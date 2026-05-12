Samsung confirms One UI 8.5 glitch is causing Enhance-X features to go missing

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy owners are facing problems with the Enhance-X app after updating to One UI 8.5.

It’s reported that some features are missing and some can’t even find the app in the Galaxy Store.

Samsung says it plans to roll out an update in stages by device after fixing the issue.

Samsung recently began rolling out the stable version of One UI 8.5 to older Galaxy devices. While the update brings a bevy of changes, it also appears to be delivering a few bugs. Earlier today, we reported on an issue that’s causing the Voice Recorder app to crash. It appears that One UI 8.5 may also be causing issues with the Enhance-X app for some.

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If you’re unfamiliar with Enhance-X, it’s an app that offers a variety of photo editing features for Galaxy devices. From image upscaling to reflection removal, the app gives you deeper editing control than you get from the default Gallery experience.

Users have started reporting that some of these editing features have disappeared after updating to One UI 8.5. Over on Samsung’s community forum, one user states that Filter Styles and Glow plugins were missing even after updating to the latest version of the OS. They tried to see if deleting and reinstalling the app would fix the issue, but now the app isn’t even showing on the Galaxy Store.

Is Samsung's Enhance-X app working on your Galaxy phone after its recent update? 81 votes Yes. 15 % No. 62 % Haven't updated it. 6 % I didn't know about Enhance-X 17 %

A moderator who is part of Samsung’s camera team has now chimed in, confirming that there is a glitch with the Enhance-X app. According to the moderator, the team is currently working on a fix. After the team comes up with a solution, they plan on rolling out the update “in stages by device to ensure a stable distribution.”

If you’re experiencing this issue, you won’t have to wait long for the fix. The moderator says that it may take up to three days before the rollout is completed.

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