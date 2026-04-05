Are any of the big three carriers still worth it in 2026? It's complicated...

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As we head further into 2026, it’s time to take a closer look at the state of mobile wireless.

A lot has changed over the last year or so. Verizon is working to turn around its current reputation with special promos, including new customer loyalty offers. T-Mobile changed up its plans last year and even added some speciality promotions.

Even AT&T has recently become more aggressive with its advertising and has promised to invest over $250 billion into its network over the next five years, all while recently introducing new mobile plans of its own.

The big question is whether it’s actually worth signing up for service with one of the big three anymore, or if you’re better off switching to prepaid. The truth is that the answer is a bit complicated and depends on whether you already have a legacy plan, how many lines you intend to bring, and several other factors. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at where each carrier stands and what options you have.

Are any of the big three carriers actually worth it anymore? 92 votes Yes, but only for legacy customers 33 % Yes, but only if you can find a special promo 23 % No, you're better off with prepaid 39 % Other (Tell us in the comments) 5 %

Why you should avoid single-line plans on the big three, if possible

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The first thing I want to get out of the way is that for most users, the big three are really only worth it if you plan to bring multiple lines over.

These days, you’ll typically pay around $45 to $50 minimum for just one line, and that’s with an entry plan from any of the big three carriers. That means you’ll miss out on streaming perks and the best phone promotions, and you’ll typically have either lower-priority data from the start or very limited high-priority data at best.

Unless you really need the free phone promotions and other advanced benefits that come with a big carrier, you’re better off looking elsewhere. It’s also worth mentioning that to get those levels of benefits, you’ll likely be paying closer to $70-$80 per month.

For single-line customers, here’s just one alternative for each carrier that we feel is a better choice for most users: Visible is best for those looking for Verizon coverage : Visible runs as low as $25 a month, and even less if you pay annually. While its basic plan has lower priority access, its higher-end plans have perks that genuinely come close to Verizon’s postpaid service, including high-priority data, while still maxing out at $40 a month.

: Visible runs as low as $25 a month, and even less if you pay annually. While its basic plan has lower priority access, its higher-end plans have perks that genuinely come close to Verizon’s postpaid service, including high-priority data, while still maxing out at $40 a month. US Mobile is best for those looking for AT&T coverage : US Mobile actually lets you pick between all three major networks and can even run two at a time for an extra fee. Plans range from as little as $8 for a limited data plan to as high as $44 a month for its top-tier plan that comes very close to offering the same level of service as you’d get with mid-range or higher postpaid service.

: US Mobile actually lets you pick between all three major networks and can even run two at a time for an extra fee. Plans range from as little as $8 for a limited data plan to as high as $44 a month for its top-tier plan that comes very close to offering the same level of service as you’d get with mid-range or higher postpaid service. Google Fi is best for those looking for T-Mobile coverage: Google Fi is the only T-Mobile alternative that offers high-priority data. Its unlimited plans have caps and aren’t truly unlimited, but 30-100GB is still more than most use, and you’ll pay between $35-$65 per line or as low as $23-$40 per line for four lines or more. Looking for even more options? Check out our guides to the best AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon alternatives.

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile is arguably still the best deal in wireless, especially for those with older legacy plans. That said, its value isn’t what it used to be. If you’re a new customer, the value you actually get will depend largely on how many lines you’re bringing, as well as the plan you choose. As already mentioned, I wouldn’t recommend a single-user plan on T-Mobile’s network, as there are cheaper alternatives out there.

Some users will find the Experience More and Beyond plans worth it for their special promotions, streaming perks, and other premium benefits. Just be aware you’ll pay way more for these higher-end plans than you’d get from prepaid alternatives that offer nearly as good a network experience at the cost of slightly worse promotions and other perks.

For the vast majority of new customers, I really only recommend two plans, and both require that you bring several lines to the table. First, there’s the Essential 4 line for the $25 plan. This plan gives you 50GB of higher-priority data per line, before reverting to low priority. You don’t get nearly as many perks, but the price makes it very comparable to some of the more premium prepaid options out there.

For pretty much everyone else, we’d recommend the Better Value plan. You’ll need at least three lines to qualify, with four lines netting the best rates at $42.50 per line.

While this is much more than you’d pay for Essentials, you get many of the same benefits as T-Mobile’s higher-end plans for less overall. This includes unlimited premium data, Netflix Standard with Ads, T-Satellite service, limited international benefits, and the ability to upgrade phones every two years with the same excellent offers you’d get as a new customer.

Verizon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon has a reputation for being pricey, but in 2026, the reality is a bit more complicated than that. Verizon’s premium plans are all pretty overpriced unless you happen to be on a legacy plan, though you’ll also get higher priority data, free phone promotions, optional streaming discounts, and the peace of mind that comes with partnering with the largest carrier in the US.

In my honest opinion, premium prepaid services like the Visible Pro Plus plan can offer almost as good an experience while saving you a lot of money. That said, not everyone cares about value. If that describes your situation, then Unlimited Plus or Ultimate could absolutely be worth it to you.

For just about everyone else? I’d really only recommend signing up for new Verizon service if you are willing to add several new lines.

Verizon is currently offering four lines of Unlimited Welcome for just $25 per line. This plan has lower-priority data and offers a more basic experience, but at a price that’s in line with many mid-tier prepaid plans. If you value having a well-known major carrier, you’ll find that this plan is similar in overall cost and can truly be worth it for some. That said, there’s a bit of a catch here, as the lower pricing is only guaranteed for 36 months, after which it will rise to $30 per line.

AT&T

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ve thought about AT&T a lot since it switched to its newest plans. While they certainly offer a few improvements on paper, some plans are actually more expensive now, depending on the number of lines.

Ultimately, I feel the new plans are a sidegrade at best. Considering I already felt AT&T’s offerings were the weakest in the postpaid world, I really can’t in good conscience recommend new AT&T plans to anyone who cares about value.

Bottom line, I’d recommend sticking to AT&T if you have a solid legacy plan. Likewise, if a good promotion comes up, then it might be worth a closer look. Beyond that, you should really only consider AT&T if you live in a region of the US that has limited coverage from Verizon or T-Mobile but has excellent AT&T performance. Even then, you might want to consider an AT&T alternative that runs on the same network.

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At the end of the day, the big three aren’t bad choices for everyone, but it’s more important than ever to read the fine print and consider whether you really need postpaid service. For many customers, you may find that you’ll be better off with a prepaid option instead.

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