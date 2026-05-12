This T-Mobile MVNO is building a voice clone to take your calls for you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR REALLY, a T-Mobile MVNO, is building an AI clone that can answer phone calls in your voice and handle conversations on your behalf.

The AI learns your voice and communication style, then handles tasks like booking appointments, handling customer support, and filtering unwanted calls.

REALLY runs on T-Mobile’s network, with plans starting at $50 per month.

I can text endlessly, but the moment my phone rings, I suddenly forget how to act like a normal person. So the idea of an AI clone answering calls in my voice instead of me? Honestly, that sounds less terrifying than the calls themselves. And that’s exactly what REALLY, an MVNO running on T-Mobile’s network is trying to build.

It’s working on Clone (h/t Phonearena), an AI assistant designed to sound like you and handle calls you’d rather avoid. The idea comes from the founder and CEO of REALLY, Adam Lyons, who believes people spend too much time trapped in unnecessary phone calls that AI could handle. And yes, this absolutely sounds like something built for people with call anxiety.

The concept itself is pretty simple. The AI trains on your voice, your speaking style, and even your communication preferences. Once it’s set up, the assistant can answer calls when you’re busy, unavailable, or simply unwilling to talk to another unknown number pretending to sell you ‘exclusive investment opportunities.’ Instead of sending every call straight to voicemail, Clone picks up in your voice, figures out what the caller wants, handles the conversation, and sends you a summary afterward.

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And the use cases already feel painfully relatable. Rescheduling appointments, calling hotels, dealing with customer support, and confirming bookings — these are all tasks that somehow drain an unreasonable amount of mental energy. Having an AI assistant deal with all that honestly sounds comforting.

The company says the goal isn’t to replace real conversations entirely. Lyons really wants users to spend more time talking to friends and family while letting AI absorb the endless stream of low-priority calls that nobody enjoys anyway. There’s also a feature that lets the AI intentionally keep scammers occupied and track how much time it wastes on them.

Right now, Clone is still in beta, so the feature isn’t fully rolled out yet. REALLY uses T-Mobile’s network for its wireless service, and its plans start at $50 per month.

I completely understand the appeal. We already rely on AI to summarize emails, manage schedules, block spam, and even write messages when we don’t feel like typing. So having it handle awkward or painfully long phone calls feels like a pretty natural next step. Because if an AI version of me wants to spend 35 minutes on hold with customer care, I’m more than happy to let it suffer instead.

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