Verizon quietly updates its most expensive plan, but not necessarily for the better

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has quietly updated its Unlimited Ultimate plan, raising the price by about $5.

The new plan is largely the same as before, though it does add Verizon Family Plus and Identity Secure as free perks.

For most users, we’d recommend sticking with your existing plan, unless you really need those extra (relatively niche) features.

While Verizon has become more aggressive with pricing recently, thanks to its 4-line unlimited entry-level plan for $100 a month, it hasn’t actually changed its core plans much for a while now. That changes today, as it seems Verizon has quietly updated its Unlimited Ultimate plan.

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The new Unlimited Ultimate plan raises pricing by $5, though existing Ultimate customers won’t see a change here thanks to the existing 3-year price lock. Aside from a price increase, the plan also adds Verizon Family Plus and Identity Secure as free perks.

For those who don’t know, the former feature lets users set limits, supervise screen time, get roadside assistance, and much more. The latter security feature provides a secure folder, social media monitoring, a password manager, and a few other security features.

The total value of these features is about $15 a month, which means you’re technically paying $10 less than you would if you added these features to the older Unlimited plan. That said, neither of these features are absolutely must-haves, and there are cheaper alternatives out there.

We’ve seen this strategy from other big carriers recently, so Verizon is far from alone here. Basically, the idea is to take core plans, raise the pricing, while adding a bunch of less important features so they can claim “better value”, while ignoring the fact that most of their extras are cheap to implement and undesirable to a large portion of subscribers.

For those who don’t find these additional features useful, the new plan is pretty much the same thing as before, just at a higher price. Thankfully, there’s been no other changes to Verizon’s core plans like Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome, though that doesn’t mean Big Red doesn’t plan to make more changes in the near future.

Bottom line, unless you really need Family Plus and Identity Security, we’d stick with your existing Verizon plan.

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