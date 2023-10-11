Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s budget “Fan Edition” flagships are back, but a lower price tag doesn’t mean you should throw all caution to the wind. The Gorilla Glass 5 used for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is significantly less resistant than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 found in the flagship S23 lineup, so you’ll need to take care. On that note, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE cases you can buy at launch.

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE cases

Spigen Liquid Air

Thin and light

Great grip Very affordable

Limited color options

For a simple and thin case to keep your Galaxy S23 FE safe, the Spigen Liquid Air is hard to beat. It has a nice rubberized texture on the back that adds a lot of extra grip, plus military-grade drop protection if you do somehow manage to drop it. Our only complaint is a lack of color. At launch, it will only be available in matte black, with an abyss green option coming soon after. However, both are pretty dark. Still, this is one of the cheapest Galaxy S23 FE cases you can buy, so it’s an easy recommendation from us.

The Spigen Rugged Armor is another alternative, and it drops the fully rubberized backing for a more standard design. It does still feature grips on the sides, and it maintains the same low price, too.

Caseology Parallax

Unique design

Good protection Very affordable

Limited color options

If you want something with a bit more style, the Caseology Parallax is always one of our favorites. It has a unique hexacore pattern on the back, which adds visual interest and a little extra grip. It’s not the thinnest case available, but it does have good drop protection to keep your device safe. We were a bit disappointed that the Galaxy S23 FE version of this case only comes in matte black and sage green, but it’s very affordable and a great pick for just about anyone.

Torras Magnetic Guardian

Built-in MagSafe magnets

Clear design Only comes in one color

A bit expensive

On the surface, this Torras case has a simple design with a clear backing and TPU bumpers, but it has a trick up its sleeve that no other Galaxy S23 FE case on our list has: magnets. The built-in magnet array in the back is fully compatible with MagSafe accessories like chargers, wallets, mounts, and more. If you’ve ever wanted to explore the world of magnetic cases, this is a great option to do so. If not, there are better and cheaper options out there.

Spigen Thin Fit

Super thin and light

Form-fitting design

Very affordable Limited drop protection

Only comes in black

As far as thin Galaxy S23 FE cases go, the Spigen Thin Fit does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a very simple PC and TPU case with a form-fitting design that adds virtually no bulk to your device. This also means it doesn’t offer much drop protection, and like most Spigen cases for the Galaxy S23 FE, it only comes in matte black. Note this this case may not ship until slightly after launch, so check the link below for availability.

Foluu Silicone case

Super thin and light

Form-fitting design

Great color options Very cheap

Limited drop protection

Thin silicone cases are great if you want something thin with grip, and the Foluu Silicone case is the cheapest Galaxy S23 FE case on our list. It’s a simple, form-fitting case that’s available in four different colors. It won’t offer too much drop protection, but for less than $10, this is a fantastic little case.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Simple clear case

Good drop protection Very affordable

More designs coming soon

There are a lot of clear cases on the market, but the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the one we recommend the most. It’s not particularly unique and it doesn’t have any extra features, but it’s reliable and nails the simple clear case design, plus it’s very affordable. Spigen has a Zero One edition with the device internals printed on the back coming soon, but it will not be available when the Galaxy S23 FE launches.

Spigen also makes the Liquid Crystal clear case, which is a bit thinner and comes in a more interesting glitter variant.

CYRILL Cecile

Nice floral design

Good protection Affordable

For a more feminine touch, check out the CYRILL Cecile. CYRILL is a sub-brand of Spigen, so the case has the same high-quality build as the Ultra Hybrid above, but with a floral design printed on the back. You’re going to pay a slight premium for the printed design, but overall the case is still an affordable option.

Spigen Tough Armor

Rugged design

Hard exterior

Built-in kickstand Affordable

Limited color options

While the Spigen Tough Armor doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as most rugged phone cases, it does offer more protection than the rest of the company’s offerings. It features a hard PC exterior with Impact Foam inside for extra drop protection, but it doesn’t pack on the bulk as much as traditional rugged cases. There’s a kickstand on the back, but otherwise the design is quite clean and plain. Unfortunately, it only comes in black and dark green colorways.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Excellent protection

Lots of accessories

Affordable Built-in screen protector

Only comes in black

For ultimate protection for your Galaxy S23 FE, look no further than the Supcase Unicorn Beetle. This case is made to take a beating with thick bumpers, raised lips, and even a built-in screen protector and kickstand. Obviously this will add quite a bit of bulk to your Galaxy S23 FE, but there’s also a belt holster to keep your pockets nice and light. Thankfully, this won’t lighten your wallet, since it’s surprisingly affordable for all of the features it has.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder case

Comparatively thin Limited capacity

Only comes in black

The Spigen Slim Armor CS is a simple cardholder case. It features a closing door on the back with space for a few cards or cash, but like the name suggests it doesn’t add much bulk to your device. This also means that it doesn’t hold much, and we have had trouble fitting several embossed cards in the past. Still, this is a very cheap wallet case for the Galaxy S23 FE, although it only comes in black.

Top Galaxy S23 FE Questions and Answers

How large is the Galaxy S23 FE? The Galaxy S23 FE measures 157.9 x 76.5 x 8.1mm, weighing in at 209g.

Are Galaxy S23 cases compatible with the Galaxy S23 FE? No. The Galaxy S23 FE is slighly larger than the Galaxy S23 Pro in physical size, but no cases made for any other Galaxy S23 model will fit.

Do I need a case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? We highly recommend you buy a case for your Galaxy S23 FE. It uses Gorilla Glass 5, which is significantly less resistant than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on the three flagship Galaxy S23 models.

