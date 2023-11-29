Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best apps for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Google One, Swiftkey, and more
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE brings a lot of the best Galaxy S23 features while dramatically cutting down the price tag. It’s a great phone out of the box, but there are certainly plenty of Android apps that can help make it an even better experience. Whether you’ve already pre-ordered the S23 FE or are just curious, we’ve picked five best apps for Galaxy S23 FE owners that are worth downloading and setting up from day one.
The best apps for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
We’ll start by highlighting just five apps we think are absolutely worth picking up and then from there we’ll provide some more insights into some other apps you might want to check out as well.
Good Lock
Price: Free
Good Lock is a free app from the Samsung Store that lets you download modules so you can customize your device. This includes a Camera assistant, a unique clockface, and even tools that let you change your app drawer size, fonts, text, and more. There’s even Lockstar, which lets you customize your lock screen.
Google One
Price: Subscription required
A Google One subscription is one of the best things you can do as a smartphone owner, especially for devices that have a great camera and yet don’t have expandable storage. A subscription starts at just $1.99 a month for 100GB but scales all the way up to 5TB for $24.99 a month. Keep in mind the app itself is not the important part, as it’s primarily just a tool for managing your Google One subscription.
Microsoft Swiftkey
Price:
While Samsung’s default keyboard isn’t bad, Swiftkey could be the perfect alternative for those who want a powerful, highly customizable keyboard. It has a great predictive engine, SwiftKey Flow support for gesture typing, and more. There’s also emoji and GIF search, a great theme engine, and support for more than 700 languages.
Why didn’t I just recommend Google’s Gboard? Honestly, just because that’s the most obvious alternative. Microsoft’s Swiftkey works similarly but looks and feels a bit different. However, either keyboard will be a great pick, and both offer an experience that has better features and is easier to master than Samsung’s default keyboard. If you’re looking for even more recommendations check out our guide to the best keyboard apps.
Google Opinions Rewards
Price: Free
Google Opinions Rewards is a great app that lets you earn Google Pay credits that you can use to spice up your phone with premium apps, make an in-app purchase, or even pay your Google One storage bill. All you have to do is sign up and you’ll get regular surveys that let you earn Play Store credit. You can even submit receipts to select stores and earn additional credit after answering a few questions.
How much you earn will vary, but I’ve always made enough to pay for Google One and even have a little extra left over from time to time.
Amazon Kindle
Price: Free with in-app purchases (books, etc)
Are you an avid reader who wants to take their books everywhere they go? While there are certainly advantages to owning a proper e-reader, it also means having another device to lug around. The Galaxy S23 FE is extremely pocketable, making it a perfect mobile e-reader of sorts when paired with the Kindle app.
The app gives you access to millions of books, newspapers, magazines, and more. Best of all, Kindle’s Wshipersync technology means that if you start reading on your phone you’ll be able to pick up exactly where you left off when you pick back up your Kindle or another device. Not sold on the Kindle app? There are plenty of other great e-reader apps for Android as well.
More great Galaxy S23 FE compatible apps
While the above were five of the best apps for Galaxy S23 FE, there are many more apps out there that are worth checking out. Looking for more suggestions? Here are a few other types of apps we absolutely recommend checking out:
- A note-taking app: My personal favorite is Google Keep. It makes it easy to make grocery lists, reminders, and more. We also recommend Evernote, Microsoft OneNote, and many others in our guide to the best note-taking apps.
- A music streaming app: Spotify: Arguably the very best streaming music player, though it’s best benefits require a subscription. One of my favorites is the recommended playlists and ‘radio modes’ for my favorite bands.
- A podcast app: There are a ton of great podcast apps on Android, though Pocket Casts remains one of our favorites, largely thanks to its easy-to-use UI.
- Streaming apps: Don’t forget to grab all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Max.
- Get into the game: There are tons of great Android games out there including Minecraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Stardew Valley, and many more. Be sure you check out our guide to the best Android games for more suggestions.
Looking for even more? We also have guides on the best new Android apps and the best free Android apps.