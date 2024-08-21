The best power banks for fast-charging your Samsung smartphone

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you having trouble keeping your Samsung device alive? We have a guide to help you extend battery life , but you can only do so much. You might want a portable battery, too. There are plenty of power banks for Samsung devices; the hard part is deciding which one is right. The main features to consider are battery capacity, portability, aesthetics, and fast charging capabilities. We’ve compiled a list of the best available power banks for Samsung devices to save you the hassle.

Before we get started, there are some things to keep in mind. The best Samsung devices can charge at up to 45W speeds. Additionally, the latest Samsung phones use USB Power Delivery PPS. We’ll try to focus on these features, but we also know these don’t apply to all Samsung phones. Regardless, we’ll let you know which have these specs and which don’t.

The best portable chargers for Samsung phones

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best power banks for Samsung phones.

Samsung 25W 10,000mAh wireless battery pack

The Samsung 25W 10,000mAh wireless battery pack features the same 10,000mAh capacity we’ve seen in other generations, but offers faster charging. This portable battery does support USB PD PPS, but it maxes out at 25W with a physical connection. But that’s good enough to charge up the Galaxy S24 and makes it’s one of the best power banks for Samsung devices.

What separates this charging accessory from other power banks is right in the name: Qi-compatible wireless charging. The battery supports up to 15W wireless charging output to compatible Samsung smartphones. This charger can also charge other Qi-compatible devices. You can even use the power bank as a regular wireless charging pad at home. It also has a couple of USB-C ports for charging devices, too. The great news is that the price has been reduced to $45, which is much better than the previous generation’s $80 price tag.

Samsung 45W 20,000mAh battery pack

Now, if you need to charge one of the higher-end Samsung devices, the max charging speed is 45W. With this in mind, the Samsung 45W 20,000mAh battery pack is definitely among the best power banks for fast-charging your Samsung smartphone.

This one supports the PPS Power Delivery standard and features Samsung’s new design language. It comes with three USB-C ports, too, offering more versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. This one doesn’t have wireless charging, but at $30, it isn’t a bad deal and can charge faster.

Omni 20 Plus

Omni 20 Plus Omni 20 Plus Wide range of sockets and USB standards • Wireless charging • Compact, lightweight, and durable Picking the right third-party charger is a confusing mess of plugs and standards. With a range of sockets, USB plugs, and wireless charging, there isn't a gadget the Omni 20+ can't power up. It's a little more expensive than most but should serve the more demanding traveling gadget owner very well. See price at Amazon

Those who want to get serious about finding the best power banks for Samsung devices should look at other brands, too. This one isn’t cheap, but it can charge your Samsung phone very efficiently, giving you multiple options. The USB-C port can handle 60W speeds.

This portable battery has no PPS, but you can still fast charge any Samsung phone! This is because it has an AC outlet with max speeds of 100W, given that you have the proper charger to handle blazing speeds. We have a list of the best Samsung wall chargers, if you need one. And you can even use the top surface as a 10W wireless charger. It also comes with a 20,000mAh battery, which is plenty of juice to charge your phone multiple times.

The only real downside is that it is mighty expensive at $249.

Zendure 10,000mAh PD 45W mini power bank

It’s not easy to find portable chargers with the PPS specification, so it’s nice to see the Zendure 10,000mAh PD 45W mini power bank including it. Sadly, though, it only supports up to 33W using PPS. This is still not good enough to fast charge a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Plus at top speeds, but it will still be somewhat fast. And the max output is 45W, so you can use some of the extra juice for other devices or accessories.

You get two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. It’s very pocketable, and comes with a reasonably sized 10,000mAh battery. It also happens to look pretty cool. It’s priced at $40.

Anker 521 power bank

The Anker 521 power bank is an excellent option if you’re looking for something totally pocketable and more functional. For starters, it doubles as a wall charger, and can charge its internal 5,000mAh battery while juicing up your devices, using a couple of USB-C ports. It then turns into a portable battery pack when unplugged.

The great thing about this tiny power bank is its speed. It can charge devices at a maximum of 45W. It has no PPS, but you may be willing to sacrifice max speeds, as there isn’t as much of a rush, given you can take it on the road and continue charging wherever. This can be a great little portable battery that can also replace your charger for $50.

If you’re itching for even more power, you can also take a look at the Anker 733 power bank ($94 at Amazon). It is larger, but has a max output of 65W, has a larger 10,000mAh battery, and has three charging ports.

Omni 40 Plus

If you really want to go all out on one of the best power banks for fast-charging your Samsung smartphone, it’s hard to beat the Omni 40 Plus. Let’s start by saying it has no PPS support, but you can still charge at max speeds thanks to the 100W AC port. Not to mention, the rest of the portable battery is pretty amazing.

You get three USB-C ports, which can each charge at 100W. There are also two USB-A ports, and a DC connection. The power bank is pretty huge, but it also has a large 38,400mAh battery. This is a lot, considering something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery.

Sounds amazing? It is. And the price is just as impressive. This thing retails for $399. It may be the only portable battery you will need in many years, though.

CUKTECH 20 power bank

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank CUKTECH 20 Power Bank Nice design and build quality • Up to 140W max output • Integrated screen to know all charging status info MSRP: $129.99 High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information. See price at Amazon

We may have saved the best for last. I personally use the CUKTECH 20 power bank and it is a true gem. It costs $130, but it can often be found discounted as low as about $70-$80, and you get a lot of power bank for this money.

This guy has a max output of 210W. There are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. The fastest USB-C port can handle 140W speeds, while the second one reaches 45W. Both USB-C ports also support PPS. The USB-A port can charge as fast as 30W. Not only can it charge any Samsung phone at full speeds, but it can also handle most tablets and laptops.

The little screen in the front is pretty handy to learn the charging status of each port, and the unit is built very nicely.

FAQs

How fast can I charge my Samsung phone? How fast a Samsung phone charges depends on the fast-charging technology it supports. For example, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can charge at up to 45W. This means it should charge from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes. Of course, that is given that the portable battery pack supports these speeds. You also need USB Power Delivery PPS to reach these speeds, which is something hard to get in portable batteries. They are becoming much more common, though.

Can I charge my power bank while it's charging my Samsung phone? It’s possible to charge your portable battery pack while it’s charging other devices, but the unit needs to support it. The feature is called passthrough charging. Look for it in the specs or features.

Can I charge anything with a fast-charging power bank? While these modern high-end portable batteries are getting very advanced, they can’t always charge or power all devices out there. The best portable chargers can usually handle about 200W, which would be your most significant limitation. For example, most desktop PCs use far more than 200W.

Should I leave my Samsung device charging overnight using a power bank? It’s not recommended to leave power banks unattended when in use. This is especially the case if you’re using fast charging, as faster charging can heat up both your device and the battery.