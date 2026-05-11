T-Mobile is making it easier for non-customers to sign up for T-Sat, but should you?

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is making it easier to sign up for its T-Sat service for those who don’t use T-Mobile as their standard mobile phone provider.

You can now sign up fully online without needing to go in-store or talk to a customer rep at all.

The pricing remains quite low as always, at just $10 a month.

T-Mobile was fairly aggressive with marketing its T-Satellite service powered by Starlink when it debuted officially last year. Despite the push, last month, we learned from T-Mobile CEO Srinivasan Gopalan that the service isn’t being used as much as they originally envisioned.

There are a few reasons for this, but at least one part of the problem is that signing up for the service requires you to either visit a store or call customer service if you don’t have or plan to have a standard T-Mobile mobile plan. Thankfully, this is no longer the case, as T-Mobile is now making it much easier to sign up.

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Going forward, there’s a convenient website portal that is designed for customers of other cellular services who are interested in T-Mobile. According to several Redditors who have since signed up, the new process takes only about ten minutes to set up and is still just the same $10 a month as usual.

While you don’t get calling here obviously, it’s also worth noting that the plan also includes 50GB of high-speed access to T-Mobile’s network as well.

If you live in an area where T-Mobile Satellite works well, I still think T-Sat can be a useful service. Unfortunately, just having poor T-Mobile coverage isn’t always enough here, though.

The terrestrial signal must be fully dead to connect, and that’s much harder than you might think in some rural parts of the country. Of course, if you test it out and it doesn’t work well for you, you’re only out $10.

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