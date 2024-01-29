The best iPhone 14 Pro cases to protect your iPhone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The iPhone 14 Pro was the real winner of Apple’s 2022 lineup, with upgraded hardware and a host of new features that the standard model skipped. If you’re picking one up, you’ll want to keep it safe from damage and drops. As always, Apple’s flagships have a ton of great cases to choose from. To help pick the right one for you, we’ve done the research and selected the best iPhone 14 Pro cases you can buy!

Best standard iPhone 14 Pro cases

Caseology Parallax Mag

Unique texture on back

Nice colorways

Integrated magnets Military-grade protection

Affordable

Caseology cases find the perfect middle ground between style and protection, and our favorite is the Parallax Mag. It’s not the thinnest, but the trademark textured pattern on the back adds a nice level of grip to an otherwise slippery device, and the built-in magnets mean it still works pretty well with MagSafe chargers. The texture does make the connection a bit worse, so if you’re going to use other MagSafe accessories you might want something flat. It is tough though, with MIL-STD 810G certification for drops and tumbles. With several colors available and an affordable price tag, this is the easiest case to recommend for most people. If you’re not into the texture, the Caseology Nano Pop is another great option with fantastic colorways available.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Great grip

Military-grade protection

Thin and light Cheap

Not MagSafe compatible

If you don’t use MagSafe, the Liquid Air Armor from leading case brand Spigen is worth a look. It isn’t as flashy as other cases (it only comes in black), but the textured pattern on the back and sides adds a lot of grip. Apart from that, it’s a relatively thin and simple case with above-average protection. Aside from grip, the biggest thing this case has going for it is price: it’s one of the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro cases to earn our seal of approval.

Otterbox Commuter Series

Lightweight protection

Port covers for dust

Slightly bulky, but pocketable No built-in magnets

Comes in four colors

A bit pricey

We’ve got a full section below for rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases, but this particular case from Otterbox ticks almost all of the same boxes without adding too much bulk. Now, it’s certainly not a thin case, but the streamlined design means it’s still easily pocketable. The big selling point here is protection. It exceeds military-grade standards and features ports to prevent dust or debris from messing up your phone. It is a bit pricey and there are no built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories, but if you like to take your phone on adventures with you this is a great pick.

UAG Metropolis LT

Attractive rugged design

Relatively lightweight Built-in magnet

Great protection

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is another rugged case brand, but the Metropolis LT stands out due to its Kevlar backing. It gives the case a rugged but sleek aesthetic and affords a little extra protection, too. It also has built-in magnets in the back, despite remaining fairly light in the hand. If you’re into the Kevlar look UAG also makes a folio version with the added utility of serving as a wallet case.

Moment case

Subtle design

Works with Moment lenses and mounts

Decent drop protection Built-in magnets

Holes for straps/lanyards

Fans of mobile photography will recognize Moment from its excellent smartphone lenses, but the company also makes an excellent case. Granted, its main purpose is to attach one of the lenses and expand your photographic possibilities, but it also features a nice, understated design with three color options and decent drop protection, too. Even if you never get around to buying the company’s great lenses or mounts, the Moment case is a great pick.

Best thin iPhone 14 Pro cases

PHNX Thin Case

Super thin and light

No visible branding

Three colorways Not too pricey

Limited protection

For a thin case that’s easy on the wallet, the PHNX thin case is a great alternative. It’s remarkably thin at just .35mm, and it still comes in three colorways. The outside of the case is also completely plain, with no visible branding to cramp your style. However, it won’t offer much in the way of drop resistance, although it does fully cover the camera enclosure for some basic protection.

