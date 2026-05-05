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Is Verizon down for you? You're not alone
5 minutes ago
- Users are experiencing problems with Verizon.
- There are over 700 reports claiming that the service is experiencing an outage.
If you’re having problems with Verizon today, then you’re not the only one. Users are reporting that there may be an issue with the carrier’s network.
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Over on Downdetector, there are hundreds of reports suggesting that Verizon’s service may be down. It appears that reports started to spike at around 7:00 AM this morning, peaking at 765 reports. According to Downdetector’s heat map, it looks like New York , Washington D.C., and New Orleans are the hardest hit by service interruptions. We’re also seeing several reports on X (formerly Twitter) claiming the same.
We’ll keep our eye on the situation. This article will be updated when it appears Verizon is back online.
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