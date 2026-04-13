Joe Maring / Android Authority

For years, I did what most American travelers do: I called my carrier before a trip, added an international plan, and hoped it wouldn’t cost too much. On my trip to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland last year, that meant going with AT&T, which charged me $12 per day for throttled data, spotty coverage, and anxiety. I accepted this as the price of keeping connected to family and friends.

Then, while traveling by train between Salzburg and Munich, my connection failed just as I was about to share photos of the Alps and the Bavarian towns I passed through. This made me wonder: isn’t there a better way?

There was, and I wish I’d found it earlier.

What's your favorite travel eSIM? 7 votes Saily 0 % Airalo 57 % Nomad 0 % Holafly 0 % I've never used a travel eSIM / I get international coverage with my carrier 29 % Other (let us know in the comments) 14 %

The wonderful world of travel eSIMs

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

That solution came when a fellow traveler mentioned eSIMs almost in passing, the way people talk about things they assume everyone already knows. I didn’t, which I know is surprising, considering I cover tech for a living. Looking into it, I quickly found myself in a rabbit hole and was genuinely surprised by how mature this market had become in Europe.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card built into your phone. Instead of swapping a physical card, you scan a QR code or download it from an app, and your device loads a local or regional data plan. No hardware, no waiting, and you don’t need to hunt for a carrier kiosk in an unfamiliar airport or a local shop that sells SIM cards.

Before I arrived in Munich, I started researching the available providers. A few things matter most when you start evaluating your eSIM options, regardless of where you’ll travel.

Coverage: Does the plan cover the specific countries on your itinerary? Regional plans (like “Europe” packages) may be more cost-effective than buying country-to-country, but verify your destinations are actually included.

Data limits and speed: Some plans activate on purchase, others on first use. The latter gives you more flexibility if your travel dates shift.

Provider reputation: I checked reviews and landed on Airalo, a regional provider and one of the best eSIM providers in Europe, based on a combination of coverage maps, pricing, and user feedback.

Overall, I found that the setup was simple. I bought the plan through the provider’s app, scanned the QR code, and added it to my phone settings in about 10 minutes. I kept my U.S. number for calls and texts over Wi-Fi and used the eSIM for data while traveling. Although I was using an iPhone on this trip, it’s good to know that many modern Android flagships now offer “Dual SIM Dual Standby” mode, which lets you toggle the “Auto-switch data” feature in Android settings. This allows the phone to use eSIM data to power your U.S. line’s Wi-Fi calling even when you aren’t on Wi-Fi.

One other thing to make sure of is that your phone is unlocked before you travel. Unfortunately, carrier-locked devices won’t accept a third-party eSIM, and discovering that at the airport will frustrate you at the start of your trip.

My experience using an eSIM on the road

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Real-world performance either proves eSIMs’ worth or exposes their limits, and I’ll be honest about both. Across Germany and Switzerland, I had steady 5G coverage in most places. Websites loaded almost instantly, and I was even able to hop on a few quick video calls without the stuttering I used to expect from roaming data. While it did drop to LTE in more rural areas (though with 5G Standalone expanding across Europe, those gaps are closing fast), the connection never failed completely.

Because I opted for an unlimited plan, I was able to stop counting my data use and just use my phone as I would at home. The Airalo app was incredibly easy to use, with a clear dashboard that confirmed my plan was active and showed exactly how many days I had left. I didn’t have to worry about “top-ups” or data caps; I just left Google Maps running, streamed music during long train rides, and shared high-res photos without a second thought.

I paid less than $30 for unlimited data for the last seven days. My carrier would have charged $84.

I paid less than $30 for unlimited data for the last seven days. By comparison, my carrier would have charged $84. Frequent travelers save money this way. Now, I travel without worrying about data limits. Using my phone freely has made trips smoother and much more pleasant.

There’s a learning curve with setup if you are not used to phone settings. I encountered one coverage gap outside Lucerne. Also, most eSIM data plans do not provide a local phone number; for voice, I used WhatsApp and FaceTime, which worked for me.

One more practical note: not every device supports eSIM, although an increasing number do. Check your model before planning around this. If your phone doesn’t support eSIM, you’ll still need to go the traditional physical SIM route.

The bottom line and a few more tricks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Most international travelers no longer find carrier roaming plans worthwhile. The eSIM market now offers reliable, high-speed international data for a fraction of what U.S. carriers charge, often without requiring advance planning before you take off.

That said, eSIMs are one piece of a smarter travel connectivity strategy. A few other moves worth making:

Enable Wi-Fi calling. Most major U.S. carriers support this. It lets you make and receive calls on your U.S. number over any Wi-FI connection at no extra charge, which is useful for two-factor authentication texts and calls home.

Look at Google Fi. It’s not for everyone as a primary carrier, but Google Fi’s international data rates are genuinely competitive, and it works seamlessly in a wide range of countries. Some travelers use it as a backup SIM or a travel-only line.

Don’t overlook airport lounges. If you have access via a credit card or travel membership, lounge Wi-Fi is typically fast and reliable enough for most tasks, making it a great fallback when you need to get something done before you board.

Taking control of my own connectivity abroad has made every trip feel a little lighter. I spend less, stress less, and arrive knowing I won’t get a bill that ruins the post-vacation glow. One bad roaming charge pushed me to figure this out. I hope this helps you get there faster, too.

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