Spigen Thin Fit

Lightweight

Very thin

Some protection Not much grip

Great color options

Doesn’t work with MagSafe

When it comes to cheap iPhone 14 Pro cases, the Spigen Thin Fit is a fantastic pick. It’s not quite as thin as the PHNX case above, but it’s still super light and adds virtually no bulk to the device. It opts for a polycarbonate finish, which adds a bit more drop protection but less grip. It comes in a variety of colors, and at a very low price, it’s an easy recommendation for just about anyone. However, if you want to use MagSafe accessories, look elsewhere. Chargers and other accessories bump up against the camera lip, resulting in a very poor connection.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Premium soft-touch silicone

Lightweight

Gorgeous colorways Built-in magnets

Not the thinnest

Pricey

Anyone who has used an iPhone knows that Apple itself makes some excellent first-party cases. The most basic is this soft-touch silicone case, which despite the simple design is pretty premium. The finish feels great in the hand with excellent grip, and there are built-in magnets to support MagSafe accessories. It isn’t cheap, but it does offer the best color spread you’ll see in the iPhone 14 Pro case world.

UAG [U] Dot

Relatively thin and light

Soft-touch silicone finish

Built-in magnets Great drop protection

Four color options

Pricey

The UAG [U] Dot hits a nice middle ground between being thin and offering great protection. It’s not quite as thin as the other options above, but it’s still very lightweight. The corners have been bulked up slightly for added protection, and the company claims it can withstand up to 16-foot drops (but we don’t recommend taking them up on the challenge). It’s made of soft-touch silicone for extra grip, and the dotted pattern on the back adds a touch of interest over Apple’s option above. It also comes in a few nice colors, to boot.

Best rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases

Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT

Streamlined design

Very durable

Port covers Built-in magnets

Several colors available

Hard to install

We’ve listed one fairly durable Otterbox case above, but this one goes above and beyond. It’s not overly heavy, but still greatly exceeds military standards for drop resistance. It also has all of the extras you could think of, from built-in magnets and an optional belt holster to port covers and holes for straps or lanyards. The only downside is that it’s difficult to install and remove, but once you get it on your phone it’s rock solid.

UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar

Unbeatable protection

Built-in magnets

Rugged Kevlar design Great grip

Very expensive

Cheaper non-Kevlar model available

When it comes to rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases, the other big name in the room is UAG, and its top-of-the-line Monarch Pro Kevlar doesn’t disappoint. It offers an eye-watering 25 feet of drop protection thanks to a five-layer design. It also has built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories and a lanyard anchor. As the name implies, there’s a nice Kevlar finish on the back, which adds to the grip and looks the part of a rugged case. However, it’s very expensive, so if you’re on a budget we recommend dropping the Kevlar finish and picking up the standard Monarch Pro model. If you don’t need magnets, the clear-backed Plasma or standard Pathfinder models are also great picks.

Spigen Tough Armor

Rugged design

Very affordable

Built-in magnets and kickstand Some color options

More Spigen cases available

Spigen’s expansive catalog wouldn’t be complete without a rugged option, and it actually has several available. Our favorite is the Tough Armor, which maintains exceptional durability but costs a fraction of the competition. However, it’s quite thick, and the hard exterior doesn’t offer as much grip as we would have liked. The Mag Armor offers better grip, but a bit less protection, and the Rugged Armor is somewhere in between. All three have integrated magnets, but unfortunately, they aren’t quite as strong as we’ve seen from competitors. Still, for the price, this Spigen trio is hard to beat.

Pelican Shield Kevlar MagSafe

Streamlined Kevlar design

Nice grip

Five protective layers Included holster/kickstand

Somewhat heavy

Next up is another Kevlar case, but this time with a more traditional design. Don’t let the relatively simple design fool you though, this is one tough cookie. It offers 21 feet of drop protection with a five-layer design, plus an optional holster that doubles as a kickstand. We also really liked the feel of the Kevlar backing, although it does add quite a bit of weight to the phone. There are also no further color options available, so what you see is what you get.

Best clear iPhone 14 Pro cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Simple design

Good protection

MagSafe-ready Four color options

More Spigen clear cases available

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the best clear case you can buy. The design is dead simple, but it checks all of the boxes you’d expect from a clear case: great protection, anti-yellowing, and even built-in magnets. There are different colors available for the magnet array, and for the iPhone 14 Pro specifically, Spigen offers a special ZeroOne design that outlines components on the interior of the phone. If you don’t use MagSafe accessories, there’s a version without the magnets that’s incredibly affordable.

