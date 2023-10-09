Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be considered a premium budget phone. These are devices that may seem like high-end smartphones, but come with a much more accessible price point. At $599, Samsung had to make sacrifices somewhere. Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have wireless charging?

As mentioned in the quick answer above, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE supports up to 15W wireless charging. That’s pretty fast for a mid-tier handset at this price point. Especially considering many manufacturers often remove wireless charging altogether on more affordable handsets.

You might want to get Samsung’s own chargers to reach top speeds. We recommend the Samsung SmartThings Station ($79.99 at Amazon), which doubles as a smart home hub. If you don’t care for smart home capabilities, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger ($39 at Amazon) will do the same for significantly less money. Both come with a fan to improve charging performance and battery longevity.

If you don’t care for Samsung’s own wireless chargers, you can also take a look at our list of the best wireless chargers.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have reverse wireless charging?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE supports reverse wireless charging. Samsung calls the feature Wireless PowerShare. This makes it possible to turn your Galaxy S23 FE into a wireless charging pad, so you can juice up other devices, or accessories like smartwatches and true wireless earbuds.

The only downside is that the feature is pretty slow at 4.5W. This may be sufficient for smaller batteries on accessories, but charging another phone will take a very long time. You will need to enable Wireless PowerShare to start using the feature.

How to enable Samsung Wireless PowerShare: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Battery and device care option. Tap on the Battery section. Select Wireless power sharing. Toggle the feature On.

FAQs

How fast is reverse wireless charging on the Galaxy S23 FE? Samsung Wireless PowerShare is pretty slow at 4.5W.

Is wireless charging bad for your battery? Wireless charging, in and of itself, isn’t necessarily bad. The thing is wireless charging produces more heat than wired charging. Prolonged overheating can be bad for your phone’s battery, as well as other internals.

Can I turn off wireless charging? The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE doesn’t allow you to turn off wireless charging. Neither do other manufacturers, though.

Can I use a MagSafe charger with my Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? MagSafe accessories, including chargers, are made for Apple devices. That said, MagSafe chargers are also Qi chargers, so they can charge other devices. The thing is that non-iPhones won’t align magnetically. You can get a case with added magnets or a MagSafe adapter to use MagSafe chargers with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

How fast is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE wired charging? The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE supports 25W wired charging. This is as fast as the base Galaxy S23. You can find your best charger options here.

