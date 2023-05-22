Best cell phone plans for seniors: Talk and text, unlimited, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There was a time when cellphone service was a luxury, not a necessity. These days phones have become a crucial way to stay in touch with friends and family through video calling, texting, and more. This doesn’t just apply to younger folks. According to Pew Research, 96% of seniors now have a cellphone — and 61% of seniors are using a smartphone.

Of course, what seniors use for smartphones and service plans might not be the same as what something under 65 would want or need. In this guide, we look at the best cell phone plans for seniors and provide some advice on the best phones for seniors as well.

Deciding what you’re looking for in a senior citizen plan There’s really no one size fits all approach to phone plans, no matter what your age is. It starts by figuring out what you are looking for. Maybe you are only interested in the basics and don’t care about browsing the web, using apps, and other smartphone functions. Perhaps you are an Instagram junkie at 75 and want an unlimited plan. For most seniors, value is the most important factor. After all, the vast majority of seniors are on fixed incomes, and about 40% of older Americans rely solely on social security.

With that in mind, all the plans above are about giving you the most bang for your buck while only delivering what you need. We’re breaking this down into a few general categories: Talk and text plans: Perfect for those that are just looking for the basics. There’s no data or other fancy bells and whistles, but you also aren’t paying much for service.

Perfect for those that are just looking for the basics. There’s no data or other fancy bells and whistles, but you also aren’t paying much for service. Limited data plans: Want a little bit of data? My mother uses like 3GB of data a month, which would make an unlimited plan a bit overkill. Sound like you? Limited plans still give you a way to get online but typically cost less than their unlimited counterparts.

Want a little bit of data? My mother uses like 3GB of data a month, which would make an unlimited plan a bit overkill. Sound like you? Limited plans still give you a way to get online but typically cost less than their unlimited counterparts. Unlimited prepaid plans: Addicted to apps like Facebook and Instagram? Do a ton of video chatting and don’t have a Wi-Fi connection at home? Those are all great reasons to consider a plan with unlimited data.

Addicted to apps like Facebook and Instagram? Do a ton of video chatting and don’t have a Wi-Fi connection at home? Those are all great reasons to consider a plan with unlimited data. Discounted contract plans: The plans above are all prepaid in nature, but what if you want postpaid service from one of the big three carriers? The good news is AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all offer discounted services for those over the age of 55.

Aside from the Big Three, I’ve never heard of these carriers – what are they? You likely are well aware of what Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are. Still, there are a lot of unfamiliar names on this list, like US Mobile, Visible, Consumer Cellular, and a few others. All of these services might sound unfamiliar, but they all use a major network (which we list in the respective charts.)

These are all MVNOs or prepaid services. To learn more about the differences between prepaid and traditional carriers, check out our postpaid vs prepaid comparison guide.

Best cellphone plans for seniors

Talk and text plans

When it comes to the best cellphone plans for seniors, some users are really only looking for the basics. As you can see, the following plans only offer text and data, with the exception of Google Fi Flexible. This plan doesn’t include data in the pricing, but if you need to get online, you can do so for just $10 per gig. Since these plans don’t include data in the conversation (save for Fi), that makes things simple. The biggest difference is the networks used and the pricing model.

Let’s break down who each is best for briefly: US Mobile is our recommended pick for most users looking for a talk & text-only plan. It’s only $8 a month and gives you two different network choices, making it more likely you’ll find the right option for you.

Google Fi Flexible is for those who might use data on rare occasions. Keep in mind this plan requires a smartphone, but you can disable network data and only connect when a Wi-Fi network is around. That said, if you ever did need data for maps or anything else, you have the option to consume it at a rate of $10 per gig.

Tracfone’s plan is best for those who want to pay upfront. While it’s double the price of US Mobile’s service per month, Tracfone is great for those that like to pay upfront. Maybe you’re on a fixed income and only have extra cash a few times a year like around tax season. If so, this could be a good option if you want to pay once and forget about it for the next 12 months.

