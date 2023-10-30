The best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE screen protectors to safeguard your display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hits a lot of the high points of its more expensive siblings, but one area where there’s a clear difference is the screen durability. The Gorilla Glass 5 build is a full five years behind most flagship devices, so if you want to ensure that your device lasts as long as possible, you’ll want a screen protector (not to mention a case). With that in mind, here are the best Galaxy S23 FE screen protectors you can currently buy.

Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster

Spigen’s two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 FE is hard to beat. Not only is the quality and resistance of the screen protector great, it’s also super easy to install with the included guide. Spigen is also one of the biggest case makers in the world, so you can rest assured that it will fit well with any Galaxy S23 FE case you might buy. For a little extra protection, Spigen also sells tempered glass camera lens protectors, although if you have a good case this will probably be overkill.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass 3-Pack

Next up is another tempered glass Galaxy S23 FE screen protector, and in many regards, it will perform just as well as Spigen’s protector above. It still has 9H hardness, and it opts for a small hole for the selfie camera at the top. However, it does not include the alignment guide, which may make it more difficult to install if you’re not used to installing screen protectors. To make up for it, it includes three protectors, so if you do screw one up you still have two more chances to make it right.

Mr. Shield Screen Protector 3-Pack

The Mr. Shield version is again similar to the option above, with three 9H tempered glass screen protectors in the box. Once again there’s no alignment guide, so it may be challenging to install if you’re inexperienced. This one has a notch cut out of the top for the selfie camera, which may be a bit of a distraction when swiping down from the top to open your notification bar. Still, it’s very affordable, and it will keep your screen safe from drops and scratches.

amFilm 2 + 1

Our next pick is another tempered glass screen protector, but it has a few unique features that separate it from the pack. There is an included magnetic alignment guide that is a bit more difficult to use than the Spigen frame, but still does a good job getting the screen protector installed correctly. It also uses a small selfie camera cutout, which will still catch your finger but not as much as the notch above. There are two 9H screen protectors in the box, plus one tempered glass lense protector for the back.

CHRINECY Privacy Screen Protector

Privacy screen protectors have their advantages and disadvantages, but if you want to keep prying eyes away from your device this tempered glass is a great pick. It’s every bit as protective as the options above, with a special finish that limits viewing angles to just right in front of the screen. Be aware that this also significantly lowers the brightness of the display, which will take some getting used to. There are two screen protectors in the box, with no alignment guide to be found.

TUFF STONE Anti-Glare TPU 5-Pack

Our final pick is a simple TPU film Galaxy S23 FE screen protector set for anyone who doesn’t like the feel of tempered glass. This set from TUFF STONE includes five matte TPU screen protectors, which will help reduce glare in direct sunlight. They won’t protect from gnarly drops or tumbles, but they still offer decent everyday protection from scratches and other minor damage. Like all TPU protectors, small scratches will also heal over time, so don’t feel like you need to rip it off and put another one every time your phone scrapes your keys in your pocket. This particular set also includes two lens protectors, although the jury is still out on how effective they will be in protecting the camera module from any serious damage.

Comments