The best MagSafe cases for your iPhone 14 series phone

Although the iPhone 15 series is now available, the iPhone 14 series is still a capable and cheaper alternative. If you plan to spend a little less on your next phone, why not use the extra cash to get a MagSafe-compatible case to protect that investment and take advantage of wireless charging? Here are the best iPhone 14 MagSafe cases you can buy.

The best iPhone 14 MagSafe cases

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Transparent design showcases phone colorways

Lightweight Also compatible with Qi chargers

If you’re looking for a MagSafe-compatible case for your iPhone 14, first consider your device’s manufacturer. Apple’s Clear Case might not be the flashiest example, but it is practical. It’s designed to showcase your smartphone’s color while providing a lightweight but sleek level of protection. The case includes built-in magnets extending MagSafe functionality and plays nice with Qi wireless chargers. It’s not the cheapest option, but it’s a great case if you don’t want to do much thinking when picking a companion for your phone.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Much grippier than the Clear case

Lightweight and slim Soft microfibre lining

A bevy of colorways on offer

Don’t care about your iPhone 14 colorway but want something much grippier? Apple’s Silicone Case is a good alternative. It’s available in six pastel shades, packs a soft inner lining to keep your phone snug, and a soft-touch exterior to enhance the feel in your hand. Like the Clear case, it also packs magnets that support MagSafe functionality.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

Classic, timeless aesthetic

Leather will age gracefully Slim and comfortable to use

Most phone covers don’t age gracefully, but leather sheaths are the exception. Apple’s Leather Case is what you want for a case that develops a patina over time, giving your phone a touch of personality. The tanned leather is available in five shades, from the classic Umber to the more formal Midnight option.

Spigen Mag Armor

Shock-absorbing protection

Lightweight and slim fit Textured TPU finish improves grip

Two colorways on offer

We like Spigen cases, and the Mag Armor is an excellent compromise between decent protection, slimness, and MagSafe support. Made of TPU, the case features shock-absorbing corners that’ll shield your phone from otherwise damaging drops. The case has a tactile finish that piques visual interest and improves in-hand grip. There aren’t many colors, with only Navy Blue and Matte Black on offer.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+

Packs a MIL-STD drop rating

Slim fit Raised edges protect iPhone cameras

Lots of finish options, including Clear

OtterBox has a selection of excellent cases, but we like the Symmetry Series+’s sleek and sophisticated take on an iPhone 14 MagSafe case. Despite its slimness, the case focuses on protecting your device. It packs a MIL-STD-810G rating for drop protection and includes raised edges to protect your precious cameras from harm. It’s also environmentally friendly, employing 50% recycled plastic in its construction. You can choose several options, including a Clear variant and a rather adventurous Cow Print option.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series

Pop-up hand grip

Pastel colorway options MIL-STD rating

The OtterGrip takes all the advantages of the Symmetry Series but adds a unique pop-up grip that’ll make it easier to hold the iPhone 14 in one hand. The grip can be pushed back into the case when charging the phone, enabling MagSafe compatibility. The OtterGrip also features an MIL-STD-810G rating and comes in pastel shades.

Pelican Shield Kevlar Series

Kevlar exterior

Includes unique exterior finish Includes accessories

Are you looking for an iPhone 14 MagSafe case fit for adventure? The Pelican Shield Kevlar Series extensively uses Kevlar in its construction, packs excellent drop protection up to 21 feet, and includes a useful list of additional accessories. Wear your phone on your belt while hiking using the included belt strap, or use the kickstand to prop up your device in awkward environments.

Caseology Parallax Mag Case

Funky geometric patterning

Grippy exterior Military-grade drop protection

The Parallax perhaps takes its name from the case’s funky geometric patterning that looks great and improves grip in the hand. It also features built-in magnets to ensure MagSafe connections are secure and efficient. While not the most visually exciting case, the Caseology shroud also packs military-grade drop protection and plays nice with third-party screen protectors.

Caseology Capella

Transparent rear

Magnets double as a design addition Reinforced edges

Raised lips to protect screen and cameras

The Capella is a nifty case. It uses clear polycarbonate to bring out the best of your iPhone 14’s colorway. The MagSafe magnets surround the Apple logo on the rear of the case, which is an excellent design touch. Caseology adds all the usual aspects on a protective case, with side bumpers and raised lips to protect the screen and cameras.

Peak Design Everyday

Clean design

Textured nylon backing Supports additional magnetic accessories

Peak Design knows how to make a great smartphone case, and the Everyday is the best example. The no-nonsense case includes a textured nylon finish, an exposed SlimLink ring that supports Peak Design’s other accessories and MagSafe, and a raised lip around the cameras. There’s a focus on protection, too, with bulky sides that should rebuff any drops.

UAG Monarch Pro

Stocky, laden with protective layers

Textured sizes Neat angular design

Finally, the UAG Monarch Pro is one of the most durable MagSafe cases you can buy. It looks like a tank made of thick polycarbonate and TPU but somehow still supports wireless charging. It includes a border of textured grip, which makes it easy to hold the iPhone 14 even with the bulk it adds to it, while the case also packs a MIL-STD-810G rating.

