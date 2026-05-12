Spotify's Party of the Year(s) is here to tell you about your all-time listening stats

Have you ever wondered what the first song you ever listened to on Spotify was? Or maybe, how many unique songs have you ever listened to while on the app? Well, you can find out all of this and more through a new experience that’s like Wrapped on steroids.

Spotify is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the rollout of “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).” This is a mobile-only experience that deep dives into your listening history in a way that not even the streamer’s year-in-review does. Your Party of the Year(s) will show you a collection of never-before-shared stats, which include:

Your First Day on Spotify

Total Number of Unique Songs You Listened To

Your First Streamed Song

Your All-Time Most-Streamed Artist

Each of these data points will come with a fun card. These cards can be saved, sent to friends, and or shared on social media. You can see examples of these cards in the gallery below.