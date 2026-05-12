Google is turning Pixels into the perfect phones for reaction videos

TL;DR Pixel phones are getting a feature that will make it easier to create reaction videos.

Screen Reactions lets you record yourself and whatever is on your screen at the same time, then overlays your response directly on the clip.

The feature is coming to Pixel devices first this summer.

Some of the most popular videos on social media are reaction videos. However, creating this type of content in a social media-friendly way can be complicated, involving multiple devices, separate apps, and so on. If you’ve ever been interested in creating your own reaction videos, Google will soon make it much easier if you have a Pixel device.

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Android is getting a bevy of updates, like auto browse in Chrome and Pause Point. Along with those announcements, Google revealed it plans to roll out a feature called Screen Reactions. Perfectly tailored for the social media age, it will help you create professional-quality reaction videos. Best of all, there’s no need for extra apps, multiple devices, or a green screen.

The feature works by letting you record yourself and whatever is on your screen at the same time. It can then overlay your response directly onto the clip you’re reacting to. You’ll be able to use Screen Reactions on both photos and videos.

Google did not provide an exact date for the rollout, but says Screen Reactions will arrive this summer. It will initially be a Pixel-exclusive tool, but there are plans to bring it to other Android devices down the road.

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