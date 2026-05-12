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Spotify's Party of the Year(s) is here to tell you about your all-time listening stats
3 hours ago
- Spotify is celebrating its 20-year anniversary by rolling out “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).”
- This is a mobile-only experience that offers a variety of insights, like the first song you streamed and your all-time most-streamed artist.
- Users are also getting an “All-Time Top Songs Playlist.”
Have you ever wondered what the first song you ever listened to on Spotify was? Or maybe, how many unique songs have you ever listened to while on the app? Well, you can find out all of this and more through a new experience that’s like Wrapped on steroids.
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Spotify is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the rollout of “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).” This is a mobile-only experience that deep dives into your listening history in a way that not even the streamer’s year-in-review does. Your Party of the Year(s) will show you a collection of never-before-shared stats, which include:
- Your First Day on Spotify
- Total Number of Unique Songs You Listened To
- Your First Streamed Song
- Your All-Time Most-Streamed Artist
Each of these data points will come with a fun card. These cards can be saved, sent to friends, and or shared on social media. You can see examples of these cards in the gallery below.
Along with these stats, Spotify will also create your own “All-Time Top Songs Playlist.” This is a playlist that consists of 120 of your most-played songs. Additionally, you’ll see the play counts for each song, and this playlist can be saved to your library.
Your Party of the Year(s) is available in 144 markets in 16 different languages. If you want to give it a try, you need to head over to spotify.com/20 on mobile. Spotify is also celebrating its two-decade anniversary through a curated a selection of global playlists and some interesting history.
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