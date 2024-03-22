10 best resume builder apps for Android

Job searches are already fairly stressful. You should be able to build a resume without adding to that stress. Resumes are important because they give you a single document that you can send to multiple employers. It has your contact information, job history, references, and all kinds of valuable information for employers. It’s way easier to hand out a well-made resume than it is to fill out dozens of applications. Additionally, many jobs require both an application and a resume anyway, and it’s always good to be prepared. Here are the best resume builder apps for Android. Of course, many of these are useful for CVs for you academics out there.

CV Engineer Price: Free /In-app purchases ($2.49 – $22.49 per item)

CV Engineer is a popular app in this space. It features a bunch of resumes and has really simple controls; you can export them in PDF format when you’re done. You simply fill out each field until the whole thing is finished, so it’s easy enough for just about anyone to use. The app was also designed by a recruitment consultant, so the templates are reasonably decent for just about anything. You can make resumes and CVs for free and contribute later if you want to.

Free Resume Builder Price: Free /In-app purchases ($2.49 per item)

Free Resume Builder by Magnetic Lab is one of the better free resume builder apps on our list. It has a bunch of customizable sections for whatever kind of resume you want to build. This includes an advanced resume editor where you can reformat the template to your liking. Some other features include PDF format support and the ability to duplicate resumes. We quite liked the UI and information input with this one. It’s super easy to use, and the UI is very user-friendly. You can pay $2.49 as an in-app purchase to remove ads.

LinkedIn Price: Free /In-app purchases ($29.99 – $323.88 per item)

Everybody knows about LinkedIn. The service is a mix of social media and a job-searching website. It’s also a source of information for various types of professionals. Your profile is basically your resume. You put your background, job experience, and education experience there. People can then connect with you, or you can apply for jobs right there on the site. It has its ups and downs, both in popularity and functionality. However, it’s easily the largest website on the Internet that does what this app does. LinkedIn also has an excellent professional learning app called Linked Learning if you want to brush up on some job skills.

Microsoft Word Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.00 – $99.99 per item)

Microsoft Word is the original resume builder app. People still use this app to build a resume. The app has templates, and it leverages its word processing capabilities to generate some really neat-looking stuff. You can export in a variety of formats, including Word’s native format or PDF if you choose. The mobile version doesn’t have a ton of available templates, but it has a good basic option. You’ll likely have more luck on the web version or the desktop version if you have access to those.

Professional Resume Builder Price: Free

Professional Resume Builder is a decent resume app. You can customize your resume with a bunch of things, including more niche stuff like multiple languages, publications, and your picture and signature. You can even create custom sections if you want to. The app is entirely free to use with ads, and you can pay to remove the advertising. It’s nice to see things kept simple. It exports to PDF as per the norm, and the editor is fairly easy to use once you get the hang of it.

Resumaker Price: Free

Resumaker is an up-and-coming resume-building app. It covers all of the usual bases. You can do both resumes and CVs with it; there are multiple templates for each, and it’s easy enough to fill one out and export it. You can customize every letter of your resume if you need to, and you can even make it colorful if you want. It exports to PDF format, as most do. The templates look clean for the most part as well. The app is entirely free, with ad support. There are some complaints about some minor bugs, but nothing major.

Resume Builder App Price: Free

Resume Builder App by Intelligent CV is another reasonably competent resume builder app. The app boasts hundreds of templates for both resumes and CVs. Additionally, it exports to PDF as usual, includes a cover letter, and you can add photos of yourself if you want to. It does all of the basics right. The app is totally free and supported by advertisements. That makes it a good bargain for folks who can’t afford it right now. Plus, the UI and the live editor are both pretty good too.

Resume Builder Free CV Maker Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Resume Builder Free CV Maker does precisely what its name says. It boasts over 50 templates for both resumes and CVs. You also get an auto-save function, multiple resumes, PDF support, email support, and it’s relatively customizable. You should be able to find all of the tools to make a decent resume or CV with this app. Some complain about the frequency of the ads, but it’s a free app, so it’s difficult to complain too much. There really isn’t anything flashy about it. It just makes resumes.

ResumeX Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $7.99 per item)

ResumeX is a clean, functional resume builder app with enough features for most folks. It comes with a bunch of templates that you can unlock for free if you don’t mind watching ads. From there, it’s mostly just data entry as you enter your credentials and information. There are also some light customization options to help your resume stand out. The app is free to use, with ads. Watching ads gives you credits that you can use to unlock templates. You can also buy the lifetime unlocked version for $7.99 and get everything.

Job Search apps Price: Free

Many job search apps have resume builders as part of the app itself. One such example is Indeed Job Search. Most job search apps don’t advertise a resume builder, but about half of them actually have one. This is a good option for finding a job because you can create your resume and immediately turn around and find potential employers to send it to. Of course, this locks you into that job search app’s ecosystem, but as long as you find a job, it doesn’t matter that much, right? We have Indeed linked up at the button below, but there are dozens of them on Google Play.