Caseology Skyfall Clear

Colored bumper

Good protection

Relatively light Nice grip

No magnets

Collects fingerprints

The all-clear look is nice, but if you want something with a bumper the Caseology Skyfall Clear is a very attractive option. It still gets MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certification for drops and tumbles, despite a relatively light build. The transparent back material is also quite grippy, although it does pick up fingerprints very quickly. There’s also no magnet array, so although it does work with wireless chargers, compatibility with other MagSafe accessories will be very limited.

UAG Pylo MagSafe

Excellent drop protection

Clear or colored borders Slightly bulky

A bit pricey

If you want a clear iPhone 14 Pro case that can really take a beating, UAG has you covered with its Pylo. It’s a clear or translucent case with exceptionally thick bumpers, rated for up to 16 feet of drop protection. It also has raised edges to protect the screen and cameras, as well as lanyard holes to prevent drops in the first place. This does come at the cost of added bulk and, well, more money. This is twice as expensive as the other two clear cases above.

The best iPhone 14 Pro wallet cases

Otterbox Strada

Nice leather finish

Folio-style case

Excellent protection Pricey

No built-in magnets

Otterbox is best known for rugged cases, but the company also makes this very attractive leather folio case with a magnetic latch. It’s a fairly spartan design that holds a few cards and cash, and as expected from Otterbox it exceeds military-grade standards for drop protection. However, it is a bit pricey and we were disappointed that there are no magnets for MagSafe accessories, which could easily have been added to the back of the folio design.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Holds three cards and cash

Very affordable

Many styles available Somewhat bulky

Not compatible with MagSafe accessories

If you’ve ever looked for a wallet case for an iPhone, odds are you’ve encountered Smartish before. It makes two similar models: the Wallet Slayer Vol 1 and Vol 2. Both are cardholder-style cases, the former with a hard exterior finish and the latter with a fabric finish. Both are capable of holding three cards and cash, and come in a wide variety of styles, including fully customizable prints. They’re also surprisingly affordable, although due to the cardholder design, wireless chargers and MagSafe accessories will not work. They’re also quite a bit bulkier in person than they appear in photographs.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Closeable cardholder

Holds two cards or cash

Very affordable Three color options

No wireless chargers or accessories

Spigen once again shows its versatility with this slim cardholder case for the iPhone 14 Pro. The fully closeable exterior slot holds two cards or some cash, although we have found that embossed cards are a tight fit. Compared to the cases above, this one is highly pocketable, which isn’t usually the case for wallet cases. It’s also the cheapest we’ve seen, although once again it won’t work with wireless chargers or MagSafe accessories.

Best leather iPhone 14 Pro cases

Mujjo Full Leather Case

Ecco leather finish

Three colorways

Ages beautifully Limited MagSafe compatibility

Somewhat pricey

Mujjo doesn’t make a lot of cases, but those that it does make are great buys. It’s made of vegetable-tanned Ecco leather (with low environmental impact) that will develop a beautiful patina over time. The design is simple and form-fitting, and it comes in three different colors. If you want a bit more utility, Mujjo also offers a wallet version of this case. It doesn’t hold much, but it maintains a slim, attractive profile.

Nomad Modern Leather case

Full grain leather finish

Integrated magnets Two colorways

A bit pricey

If you want the real deal, this full-grain leather case from Nomad is the way to go. The physical design differs very slightly from the option above, but it has the added benefit of integrated magnets in the back. It comes in black and brown.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

Looks and feels great

Fantastic colors Built-in magnets

Pricey

Apple’s leather case is our favorite of its offerings, and it has a lot going for it. It looks great and feels even better in the hand, and the integrated magnets in the back mean MagSafe accessories are back on the table. It also comes in a wide variety of colors. However, the slim profile doesn’t offer much protection, and it does run a bit more expensive than the alternatives.