Limited data plans

Ultra Mobile 2GB Consumer Cellular 5GB Mint Mobile 20GB Cost

Ultra Mobile 2GB $19/month

OR $168 a year

Consumer Cellular 5GB $25/month for 1

$40/month for 2

$55/month for 3

Mint Mobile 20GB $25-$45/monthly (rate depends on how much you pay in advance)

Talk & Text

Ultra Mobile 2GB Unlimited

Consumer Cellular 5GB Unlimited

Mint Mobile 20GB Unlimited

Data

Ultra Mobile 2GB 2GB of LTE/5G data



Consumer Cellular 5GB 5GB of LTE/5G data

Mint Mobile 20GB 20GB of LTE/5G data

Network(s)



Ultra Mobile 2GB T-Mobile

Consumer Cellular 5GB AT&T or T-Mobile

Mint Mobile 20GB T-Mobile

Extras

Ultra Mobile 2GB Free hotspot access

Consumer Cellular 5GB 5% discount for AARP members

Mint Mobile 20GB Compatible with eSIM phones



Although many cellphone plans for seniors have unlimited data or none, there are some options that slot in between. Looking for a plan with a bit of data included but don’t need tons? These three carriers offer plans that fit nicely, though with some pretty notable differences. Let’s break down the differences briefly: Ultra Mobile 2GB is the best for those who have modest data needs. You only get 2GB of data, but that’s enough to keep up with friends and family on Facebook and other social networks. It’s also enough for Maps, browsing, and other basics. At just $19 a month, the service is priced well and even gives you hotspot access if you need to get on with your laptop or tablet. Just be aware if you run out of data Ultra Mobile will temporarily upgrade you to the next plan. In this case, that would be the 6GB plan for $10 more a month.

Consumer Cellular is great for AARP members and those who need better customer service. You get 5GB of data on either AT&T or T-Mobile’s network, a 5% discount if you’re an AARP member, and, best of all, this is a service built with seniors in mind. To that end, it has great 24/7 customer service.

Mint Mobile 20GB is for those who want extra data and don’t mind paying in advance. Mint Mobile works a bit differently in that you pay $75 for the first 3 months of service. After that, you have to sign up for a 3, 6, or 12-month plan where you pay in advance. If you pay for the whole year, it will only cost you the equivalent of $25 a month. That’s a good deal for a whopping 20GB of data usage a month. This is perfect for seniors who consume streaming services or do a lot of video chatting.

Unlimited prepaid data plans

Visible Mint Mobile Unlimited Tello Unlimited Cost

Visible $25/monthly

Mint Mobile Unlimited $30/month for 3 months

$30-40/monthly after

Tello Unlimited $29/monthly

Talk & Text

Visible Unlimited in US, Mexico, and Canada

Mint Mobile Unlimited Unlimited

Tello Unlimited Unlimited

Data

Visible Unlimited 5G/LTE

Mint Mobile Unlimited 40GB of 5G/LTE data

500Kbps speeds after 40GB

Tello Unlimited 25GB of 5G/LTE data, 500Kbps speeds after

Network(s)



Visible Verizon

Mint Mobile Unlimited T-Mobile

Tello Unlimited T-Mobile

Extras

Visible Unlimited hotspot



Mint Mobile Unlimited 10GB of hotspot access

Tello Unlimited Hotspot access

Free calls to 60+ countries



The thing about unlimited data is it’s very rarely truly unlimited. Only one of these plans lets you consume to your heart’s full desire, but the other two give you plenty of data which should be more than most would use in a single month. Let’s break down the differences briefly: Visible is best for those who consume tons of data. Visible’s unlimited data is truly unlimited. You can consume literally 100GB or more and still have service. The downside is Visible tends to be a bit slower in general and will deprioritize heavily during times of major congestion. For most consumers, the service is worth the sacrifice when you consider you only have to pay $25 a month. Visible works perfectly most of the time, but it can sometimes chug along as well. As long as that isn’t a deal-breaker for you, this is the best unlimited data deal for seniors.

