Otherwise, standard Qi wireless chargers can juice it up at 10W speeds.

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE charger With all those specifications and standards in mind, let’s get to the nitty gritty and find your next charger. This is the best Galaxy S23 FE charger when trying to find a balance between specs and value.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Charging Travel Adapter

Suppose all you want is to efficiently charge your Galaxy S23 FE at proper speeds, and prefer sticking with Samsung accessories. In that case, you can’t go wrong with Samsung’s own 25W Super Fast Charging Travel Adapter.

It is nice and compact, built to support Samsung’s standards, and is pretty affordable. Not to mention, it’s fast enough to handle your Galaxy S23 FE’s max 25W charging speeds. Why spend more? The MSRP on this one is $19.99, but we often find it discounted to $14.99 or less.

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter Portable • Samsung SuperFast Charging MSRP: $19.99 A capable and compact USB Type-C charger The Samsung 25W USB Type-C charger is the sort of adapter you'd expect in the box with the purchase of a Galaxy phone. SuperFast Charging equipped, for high charge rates on your supported devices.

Other great chargers for your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Now, if you’re looking for something a little different for your Galaxy S23 FE charging needs, here are some more options you can consider.

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Fast charges the Samsung Galaxy S21 series • USB PD PPS support • Up to 85% energy efficiency MSRP: $49.99 With 45W of power and support for the latest USB PD standards, Samsung's plug can fast charge more. Samsung's fastest charging accessory supports more than just smartphones. 45W with USB Power Delivery PPS support is futureproofed and suitable for tablets and even reasonable laptop charging speeds too.

If you want an OEM Samsung charger with a bit more kick, the Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger is definitely one of the best around. While it will still charge the Galaxy S23 FE at just 25W, you can future-proof yourself so you won’t have to get another charger when you upgrade to another phone.

If you have other devices that can charge faster, you will have some extra power at your disposal.

Anker 713 Wall Charger

Things can start getting a little more interesting if you venture out of Samsung’s own accessories. The Anker 713 is super small thanks to GaN technology, and it has USB PD PPS support, so it can definitely charge your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at full speed.

Not only that, but it actually charges at 45W max speeds, so you will have some charging power left over for other faster-charging devices or future acquisitions. The price isn’t too crazy either, at $39.99 MSRP, and you can often find it discounted.

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

Those looking for an all-in-one multi-port charger will have plenty of options, but very few get even close to something like the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger. It is nice, compact, and very versatile. As its name suggests, it can charge at top speeds of 100W.

While this may seem overkill for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE’s 25W charging speeds, the brick has two USB-C ports and a USB-A connector. This means you can charge your Galaxy S23 FE, as well as another two products.

If you feel 100W is a bit too much, you can also go for the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger ($59.99 at Amazon) and save some cash.

Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery

Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger 25W charging • USB A and C ports MSRP: $49.00 Samsung SuperFast compatible power bank Looking for mobile power? The Samsung SuperFast 25W 10,000mAh battery pack is slim, has two USB ports, and can fast charge your Samsung phone.

The Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery has an integrated 10,000mAh battery that can juice up your Galaxy S23 FE at up to 25W, thanks to USB PD PPS support. It can be a great portable battery for on-the-go adventures. Additionally, it has a Qi wireless charging pad, but that can only reach 7.5W speeds.

Samsung SmartThings Station

Samsung SmartThings Station Samsung SmartThings Station SmartThings hub • 15W wireless charger MSRP: $79.99 A smart home hub that doubles as a wireless charger The SmartThings Station is a hub for your Samsung smart home setup. It doubles as a 15W wireless charger, and is able to control your lights, ping nearby SmartTags, and has one-button control for pre-established scenes.

Reaching full wireless charging 15W speeds will require something more serious, and the Samsung SmartThings Station is up to the task. This is actually a very special wireless charger. Aside from being able to handle 15W speeds, thanks to the integrated fan, it works as a SmartThings hub.

You can connect smart home products to it and control them. Additionally, it has a button you can program smart home actions to. It’s possible to set customized actions for single presses, double presses, and pressing and holding.

If you don’t need all the smart home functionality, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger ($39 at Amazon) will charge your Galaxy S23 FE just as fast. Or you can get the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo ($41 at Amazon) if you want to juice up two products simultaneously.

FAQs

What charging speeds does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE support? The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can charge at up to 25W wired, or 15W wireless.

Can I use any 25W charger with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? If you want to reach full charging speeds, you will need to use a USB PD PPS charger. Regular Power Delivery chargers will also work, but only at 18W.

Can I use any wireless charger with my Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? While you can use any Qi wireless charger with the Galaxy S23 FE, only Samsung’s official chargers with a fan can achieve the full 15 W speeds. Otherwise, you will have to settle with 10W max speeds.