Pixel Weather lacks the one feature that could fix its poor forecasts

Andy Walker / Android Authority

There are so many Android weather apps available that it’s easy to become overwhelmed and stick with the default option on your phone. I get it. Pixel Weather is installed, so why not stick with it? However, this isn’t always the best choice, especially if you’re among the many users complaining online about inaccurate forecasts.

Believe it or not, just because an app is preinstalled or looks appealing doesn’t mean it will provide reliable data. One crucial capability that many users overlook when selecting their preferred weather app is the option to choose a weather data source. It seems a mundane feature, but it’s the key to maximizing the accuracy of your forecasts.

Does your weather app provide accurate and reliable forecasts? 6 votes Yes, all the time! 17 % Mostly; it rarely gets things wrong. 50 % Sometimes, but it often gets things wrong. 0 % No, it's almost always inaccurate. 33 % I don't really care about forecast accuracy. 0 %

The better the data, the better the forecasts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While an easy-to-use, legible interface, attractive design, and specialized features like radar or local alerts all contribute to improving the weather app experience, it’s the weather data source that provides the information you see within the app. The source is integral to the accuracy of the weather forecasts we receive; it’s the backbone of the weather app itself.

These sources come in all shapes and sizes, scopes, and specializations. Some are broad and provide global coverage, such as the GFS and ECMWF models, while others are provided by national weather services, such as SAWS in South Africa. Others are proprietary and may utilize data from multiple models blended together, like Visual Crossing. Some are free to use and open source, like Open-Meteo. Other services, like Weather Underground, can even pull data from individuals’ weather stations, giving hyperlocal data a leg up.

Since the source is integral to the accuracy of the weather forecasts we receive, it becomes the backbone of the weather app itself.

Although all these sources technically observe the same sky, they may have vastly different current readings and forecasts based on how they acquire and process their weather data. Ultimately, this means that if a weather app doesn’t provide you with the option to select a data source, you’re stuck with the data it provides — whether you feel that it’s accurate or not.

Why are Pixel Weather forecasts inaccurate? This might be the reason.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

So why is this even a problem worth mentioning? Well, some of the biggest weather apps on Android lack this crucial feature.

Samsung Weather exclusively uses data from The Weather Channel, while Pixel Weather uses Google Weather — a combination of data from various global models. However, most of these models focus on Europe and the US, making the app far less accurate for regions in Africa, Oceania, and Asia. In fact, forecasts aren’t even generated for South Korea and Japan. While these providers may not be inaccurate in your region, this might not be the case for other users around the world. It’s therefore important that you can change your weather source if required.

Some of the biggest weather apps on Android lack the option to pick a preferred data provider.

Thankfully, if you’re one of the many Reddit users who find that Pixel Weather and its source are less accurate than you’d like, you can easily switch to a weather app that allows you to pick its primary data source. It’ll take you less than two minutes.

I’ve used a slew of Android weather apps, all with their quirks and unique features. The list below includes some of my favorites that offer multiple sources and various ways of presenting that information. Meteogram Weather Widget: This is my go-to Android weather app. It can display data from multiple weather sources for multiple conditions and indicators simultaneously. So if you prefer the rain forecasts from one provider and temperature info from another, Meteogram lets you view both on a line graph. It also allows averaging two sources.

This is my go-to Android weather app. It can display data from multiple weather sources for multiple conditions and indicators simultaneously. So if you prefer the rain forecasts from one provider and temperature info from another, Meteogram lets you view both on a line graph. It also allows averaging two sources. Breezy Weather: This open-source app supports fewer sources than Meteogram, but still offers a broad array of providers, including OpenMeteo, Meteo-France, and AccuWeather.

This open-source app supports fewer sources than Meteogram, but still offers a broad array of providers, including OpenMeteo, Meteo-France, and AccuWeather. Weather Master: Includes an option to combine various models for a “best match” forecast and a selection of individual providers. These include NOAA’s GFS, Japan’s JMA, Canada’s GEM, and plenty of other options. I was a big fan of Weather Master when I reviewed it, and it’s the perfect alternative to Pixel Weather.

Includes an option to combine various models for a “best match” forecast and a selection of individual providers. These include NOAA’s GFS, Japan’s JMA, Canada’s GEM, and plenty of other options. I was a big fan of Weather Master when I reviewed it, and it’s the perfect alternative to Pixel Weather. Weawow: I love how Weawow presents forecasts from different sources. It offers a dedicated page that breaks down this data on a timeline, allowing me to really compare the temperature, precipitation, and multiple other indicators from these sources. I should mention that if Pixel Weather or any other rigid weather app is accurate for you, there’s simply no need to worry about the lack of a source selection menu. However, if accuracy is a problem for you, consider trying one of the apps above.

How to pick the best weather source for your region

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Now that you’ve found a new weather app, how do you pick a preferred source, and how do you know if it’s accurate? Well, there are some factors to consider when picking a source.

As I mentioned earlier, sources differ in various ways. Some focus on specific atmospheric indicators, like air quality. Others update far more frequently. Some offer high-resolution updates for specific regions, while others cover more general areas or long-term outlooks. While all of these factors are important to consider, I’d argue that the two most important things to look for in a weather source are update frequency and regional specificity.

The more regularly a source refreshes its data, the more representative it is of current conditions. Additionally, this updated data can then bolster longer-term forecasts. Regional specificity is also extremely important, as the scope of some sources may not include your area. If you live in the continental US, you’ll likely receive far more accurate data from an NWS product than Météo-France, for instance. That changes if you live on the Indian Ocean island of Réunion.

Notably, you can find all this information about a specific weather source or provider by searching for them. Details such as their resolution, update frequency, and the regions they serve should be provided.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

You can also use a forecast comparison tool, although I’ve never quite stood behind these myself. Platforms like Forecast Advisor will highlight “superior” forecasters by comparing their forecasts to actual temperature and precipitation readings.

However, the weather is a fickle beast, and despite all the science behind it, picking the best source may be entirely up to you and your experience. One forecaster might claim their product is better than their opposition, but only you’ll know if that’s the case. My suggestion is to use an app that offers multiple source options and rotate them over a few weeks. This will allow you to get a feel for its quirks, strengths, and weaknesses in your specific region.

I’d argue that the two most important things to look for in a weather source are update frequency and regional specificity.

Even better, use multiple data sources and types to corroborate forecasts and deepen your understanding of the weather itself. I use two primary weather apps on my phone: one displays data in a graph (Meteogram Weather Widget), and the other displays a real-time radar overlay (Weather&Radar). Using data from both apps, I can more closely discern when a cold front is likely to hit my city or when it’ll likely clear.

Don’t let surprise storms ruin your day

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Look, as I mentioned earlier, weather apps are the sum of multiple parts. Even the most accurate weather source benefits from a weather app that presents its information clearly, legibly, and attractively. You’ll still need to pick an app with all these qualities, but, importantly, you cannot have accurate forecasts without a reliable data source. I’m always for giving consumers a choice, and all weather apps should really offer source selection. I encourage you to try alternative weather apps and, more importantly, multiple weather sources. What is your favorite weather source and weather app? Let me know in the comments below.

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