Mint Mobile is for those who don’t mind prepaying and want better prioritization. Again, Mint works differently. It’s unlimited plan will cost you $90 for 3 months of service initially. After the trial, you can renew for either 3, 6 or 12-months. You pay in advance but if you get the year plan it stays at the ultra-cheap rate of just $30 a month. While that’s a bit more expensive than Visible, Mint Mobile also doesn’t get deprioritized nearly as heavily in times of congestion, making a bit more reliable overall.

Tello Unlimited is best for those who have contacts outside the US. Tello’s unlimited data is, well, a bit of a lie. You only can use 25GB of data, which is only slightly more than the 20GB Mint Mobile plan, and yet it costs a few dollars more. The biggest redeeming factor is the ability to call to over 60+ countries for free. If you have friends and families oversea, this is a great plan and still gives you a solid amount of data. Just it isn’t quite as “unlimited” as we wish it were.

Discounted contract plans

Verizon Unlimited 55+ AT&T Unlimited 55+ T-Mobile Essentials 55+ Cost

Verizon Unlimited 55+ $62 for 1 line

$84 for 2 lines

AT&T Unlimited 55+ $60 for 1 line

$80 for 2 lines

OR

2 lines for just $40 a month in Florida only

T-Mobile Essentials 55+ $45 for 1 line

$55 for 2 lines



Talk & Text

Verizon Unlimited 55+ Unlimited

AT&T Unlimited 55+ Unlimited

T-Mobile Essentials 55+ Unlimited

Data

Verizon Unlimited 55+ Unlimited 4G/5G

480p streaming

AT&T Unlimited 55+ Unlimited 4G/5G

Deprioritization during peak congestion

T-Mobile Essentials 55+ Unlimited 4G/5G

480p streaming



Extras

Verizon Unlimited 55+ Text/call/data in Mexico and Canada

Unlimited hotspot at 600Kbps

AT&T Unlimited 55+ Unlimited text from US to over 200+ countries

T-Mobile Essentials 55+ 2G data in Mexico and Canada

3G hotspot access



All three major carriers offer discounted services for senior citizens. These plans are perfect for those that want a postpaid option. These plans typically have the best customer service, including brick-and-mortar stores you can go to if you run into problems with your phone or plan. These plans are typically more expensive, but again some folks prefer to get their service directly from a major network.

Let’s break down the differences briefly: T-Mobile Essentials 55 Plus is the best value. At just $45 a line, this is the best value from the contract carriers. You get unlimited data, but you will be deprioritized during times of congestion. The good news is that T-Mobile offers its discounted rates to its other plans as well, so you’ll have more options and flexibility with T-Mobile.

AT&T Unlimited 55 Plus is the best for those with family/friends in other countries. The rates are much higher than T-Mobile’s plan, but it adds a few differences, like unlimited texting in over 200+ countries. Deprioritization is also not as bad for the AT&T plan as it is for the base T-Mobile offering.

Verizon 55 Plus Unlimited is for those who want Big Red’s network. Verizon is known for its extensive network, which it has no issue charging a premium for. You’ll pay the most with Verizon, but it’s only marginally more than what AT&T is charging.

Other options worth considering While the above options were our most recommended plans for seniors, there are many different plans out there. Be sure to check out our guide to the best prepaid plans, as this could be a good place to find some other great plans that are of good value.

Best phones for seniors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

A good plan would be nothing without the right phone to accompany it. Seniors looking for a good phone have a few different routes they can take. They can consider a more traditional smartphone like those in our guides to the best Android phones and the best cheap phones. There’s also the option to go with a basic phone (also known as a dumb phone these days.)

Lastly, you might be looking for something a bit larger with bigger buttons and larger fonts. That’s where devices like the Jitterbug Smart 3 come into play. Check out our guide to the best senior phones for more details.

FAQ

Is there a free cell phone plan for seniors? If you’re on a tight fixed income, you’ll be happy to know the answer is yes. To see if you qualify, check out Assurance’s website for a government-funded free plan. Even the phone will be free!

What is the least expensive cell phone plan for seniors? The cheapest plan we found that doesn’t require paying for months of service in advance is the US Mobile Unlimited Talk and Text plan for just $8 a month.

