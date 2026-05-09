How to join (or leave) the Android Auto beta while it's still open

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google can be slow to roll out new features and functionality to its stable app versions, and few apps are more affected by this cautious approach than Android Auto. The digital driving aid is an essential part of the commute for many users worldwide, including myself. Since I crave faster development to bring much-requested features to my dashboard sooner, I decided to rejoin the Android Auto beta tester program.

Yes, the program is open once again, but only for a limited time. Occasionally, Google opens up programs for its core apps, allowing a limited number of testers in before closing them again. This means you’ll need to act quickly if you want to join.

But how did I join Android Auto’s beta program, and perhaps more importantly, why? I detail my reasons, the steps to enroll, and how you can leave the program if you desire.

Are you an Android Auto beta tester? 2 votes Yes, I just recently enrolled! 50 % Yes, I've been enrolled for a while now. 50 % No, I missed my chance to enroll. 0 % No, I don't want to enroll. 0 %

What is the Android Auto beta tester program?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It’s one of Google’s more exclusive beta tester programs. While other products from the company have plenty of testing slots, Android Auto’s program is carefully managed. Nevertheless, the beta tester program opens up many more possibilities for the user, such as early access to new features and additional functionality. In essence, early versions of the app offer a sneak peek at its future and incoming features — potentially including dashboard widgets, official video playback support, and more.

Joining Android Auto beta will give you access to bleeding-edge features at the risk of a less stable platform with more bugs.

Importantly, there’s a reason that beta versions aren’t freely available. There’s a high chance that Android Auto beta testers will encounter more bugs and issues than those using the public version. These could be anything from major problems to minor annoyances. If you’re willing to contend with that, and you’re particularly impatient (like me), you can join the beta testing program for Android Auto with just a few steps.

How to join the Android Auto beta tester program

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Open a browser, preferably Chrome, and log in with your Google account. I used Chrome on a desktop for this step, but you can use a mobile browser. Navigate to the Android Auto beta website. Read through the brief message explaining the purpose of the testing program, the risks of using it, and the potential privacy implications. Once you’re done, click Become a tester. You may need to wait a few hours for an update on the Play Store, but once it’s available, download it. Congrats, you’re now an Android Auto beta tester, and the page should indicate this, too. Once you are part of the program, it’s imperative that you regularly check for updates to the beta on the Play Store. Given that app testing versions are frequently revised, you’ll want to keep up with the latest version of the app.

As a beta tester, you should also play your part by reporting any issues you encounter and offering Google feedback on the app experience. This ensures that when your version eventually rolls out to public channels, it’s a more stable, polished product.

How to leave the Android Auto beta tester program

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Open a browser, preferably Chrome, and log in with your Google account. Navigate to the Android Auto beta website. Click the Leave the program button. You then need to uninstall the Android Auto beta on your phone and reinstall the public, stable version from Google Play. Congrats, you’ve left the beta tester program! Of course, once you leave the Android Auto beta tester channel, you will lose access to the pre-release features you were privy to. If this is a problem, don’t leave. It’s also worth noting that leaving a beta testing program with high demand doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to rejoin later. Think about this carefully — Android Auto beta slots are rare. Yes, Android Auto’s beta tester program is once again open and accepting new members, but think long and hard about the pros and cons of joining up. If you absolutely need your Android Auto experience to be reliable, bug-free, and stable (or use it in mission-critical situations), perhaps give it a miss.

But, if you can potentially live with the problems you encounter and want to experience new features before public release, full steam ahead!

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